Tectonic Metals Inc. to Participate in Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2026 in Frankfurt

Tectonic Metals Inc. to Participate in Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2026 in Frankfurt

Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSXV: TECT) (OTCQX: TETOF) is pleased to announce its participation in Deutsche Goldmesse Fall 2026, taking place November 13 & 14, 2026 at The Westin Grand Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany.

Members of the Tectonic Metals Inc. management team will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference and will also present to a highly engaged audience of European investors.

Deutsche Goldmesse will bring together more than 40 mining companies this fall alongside renowned speakers, qualified European investors, fund managers, analysts, media, and industry professionals.

The two-day conference will feature company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, keynote sessions, expert panels, workshops, and networking opportunities focused on the resource investment sector.

Investors interested in attending Deutsche Goldmesse can register at:
https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration-5/.

Additional information on attending companies, speakers, the conference agenda and other event details is available at www.deutschegoldmesse.com.

About Tectonic Metals Inc.

Tectonic Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing its flagship Flat Gold Project in southwestern Alaska, covering 99,840 acres of predominantly Native-owned land belonging to Doyon, Ltd., a leading Alaska Native Regional Corporation and one of Tectonic's largest shareholders. The current focus is on advancing the Chicken Mountain target, one of six multi-kilometre-scale intrusion zones at the Flat Gold Project, towards the Company's maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in Q1 2027. Founded by key members of the Kaminak Gold team behind the discovery and advancement of the Coffee Gold Project, which was acquired by Goldcorp for $520 million in 2016, Tectonic brings a proven track record in exploration, project advancement, capital markets and value creation. Collectively, the team has helped identify more than 40 million ounces of gold, advanced 20 projects through to feasibility, permitted 25 projects, completed over $6 billion in mergers and acquisitions and raised more than $6 billion in capital.Tectonic's mission is to be a shift in the game: working for our shareholders and the communities where we operate, putting people first, playing big and staying true to our word every step of the way.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's leading mining investment conference, held twice annually in Frankfurt and hosted by Soar Financial Partners. The conference connects mining companies with investors and industry professionals from across Europe through company presentations, one-on-one meetings, keynote sessions and networking opportunities.

For further information:
Tectonic Metals Inc.
Keren Yun
Vice President, Investor Relations
4164355175
kyun@tectonicmetals.com
https://www.tectonicmetals.com/

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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