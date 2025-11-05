Tarsus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), today announced that management plans to participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim 2 nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference in Boston, MA on Tuesday, November 11 th at 11:30 a.m. PT 2:30 p.m. ET.

Live webcasts and additional information can be accessed on the events section of the Tarsus website . Replays will be available on the Tarsus website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. XDEMVY ® (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-04 for the potential treatment of ocular rosacea and TP-05 as an oral tablet for the potential prevention of Lyme disease, all of which are in Phase 2.

Media Contact:
Adrienne Kemp
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
(949) 922-0801
AKemp@tarsusrx.com

Investor Contact:
David Nakasone
Head of Investor Relations
(949) 620-3223
DNakasone@tarsusrx.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Tarsus PharmaceuticalsTARSNASDAQ:TARSLife Science Investing
TARS
The Conversation (0)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Keep Reading...
White Cliff Minerals

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2024

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report. HIGHLIGHTSHeli supported maiden field sampling and reconnaissance programme that focused on priority areas close to existing and established infrastructure at Rae and Great Bear... Keep Reading...
White Cliff Minerals

White Cliff Successfully Concludes Maiden Canadian Field Programs

Widespread Uranium, Copper, Silver & Gold Mineralisation Visually Confirmed at Surface at Great Bear IOCG-U and Rae Cu-Ag-Au Projects

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is delighted to announce the conclusion of phase 1 of the 2024 work programs at Great Bear IOCG-U Project in the Northwest Territories and the Rae Cu-Ag-Au Project, Nunavut. The programs, completed on time and on budget with no lost time to... Keep Reading...
White Cliff Minerals

Maiden Fieldwork Discovers Widespread Chalcocite Dominant Vein Systems at Expanded Nunavut Rae Cu-Ag-Au Project

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that work has commenced at the Rae copper, silver and gold project in Nunavut (“Rae” or the “Project”). Initial visual observations across all sample sites have confirmed numerous vein systems of chalcocite dominant... Keep Reading...
White Cliff Minerals

Nunavut Cu-Au-Ag Project Primed for Imminent Field Activities to Commence with Top Targets Identified

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) (ASX: WCN) is pleased to provide an update on its activities as it prepares for its upcoming maiden field campaign at its Nunavut Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Northern Canada. Highlights: The Nunavut Cu-Au-Ag project represents a district scale... Keep Reading...
High Tide Opens Second Canna Cabana in Ajax, Ontario

High Tide Opens Second Canna Cabana in Ajax, Ontario

New Store Represents Canna Cabana's 170th Location Nationwide High Tide Inc. (" High Tide " or the "Company ") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today that its Canna... Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Drilling the Manindi Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite Discovery

Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure Rate

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results and an Operational Update Including Record October Sales

Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia with 6.0 Metres of 1.02% WO3 Intercept at Borralha

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Drilling the Manindi Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite Discovery

Gold Investing

Brien Lundin: Gold, Silver Waiting for Next Leg, What's the Catalyst?

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - Service Data Confirms Exceptional Failure Rate

Energy Investing

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results and an Operational Update Including Record October Sales

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia with 6.0 Metres of 1.02% WO3 Intercept at Borralha

Copper Investing

Breakthrough Minerals Acquires Dingo for AU$15 Million

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Advances Swanson Confirmation Drilling to Support Beacon Mill Restart and PEA