Base MetalsInvesting News

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") has been named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for the sixth consecutive year by Mediacorp Canada's Top Employers program, which recognizes companies for exceptional human resources programs and innovative workplace policies.

"Our employees are the driving force behind Teck's purpose of providing essential resources the world is counting on to make life better, while caring for people and the environment," said Jonathan Price, CEO. "We are committed to fostering a safe, healthy, diverse and inclusive workplace, while supporting our people to build rewarding and engaging careers."

Editors at Mediacorp, Canada's largest publisher of employment periodicals, grade employers on eight criteria, including health, financial & family benefits, community involvement, employee communications, and training and skills development.

More information on the Canada's Top 100 Employers program can be found here: https://www.canadastop100.com/national/

Teck has also been named to the Forbes list of Canada's Best Employers for the past two years and is one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People .

Learn more about building a career with Teck at www.teck.com/careers .

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Teck ResourcesTECK.A:CATECK.B:CATECKCopper Investing
TECK.A:CA,TECK.B:CA,TECK

Turquoise Hill Acknowledges Announcement by Rio Tinto of Termination of Agreements with Certain Minority Shareholders of Turquoise Hill and Irrevocable offer to Dissenting Shareholders

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") acknowledges the announcement by Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited ("Rio Tinto") that it has terminated the previously announced agreements (the "Agreements") between Rio Tinto and certain shareholders of the Company related to Pentwater Capital Management LP and SailingStone Capital Partners LLC (collectively, the "Named Shareholders") and that it has made certain irrevocable commitments for the benefit of all minority shareholders. Rio Tinto's termination of the Agreements and its decision to provide the irrevocable commitments described below followed discussions between Rio Tinto and the Special Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company to resolve minority shareholder and public interest concerns with respect to the specific dissent and dispute resolution terms provided for in the Agreements to the Named Shareholders.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Teck Announces Dividend

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared an eligible dividend of $0.125 per share on its outstanding Class A common shares and Class B subordinate voting shares, to be paid on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2022.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cyprium Metals Ltd Encouraging RC Drilling Results at the Cue Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is pleased to report assay results from the April/May 2022 Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling campaign which was completed at the Cue Copper Project as outlined in Figure 1*.

HIGHLIGHTS

- RC drilling of targets at Cyprium's Cue Project has returned anomalous results at 5 of 7 targets tested

- RC drilling is targeted at discovering syngenetic-structural base metal deposits

- RC drilling on E20/630, under the northern half of an extensive soil anomaly returned elevated copper and gold values from 3 of the 4 drillholes the first completed under this untested soil anomaly

- RC drilling at Mt Eelya under outcropping gossan intersected anomalous levels of copper, zinc and gold

Significant results include:

- 44m @ 1,167 ppm Cu & 3,525 ppm Zn from 0m in 22CURC004 including:
o 4m @ 5,020 ppm Cu, 8,720 ppm Zn & 0.12 g/t Au from 8m
o 4m @ 3,800 ppm Cu, 2,030 ppm Zn & 0.39 g/t Au from 40m

- 4m @ 6,850 ppm Zn from 24m in 22CURC005
- 4m @ 5,385 ppm Zn from 68m in 22CURC005
- 12m @ 1,380 ppm Ni & 139 ppm Co from 80m in 22CURC013
- 8m @ 1,435 ppm Ni from 68m in 22CURC014
- 16m @ 1,160 ppm Ni & 102 ppm Co from 52m in 22CURC015
- 12m @ 1,937 ppm Cu & 0.12 g/t Au from 72m in 22CURC022
- 8m @ 2,315 ppm Cu & 0.11 g/t Au from 56m in 22CURC024
- 16m @ 2,969 ppm Cu from 88m in 22CURC025
o 4m @ 7,220 ppm Cu & 0.13 g/t Au from 88m

- 20m @ 2,010 ppm Cu from 100m to EOH in 22CURC026
o 4m @ 3,750 ppm Cu & 0.15 g/t Au from 116m to EOH

Managing Director Barry Cahill commented:

"Cyprium continues to work through the back log of information on its development projects while it focusses on the finance process for the restart of the Nifty Copper Project. The Cue results are another part of building the business that we have.

Our ambition to be a mid-sized copper producer depends on identifying and developing projects for Cyprium's future production projects and these results clearly indicate the potential of Cue to meet our development criteria.

Cyprium's portfolio is once again demonstrating its quality. Nifty in finance, approved ready to go, Murchison's and Maroochydore's potential both growing steadily in a bullish copper environment."

The Cue tenements cover 180 square kilometres of volcano-sedimentary and intrusive rocks prospective for syngenetic-structural base metal deposits comprised of disseminated, stringer, semi-massive and massive sulphides - dominantly pyrite/pyrrhotite with associated chalcopyrite/chalcocite and minor bornite/sphalerite. Weathering of primary sulphides has resulted in oxide mineralisation at Hollandaire with development of oxide and supergene material noted but not fully defined at the Eelya South and Mount Eelya deposits.

Historic exploration in the area has predominately focussed on gold. The Hollandaire copper/gold deposit (Indicated and Inferred Resources of 2.78Mt @ 1.90% Cu & 0.32g/t Au) was discovered in 2011 and led to an exploration focus on base metal systems. Substantial datasets have been generated by previous owners of the tenements; Cyprium geologists are continuing to review and evaluate the historic and Cyprium generated data to identify potential base metal targets in the Cue Copper Project.

At Mt Eelya, 8 drillholes for 1,200m tested targets proximal to mineralisation intersected in historic drilling, airborne EM geophysical survey anomalies and outcropping gossans. Four drillholes returned elevated Cu or Zn values with associated anomalous Au in 22CURC004 as detailed in Figure 3*.

Analytical samples for all Cue drillholes were collected as 4m scoop split composites. CYM geologists will select and submit for assay 1m splits through mineralised intervals to gain a full understanding of grade distribution and to assist in the design of follow up drill programmes. Work is being planned to further investigate the potential of these encouraging anomalous results.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/RU8IIDAJ



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101691698"]

Keep reading...Show less
American Copper Development (CSE:ACDX) logo

American Copper Development


Keep reading...Show less

Ivanhoe Mines Issues Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results, and Review of Mine Construction and Exploration Activities

Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo sold a record 93,812 tonnes of payable copper and recognized revenue of $460 million in Q3 2022

Kamoa-Kakula recorded $940 million in EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×