Teako Minerals Corp. Announces New Members to The Service Alliance: Exploration Companies, Communication and Exploration Services

TEAKO MINERALS CORP. (CSE: TMIN) (the "Company" or "Teako") is pleased to announce that it has strengthened The Service Alliance (see news release dated May 1, 2023) with thirteen (13) new likeminded members. The Service Alliance is a key strategy to increase the chances of success by leveraging the strengths of other exploration, technology, communication, exploration service and finance companies and creating an environment of shared knowledge and resources. The Service Alliance now boasts eighteen (18) exploration companies; three (3) technology companies; four (4) communication service companies; two (2) financing companies; and two (2) exploration service companies (collectively, the "Service Alliance Members").

The key aims of The Service Alliance are:

  • To maximize collaboration with other exploration, finance, technology, communication, and exploration service companies and to increase innovation within the mining sector; and

  • To share technical skills amongst Service Alliance Members.

About The Service Alliance:
The Service Alliance is a strategic business initiative that leverages the benefits of collaboration with other like-minded exploration companies and industries. Service Alliance Members will seek potential synergies with respect to marketing and procurement and facilitate the sharing of best practices. The Service Alliance will provide an opportunity to review and test new applications between exploration companies and technology focused members.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8258/171971_ee30e03c54abaa74_001.jpg

Figure 1: About The Service Alliance (read more here)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8258/171971_ee30e03c54abaa74_001full.jpg

The new members:

CompanyHQIndustryExchangeTicker SymbolWebsite
Aeonian Resources Ltd.CAExploration N/AN/Ahttps://aeonianresources.com/
Alianza Minerals Ltd.CAExploration TSX-VANZhttps://alianzaminerals.com/
Below BCCACommunication ServicesN/AN/Ahttps://bbcga.com/
Decoors Mining Corp.CAExploration ServicesN/AN/Ahttps://www.decoors.com/
SGDS HIVECAExploration ServicesN/AN/Ahttp://sgds-h ive.com/
Kestrel Gold Inc.CAExploration TSX-VKGChttps://www.kestrelgold.com/
Kuniko LimitedNOExplorationASXKNIhttps://kuniko.eu/
Molten Metals Corp.CAExploration CSEMOLThttps://www.moltenmetalscorp.com/
Mining CatalystCACommunication ServicesN/AN/Ahttps://miningcatalyst.com/
Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd.CAExploration TSX-VPBMhttps://www.pacificbayminerals.com/
Rare Earth Ridge Resources Corp.CAExplorationN/AN/Ahttps://rareearthridgeresources.com/
The Critical InvestorNLCommunication ServicesN/AN/Ahttps://criticalinvestor.eu/ / www.miningassets.online
VRIFYCACommunication ServicesN/AN/Ahttps://vrify.com/

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8258/171971_ee30e03c54abaa74_002.jpg

Figure 2: The new Service Alliance Members illustrated

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8258/171971_ee30e03c54abaa74_002full.jpg

Sven Gollan, CEO of Teako Minerals Corp., comments, "I am thrilled to extend a warm welcome to the thirteen new members who have joined The Service Alliance. Their decision to join our mission is a testament to the collective vision we share for advancing exploration, technology, communication, and exploration services within the mining industry. By coming together, we strengthen our collaborative efforts and increase the potential for innovative breakthroughs. I want to express my gratitude to each member for their commitment to shared knowledge, resources, and technical expertise. Together, we are building a powerful network that fosters collaboration, promotes best practices, and unlocks new opportunities for growth and success."

About Teako Minerals Corp.:

Teako Minerals Corp., is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company committed to the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and globally. The adoption of advanced technologies such as the SCS Exploration Product aligns with its strategy to remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving mining industry.

ON BEHALF OF TEAKO MINERALS CORP.

"Sven Gollan"
CEO
T: +43 5522 500429

Email: sven.gollan@teakominerals.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Teako. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Teako. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) Service Alliance Members will seek potential synergies with respect to marketing and procurement and facilitate the sharing of best practices, (b) the Service Alliance will provide an opportunity to review and test new applications between exploration companies and technology focused members, and (c) by coming together, we strengthen our collaborative efforts and increase the potential for innovative breakthroughs. Although Teako believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Teako can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Not for dissemination in the United States or through U.S. newswires

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171971

Alianza Minerals Receives Funds from Property Payments and Announces Completion of Early Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

Alianza Minerals Receives Funds from Property Payments and Announces Completion of Early Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) wishes to announce that during the current quarter, the Company received in excess of $240,000 from its partners for property payments, a reclamation bond refund as well as from the early warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program") as described in its press releases dated February 8, 2023 and February 13, 2023

Alianza Minerals Receives Lease Extension for Klondike Property, Colorado; Clarifies Warrant Expiry Dates

Alianza Minerals Receives Lease Extension for Klondike Property, Colorado; Clarifies Warrant Expiry Dates

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that the Colorado State Board of Land Commissioners has approved the extension of a State Lease at the Klondike Property, for an additional four (4) years. The term of this Lease will expire on February 1, 2027. This Lease provides for the exclusive right to conduct mineral exploration on the 6,400-acre (2,590 Ha) parcel included within the existing Klondike Property

Alianza's SW Copper Alliance Retains 100% of Klondike Copper Property, Colorado

Alianza's SW Copper Alliance Retains 100% of Klondike Copper Property, Colorado

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 3, 2023 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) announces that it received notice from option partner, Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied"), that Allied is terminating its optio n on the Klondike Copper Property in southwest Colorado, effective February 2, 2023.

