TD SYNNEX Expands AI Infrastructure-as-a-Service Portfolio with Dedicated NVIDIA HGX B300 Clusters on Nebius AI Cloud

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, today announced the expansion of its AI Infrastructure-as-a-Service portfolio with dedicated NVIDIA HGX™ B300 clusters deployed on Nebius AI Cloud (NASDAQ: NBIS). The offering, delivered through the TD SYNNEX x Nebius AI Cloud, provides partners with reserved access to AI factory-grade GPU infrastructure designed to support enterprise-scale AI development and deployment.
This deployment marks the first time a global IT distributor has reserved a dedicated NVIDIA AI factory -grade cluster from an AI-native cloud provider, enabling TD SYNNEX to activate predictable, high-performance AI infrastructure across its partner ecosystem.
By securing dedicated GPU capacity in advance, TD SYNNEX helps partners overcome one of the most significant barriers to enterprise AI adoption: inconsistent access to high-performance compute. Partners can allocate reserved capacity directly to customer workloads, accelerating the transition from AI experimentation to production-ready solutions.
"Access to dedicated AI infrastructure is becoming essential for partners helping enterprises operationalize AI," said Francisco Criado, senior vice president, Cloud, Security and AI, TD SYNNEX North America. "With the TD SYNNEX x Nebius AI Cloud, our partners gain reliable access to the GPU capacity they need to develop, test and scale real-world AI workloads — enabling faster time to value for enterprise customers."
The TD SYNNEX x Nebius AI Cloud is aligned with NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architecture and supports sustained training and inference workloads. Built-in security, isolation and operational reliability provide a production-ready foundation for partners delivering enterprise AI solutions.
"The enterprise shift to AI requires dedicated, high-performance infrastructure to ensure the consistent, reliable delivery of production-ready solutions," said Craig Weinstein, vice president, Americas Partner Organization, NVIDIA. "By bringing NVIDIA AI factory into the channel through this deployment, we are empowering a global ecosystem to accelerate the transition from AI development to scalable enterprise deployment."
Through the TD SYNNEX partner ecosystem, the infrastructure can be combined with NVIDIA AI Enterprise software — including NVIDIA NIM microservices and NVIDIA AI Blueprints — along with ISV software and services to deliver complete, enterprise‑ready AI solutions. TD SYNNEX enables commercialization and go‑to‑market execution, while Nebius operates the underlying infrastructure, allowing partners to focus on solution development and customer outcomes.
"Enterprise AI demand is real, but execution stalls when infrastructure isn't guaranteed," said Laurelle Roseman, vice president, Global Partnerships, Nebius. "The TD SYNNEX x Nebius AI Cloud ensures partners are delivering real AI solutions on committed production capacity."
Partners such as Aible, an enterprise AI agent platform, will be able to leverage Nebius infrastructure through TD SYNNEX to scale agentic AI workflows for enterprise customers.
"Nebius makes it easy for Aible to move our customer use cases from experimentation to production," said Arijit Sengupta, founder and CEO of Aible. "Its alignment with NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architecture meant we were able to install and optimize our platform on Nebius in under two hours and made our full agent marketplace, as well as long-running agents, available for enterprise-scale workloads — now accessible to more partners through TD SYNNEX."
TD SYNNEX showcased the TD SYNNEX x Nebius AI Cloud with partners at its annual High Growth Conference, taking place this week in Puerto Rico, and at NVIDIA GTC 2026 last month. Partners and enterprise customers interested in accessing dedicated GPU capacity to unlock stalled AI deployments are encouraged to visit https://nebius.com/td-synnex-nebius-ai-cloud to learn more.
About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .
Safe Harbor Statement
Statements in this news release that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.
Copyright 2026 TD SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
About Nebius
Nebius, the AI cloud company, is building the full-stack platform for developers and companies to take charge of their AI future — from data and model training to production deployment. Founded on deep in-house technological expertise and operating at scale with a rapidly expanding global footprint, Nebius serves startups and enterprises building AI products, agents, and services worldwide.
Nebius is listed on Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NBIS) and headquartered in Amsterdam. For more information please visit www.nebius.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260416628316/en/
Emily Moseley
Global Corporate Communications
727-538-5864
Emily.moseley@tdsynnex.com