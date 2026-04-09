Teck to Release First Quarter 2026 Results on April 23, 2026

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") will release its first quarter 2026 earnings results before market open on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

A webcast to review the results will be held as follows:

Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026
Time: 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET
Listen-Only Webcast: here
Dial In for Investor & Analyst Q&A: 1.647.846.8877 or 1.833.752.3828
  Quote "Teck Resources", to join the call
Alternate, pre-register to the call for Q&A: registration link


An archive of the webcast will be available at teck.com within 24 hours.

About Teck
Teck is a leading Canadian resource company focused on responsibly providing metals essential to economic development and the energy transition. Teck has a portfolio of world-class copper and zinc operations across North and South America and an industry-leading copper growth pipeline. We are focused on creating value by advancing responsible growth and ensuring resilience built on a foundation of stakeholder trust. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:
Ellen Lai
Coordinator, Investor Relations
604.699.4257
ellen.lai@teck.com

Media Contact:
Dale Steeves
Director, External Communications
236.987.7405
dale.steeves@teck.com


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