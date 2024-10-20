Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Taroom Gas Infrastructure MOU Signed with AGIG

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the execution of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with AGI Development Group Pty Ltd, a part of the Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Elixir executes MOU with Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG)
  • AGIG is one of the largest gas infrastructure businesses in Australia
  • The MOU promotes developing new gas infrastructure for Elixir’s Taroom Trough gas resources

The MOU provides the parties with an initial framework under which to investigate the potential development of gas infrastructure assets to support the possible future production of gas from Elixir’s Grandis Gas Project in the Taroom Trough.

The key elements that the parties will initially consider will be in the areas of a new gas transmission pipeline to the Wallumbilla Hub; processing and compression facilities; and, gas storage facilities. The parties may seek to bring in parties such as the owners of other complementary upstream assets and Government bodies into this process.

About AGIG:

Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) is one of Australia’s largest gas infrastructure businesses in Australia. It owns and operates infrastructure that delivers gas to more than two million Australian homes, businesses, manufacturers, large industrials and electricity generators. Key transmission and storage assets include the 1,600 kilometre Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline and the Tubridgi Gas Storage Facility in Western Australia, and the 140 kilometre Wide Bay Gas Pipeline in Queensland.

Elixir’s Managing Director, Mr Neil Young, said: “We are very pleased to enter into a MOU with a company of the calibre of AGIG. This serves as an initial framework to investigate how the massive gas resources of Project Grandis – and potentially the broader Taroom Trough – might be most effectively brought to market. Furthermore, it is a significant and timely confidence booster in the vast potential of the gas assets in this region from a very well regarded third party.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

EXR:AU
Elixir Energy
Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy


Alvopetro Announces Upcoming Investor Conference

Alvopetro Announces Upcoming Investor Conference

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) ("Alvopetro" or the "Company") announces that Corey C. Ruttan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference on Saturday October 19, 2024.

Date:October 19, 2024
Time:10:20 am to 10:55 am (Mountain time)
Location:Mount Royal University (4825 Mt Royal Gate SW, Calgary, Alberta)
Bella Concert Hall & Ross Glen Hall (Presentation Room 2)
Tickets:https://gravitypull.swoogo.com/catchtheenergy2024

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

First Helium (TSXV:HELI)

First Helium


Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

A Major New Play is Being Proven in Queensland’s Taroom Trough

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Condor Energy (ASX:CND)

Amended Announcement - Piedra Redonda Gas Project Assessment

Condor Energy Ltd. (ASX: CND) advises that it has updated the announcement released on 16 October 2024 (Piedra Redonda Gas Assessment Unlocks Development Options). The attached amended announcement now includes reference to the ASX market announcement released on 18 March 2024 titled “Global’s TEA area incorporates discovered gas field”. Condor Energy also confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in this announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed. Resource tables have also been included as referenced in the release dated 18 March 2024.

First Helium CEO Ed Bereznicki.

First Helium CEO Drills into Potential Growth and Cashflow for Shareholders

First Helium (TSXV:HELI,OTCQB:FHELF,FWB:2MC) has identified several key exploration targets that could potentially lead to a production level of up to 5,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at 0.8 percent helium, approximating a substantial portion of Canada's current output.

“Both of these plays are tremendously scalable and lead to compelling growth for our shareholders,” said CEO Ed Bereznicki.

First Helium is developing the Worsley project in Alberta, which spans 53,000 acres and includes helium-enriched natural gas, oil and other natural resources. First Helium has made significant progress with multiple discoveries, including a helium discovery well and successful oil wells.

First Helium Announces Private Placement

First Helium Announces Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement Offering") of 41,666,667 Units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2.5 million.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Elixir Energy
Successful Placement

Integration of Vanadium into Lake Maitland Uranium Resource Underway to Re-optimise Pit

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) – Trading Halt

Quarterly Report - September 2024

