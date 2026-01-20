Tartisan Nickel Corp. to Advance the Sill Lake Silver Project, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
January 20, 2026
Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is advancing plans to move its 100% owned Sill Lake Silver Project, located approximately 30 km north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, toward renewed exploration and project development.
The Sill Lake Project now 970 ha. in size is a former Silver-Lead producer with documented historic underground mining operations. The property hosts a historic mineral resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI43-101 standards by "*SMX International Corp., with an effective date of May 9, 2021, (SEDAR+)".
Historic NI43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate: *SMX International Corp.
At a 60-ppm silver cut-off, the NI43-101 report outlines the following in-situ Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources for the Main Vein:
- Measured Resources: 35,703 tonnes grading 4.52 oz/ton silver, containing 161,490 ounces of silver
- Indicated Resources: 67,941 tonnes grading 4.37 oz/ton silver, containing 296,843 ounces of silver
- Total Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources:103,644 tonnes grading 4.42 oz/ton silver, containing 458,333 ounces of silver
- With associated 1,467,965 pounds of lead and 505,126 pounds of zinc
In addition, there are three under-evaluated trends (North, Middle and South Trends) evident from drilling and surface sampling that may be significant for additional silver mineralization if furthered evaluated. In SMX International Corp's. NI43-101 report (2021) they reference Chemrox (2010) outlining a historic Inferred Silver Resource of approximately 660,000 ounces in these additional veins. The Company can not verify these estimates and view them as historical and for reference purposes only. The Company plans on evaluating these additional veins to assess their significance.
Project Advancement Strategy
Tartisan is undertaking technical and logistical planning to reactivate the Sill Lake Project, including:
- Compilation and review of historic drilling, sampling, and production data
- Evaluation of the North, Middle and South Trend Veins to assess their significance
- Identification of priority drill targets along the known mineralized trend
- Assessment of permitting, access, and infrastructure requirements
- Initial engagement with local and regional stakeholders
The Company views Sill Lake as a brownfields Silver-Lead opportunity within a proven Ontario mining jurisdiction, with the potential to generate meaningful exploration results through modern validation and drilling programs.
Tartisan will provide further updates as project and exploration activities advance.
Cautionary Statement on Historic Resources
The Mineral Resources Estimates disclosed above are historic estimates and, although prepared in accordance with NI43-101, should not be considered current mineral resources or mineral reserves. These estimates have not been updated, re-verified, or adjusted for prior mining depletion, and a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify them as current mineral resource estimates. There is no certainty that future exploration work will result in the confirmation or upgrading of the historic Measured, Indicated, or Inferred Mineral Resource Estimates.
Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI43-101 and reviewed and approved by Dean MacEachern, P. Geo., an Independent Consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101.
About Tartisan Nickel Corp.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based critical minerals exploration and development company which owns, the Kenbridge Nickel Project near Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario, the Sill Lake Silver Project near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Night Danger Turtle
Pond Project near Dryden, Ontario.
Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 152,215,641 shares issued and outstanding (156,287,356 fully diluted).
For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.
TN:CC
The Conversation (0)
01 September 2020
Tartisan Nickel Corp.
Working towards a Feasibility Study and Production Decision at the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit, Kenora, Ontario.
Working towards a Feasibility Study and Production Decision at the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit, Kenora, Ontario. Keep Reading...
3h
What Was the Highest Price for Silver?
Like its sister metal gold, silver has been attracting renewed attention as a safe-haven asset. Although silver continues to exhibit its hallmark volatility, a silver bull market is well underway. Experts are optimistic about the future, and as the silver price's momentum continues in 2026,... Keep Reading...
14 January
Iltani Resources Reports "Outstanding" Assay Results at Orient Silver-Indium Project
Precious and base metals explorer Iltani Resources (ASX:ILT) said on January 9 that it has received “outstanding” assay results from its Orient silver-indium project in North Queensland.Orient is part of Iltani’s Herberton project and is said to be among Australia’s biggest silver-indium... Keep Reading...
07 January
La Negra SE delivers exceptional drill results
JDD113-25 returns 107m at 165gpt AgEq from 18m, the best hole for 2025.
Unico Silver Limited (“USL” or the “Company”) is pleased to report assay results for 31 holes (4,782m) as part of an ongoing drill program at the Company’s 100%-owned Joaquin Project in Santa Cruz, Argentina. HIGHLIGHTSInfill and extensional drilling at La Negra SE confirms broad, shallow zone... Keep Reading...
01 January
From Data to Discovery: How AI is Changing the Face of Modern Mining
Mineral exploration is one of the riskiest and most capital-intensive phases of the mining lifecycle. The process has traditionally relied heavily on historical geological records, field surveys and extensive drilling, often with low success rates and long time horizons. But a new wave of... Keep Reading...
29 December 2025
Top 5 Silver News Stories of 2025
Silver’s 2025 breakout marked one of the metal’s most decisive shifts in more than a decade.As the price pushed through longstanding resistance, investors, miners and policymakers reassessed its role in global markets, allowing silver to reassert itself as not only an industrial metal, but also... Keep Reading...
09 December 2025
Steve Barton: Silver Breakout Confirmed, Next Price Target to Watch
Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, weighs in on silver's price breakout and next targets. He also shares his outlook for gold, copper, uranium and oil.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Interactive Chart
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00