Alianza Minerals Outlines Drilling Plans for 2023 at Haldane Silver Property, YT

Alianza Minerals Outlines Drilling Plans for 2023 at Haldane Silver Property, YT

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - January 30, 2023 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to provide an outline of drilling and other exploration activities planned for the Haldane silver project in the historic Keno District, Yukon Territory. Work will include airborne electromagnetic and magnetics surveys and drilling at the high grade West Fault silver discovery and the emerging Bighorn silver target.

Alianza receives drilling permits for Twin Canyon Gold Project, CO

Alianza receives drilling permits for Twin Canyon Gold Project, CO

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that its proposal for drilling at the Twin Canyon Project in southwest Colorado has been approved by the United States Forest Service and the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety, subject to certain standard operating conditions and placement of a $18,104 bond. Alianza has now received all necessary permits to conduct a proposed 13 hole drill program from 8 drill pads, totalling approximately 3,950 metres of drilling

Steppe Gold Completes Acquisition of Anacortes Mining

Steppe Gold Completes Acquisition of Anacortes Mining

Anacortes Mining Corp. (TSXV: XYZ) (OTCQX: XYZFF) ("Anacortes") is pleased to announce that Steppe Gold Ltd. ("Steppe Gold" and, together with Anacortes, the "Companies") has completed the previously announced acquisition by Steppe Gold of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes (the "Anacortes Shares") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on June 28, 2023.

The Arrangement was approved at the special meeting of Anacortes shareholders held on June 19, 2023, and by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on June 21, 2023.

Steppe Gold Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Growth-Oriented Mining Company, Anacortes Mining Corp.

Steppe Gold Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Growth-Oriented Mining Company, Anacortes Mining Corp.

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) (the "Company" or "Steppe") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") between Steppe and Anacortes Mining Corp. ("Anacortes"), whereby Steppe has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes (the "Anacortes Common Shares"), effective June 28, 2023.

Under the terms of the Arrangement, Anacortes shareholders are entitled to 0.4532 of a Steppe common share ("Steppe Share") for each Anacortes Common Share previously held. The outstanding vested in-the-money Anacortes options were exercised into Anacortes Common Shares on a cashless basis and such Anacortes Common Shares were exchanged for Steppe Shares. Further, all of the out-of-the-money Anacortes options were cancelled without payment. The outstanding Anacortes warrants were cancelled and exchanged for the applicable warrant consideration, pursuant to the plan of arrangement.

FireFox Gold Reports Results from Reconnaissance Drill Program at Sarvi Project, Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Reports Results from Reconnaissance Drill Program at Sarvi Project, Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results from its second reconnaissance diamond drilling campaign at its 100%-held Sarvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland

This drilling campaign included four drill holes, totalling 611 metres. These holes were designed to test a combination of geochemical anomalies (till and rock sampling) and structural/geological targets (See Figure 1). The drilling was not successful in identifying high-grade gold, but the drill holes did encounter quartz-carbonate (tourmaline) veining with sulphides, as well as sulphide-bearing carbonaceous sediments above a contact with mafic volcanic rocks.

Prismo Metals Samples 10.3 g/t Au and 104 g/t Ag over 4 Meters at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Samples 10.3 g/t Au and 104 g/t Ag over 4 Meters at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to report assays results from its trenching program at its Los Pavitos gold exploration project (see Table 1). Results show wide zones of mineralization, with the best being 4 meters with 10.3 gt Au and 104 gt Ag within a 19-meter-long mineralized interval at Las Auras and 7.8 meters with 2.31 gt Au and 13 gt Ag at Santa Cruz. The 5,289-hectare (20 square miles) Los Pavitos project is located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico.

Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO commented: "Recent assays from trenches have confirmed that the narrow high grade quartz veins defined in surface sampling at Los Pavitos are hosted by wider mineralized structures. This is important because wider zones of gold mineralization near surface could be important for future development of the property. We are looking forward to exploring these mineralized zones by drilling, planned to commence shortly."

Puma Exploration Receives First Anniversary Option Payment from Canadian Copper Inc.

Puma Exploration Receives First Anniversary Option Payment from Canadian Copper Inc.

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") has received the first-anniversary option payment from Canadian Copper Inc. (CSE: CCI) ("Canadian Copper" or "CCI") as outlined in the Option Agreement dated June 30, 2021. Canadian Copper elected to issue 3,637,873 common shares of the company at $0.0825 per share (the 20-day VWAP price from June 3, 2023) for a $300,000 first-anniversary option payment. CCI's largest shareholder is Puma, with 10,001,968 shares representing 13.48% ownership. Prior to the first-anniversary option payment, Puma owned 6,364,095 common shares of CCI, representing approximately 9% ownership.

Under the Option Agreement ( see July 6, 2021 News Release ), Canadian Copper can earn a 100% interest in five (5) copper properties (Figure 1), some with existing historical resources, by making cash and/or share payments to Puma over the term of the agreement. Another two (2) payments of $1,000,000 each over the next two years are expected to execute the deal.

Element 79 Gold Corp Strengthens Position in Peru, Acquiring Roxana Vein at Auction, Adjacent to the High-Grade Lucero Gold-Silver Project

Element 79 Gold Corp Strengthens Position in Peru, Acquiring Roxana Vein at Auction, Adjacent to the High-Grade Lucero Gold-Silver Project

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

