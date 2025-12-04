Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes $1,050,000 Flow-Through Private Placement

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Closes $1,050,000 Flow-Through Private Placement

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed a $1,050,000.00 Flow-Through private placement. 9,130,433 flow-through shares of the Company have been issued at the price of $0.115 per share for an aggregate subscription price of $1,050,000. The flow through shares are subject to a four month and one day escrow period from the Closing date.

The gross proceeds will be used to advance exploration and development work at the Company's 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, located in the Kenora Mining District, Northwestern, Ontario.

A 6% commission was paid in share equivalent plus 6% broker warrants were also paid to eligible agents. Each broker warrant is exercisable at $0.115 and expire twelve months from date of issue.

The securities issued under this private placement are subject to regulatory approval and to applicable statutory holding periods.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based critical minerals exploration and development company which owns, the Kenbridge Nickel Project near Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario; the Sill Lake Silver Property near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Night Danger Turtle Pond project near Dryden, Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 140,674,041 shares outstanding (144,310,756 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

