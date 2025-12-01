Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Apex Claims Contiguous to the Kenbridge Nickel Copper Cobalt Project, Northwestern, Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Apex Claims Contiguous to the Kenbridge Nickel Copper Cobalt Project, Northwestern, Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the purchase of three claims historically identified as the "Apex Claims" located in the Atikwa Lake region, in the Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario.

The acquisition totals approximately 420 hectares and consolidates a highly prospective land position contiguous to and immediately south of Tartisan's flagship Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, situated in the Kenora Mining District. The total Kenbridge Project land package now encompasses approximately 4,724 hectares, or roughly 47 square kilometres.

The Apex Claims are underlain by Archean-aged volcanic and intrusive rocks that are known to host nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold mineralization in the region. Historical geoscience data associated with the tenure block includes surface sampling, prospecting, and airborne geophysics, indicating favourable structures and lithologies for magmatic Ni-Cu-Co sulfide mineralization.

This land package provides Tartisan with:

  • Expanded regional exploration coverage contiguous to the Kenbridge Project.

  • Potential for parallel nickel-copper feeder systems and structural repeats like Kenbridge.

  • Strategic control of an under-explored but historically identified MDI-level prospect area with 13 historical diamond drill holes.

  • Additional opportunities for resource discovery, enhancing the long-term development profile of the Kenbridge district.

Next Steps:

Tartisan's technical team will integrate all available historical data from the Apex Claims into the Company's regional geological model. Initial work in 2025-26 is expected to include:

  • Compilation of historical assessment files

  • Review of airborne magnetic and EM datasets

  • Prospecting and surface sampling

  • Target generation for potential future drill testing

Mark Appleby, President & CEO, stated: "The Apex Claims enhance our nickel-copper focused footprint in the Kenora Mining District and complements our ongoing work at Kenbridge. These highly prospective ground positions provide Tartisan with additional exploration pathways and district-scale upside at a time when demand for critical minerals continues to grow."

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Dean MacEachern, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp. Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based critical metals exploration and development company which owns, the Kenbridge Nickel Project near Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario, the Night Danger Turtle Pond project near Dryden, Ontario as well as the Sill Lake Silver Property near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 130,995,782 shares outstanding (134,084,671 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276401

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Tartisan Nickel Corp.CSE:TNBase Metals Investing
TN:CNX
The Conversation (0)
CSE:TN

Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Working towards a Feasibility Study and Production Decision at the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit, Kenora, Ontario.

Working towards a Feasibility Study and Production Decision at the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit, Kenora, Ontario. Keep Reading...
Empire to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

Empire to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

Empire Metals Limited (AIM: EEE, OTCQX: EPMLF), announces that Greg Kuenzel (Finance Director) will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Day Conference in partnership with OTC Markets and hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 4 th at 9am ET. The... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Partners with ExploreTech for AI-Driven Resource Exploration and Development

Copper Quest Partners with ExploreTech for AI-Driven Resource Exploration and Development

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) (" Copper Quest " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with U.S. based Exploration Technologies Inc. (" ExploreTech ") to deploy generative artificial intelligence across... Keep Reading...
Noble Plans a Diamond Drill Program in the Timmins Area

Noble Plans a Diamond Drill Program in the Timmins Area

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - December 1, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the signing of a drill contract for 1000 meters in two holes located in Carnegie Township near Timmins,... Keep Reading...
Corazon Mining Limited (ASX: CZN) – Trading Halt

Corazon Mining Limited (ASX: CZN) – Trading Halt

Trading in the securities of Corazon Mining Limited (‘CZN’) will be halted at the request of CZN, pending the release of an announcement by CZN. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of:the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 3... Keep Reading...
Hastings Acquisition to proceed – CEO Appointed

Hastings Acquisition to proceed – CEO Appointed

Metal Bank Limited (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that following the approval of shareholders of Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (Hastings) to the in-specie distribution of MBK Consideration Shares at the Hastings Annual General Meeting held on 28 November 2025, all conditions... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Sees Progress in the Ring of Fire

Bold Ventures Sees Progress in the Ring of Fire

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to provide a link to the news conference regarding a second landmark agreement for development of access roads to the Ring of Fire critical mineral resources. This represents the second major agreement for First Nation... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Heliostar Enters Marketing Agreement and Announces Prior Marketing Agreement

Heliostar Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference December 3

Empire to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

Copper Quest Partners with ExploreTech for AI-Driven Resource Exploration and Development

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Enters Marketing Agreement and Announces Prior Marketing Agreement

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference December 3

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Executes NREL Enduring Thermal Energy Storage Global Intellectual Property Agreement Including New Patent Application and EMS Integration

Cleantech Investing

CHARBONE Confirms its First Hydrogen Production in Sorel-Tracy

Cleantech Investing

CHARBONE confirme sa premiere production d'hydrogene a Sorel-Tracy

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Reports More High-Grade Cesium and Lithium Values at Anatacau Main

Energy Investing

Alvopetro Announces $20 Million Credit Facility