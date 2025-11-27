Tartisan Nickel Corp. Announces the Appointment of David Burga, P.Geo, as Geological Advisor

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Announces the Appointment of David Burga, P.Geo, as Geological Advisor

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of David Burga, P.Geo., as a Geological Advisor to the Company.

Mr. Burga is a Professional Geoscientist and a graduate of the University of Toronto. He is the President of Deptford Geoscience Inc.; an exploration support services company. With over 25 years of experience working across Canada and Latin America, Mr. Burga has extensive expertise in the exploration of nickel, copper, gold, silver, and lithium (including both brine environments and hard-rock pegmatites).

Mr. Burga serves as a geological advisor to Matrix Geotechnologies and sits on the Board of the APGO Education Foundation, an organization dedicated to increasing awareness of geoscience among the next generation of professionals.

"We are very pleased to welcome David to the Tartisan team," said Mark Appleby, President & CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp. "His technical depth, field experience, and long-standing industry reputation will add significant value as we continue to advance the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Deposit toward its next phase of development, including resource conversion drilling and Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) work."

About Tartisan Nickel Corp. Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based critical metals exploration and development company which owns, the Kenbridge Nickel Project near Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario, the Night Danger Turtle Pond project near Dryden, Ontario as well as the Sill Lake Silver Property near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 130,995,782 shares outstanding (134,084,671 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

