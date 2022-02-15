Teck Resources Limited and MEDATech today announced the pilot of a fully electric on-highway transport truck to haul copper concentrate, marking the first use of a battery-electric truck to haul copper concentrate worldwide. The truck will travel between Teck’s Highland Valley Copper Operations in south-central British Columbia and a rail loading facility in Ashcroft, B.C. This pilot of the MEDATech ...

TECK.A:CA,TECK.B:CA,TECK