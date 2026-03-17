Televox Expands Secure, Interactive RCS Messaging with Twilio to Power the Next Generation of Regulated Customer Engagement Through WestCX

Televox, part of WestCX under West Technology Group, today announced an expanded deployment of Rich Communication Services (RCS) powered by Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), enabling organizations in regulated industries to deliver secure, branded, and interactive customer conversations at scale. As RCS adoption rapidly expands across both Android and iOS devices, Televox is helping enterprises move beyond generic one-way SMS to more trusted and feature-rich digital engagement.

Twilio-WestCX Logos

Since launching RCS in September 2025, Televox has expanded use cases through WestCX across healthcare and other highly regulated environments. By combining its deep industry expertise with Twilio's global messaging infrastructure, WestCX delivers branded and verified sender identities, rich media, interactive actions, real-time analytics, and intelligent fallback to SMS, ensuring messages are both engaging and reliably delivered.

"Customer expectations have changed: people want real conversations, not fragmented notifications," said Sam Meckey, president of WestCX. "RCS allows us to bring secure, interactive messaging into the center of the customer journey, especially for regulated industries where trust and compliance are non-negotiable. This expansion reflects our broader strategy to unify voice, messaging, and digital channels into a single, intelligent engagement experience."

RCS provides a modern messaging channel that supports more trusted and connected engagement across touchpoints. For example, after an appointment is scheduled by phone or online, organizations can use RCS to deliver branded messages with the company's logo for reminders, parking details, pre-visit instructions, or other next steps within the same messaging thread. Early deployments are expected to deliver 50–80% higher conversion rates and three times higher response rates compared to SMS or email.

With RCS, organizations in regulated industries can:

  • Increase response rates and trust with branded messages and verified senders
  • Deliver interactive customer support, including transactional and service updates
  • Reduce no-shows and cancellations with appointment reminders and easy rescheduling
  • Improve prescription adherence with refill prompts and pickup confirmations
  • Enable secure billing payments and account actions directly within the message

"With consumer trust waning, branded communications are imperative to building a relationship with customers, especially in highly regulated industries like healthcare," said Alejandro Borgia, VP of Product Communications at Twilio. "According to our research, branded communications such as RCS build this trust as 75% of consumers receiving branded texts say that it increases their trust in that communication.1 With Twilio's support, WestCX is helping organizations deliver richer, more trusted messaging experiences, while ensuring reliability through built-in SMS fallback."

RCS represents a critical evolution in enterprise messaging, bridging the gap between traditional SMS and modern applications to deliver cohesive experiences.

About Twilio
Today's leading companies trust Twilio's Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) to build direct, personalized relationships with their customers everywhere in the world. Twilio enables companies to use communications and data to add intelligence and security to every step of the customer journey, from sales to marketing to growth, customer service and many more engagement use cases in a flexible, programmatic way. Across 180 countries, millions of developers and hundreds of thousands of businesses use Twilio to create magical experiences for their customers. For more information about Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), visit: www.twilio.com.

About WestCX
WestCX, part of West Technology Group, LLC, is a cloud-based technology partner delivering AI-powered omnichannel engagement solutions. The WestCX brand includes Mosaicx and Televox, trusted names that automate interactions and improve efficiency, satisfaction, and outcomes across patient and customer experiences. With more than 30 years of expertise in enterprise CX and healthcare communication, WestCX is transforming how organizations connect, engage, and serve.

West Technology Group is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding expected RCS conversion rates and response rates compared to SMS and email rates. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, the outcome of which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including those more fully described in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements

Twilio Media Contact
press@twilio.com

WestCX Media Contact
Lucy Meneghello
Communiqué PR
WestCXPR@communiquepr.com
206-282-4923 ext. 129

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/addf5022-a586-4827-b315-fde87f045fb2

Twilio Consumer Preferences Report, 2024


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