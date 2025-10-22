Tariff Wars Highlight Need To Reshore Critical Minerals Production - One Miner Has Been Quietly Developing A North American Supply

By Meg Flippin Benzinga
From unheard of to headline makers - critical minerals are redefining global power.
Earlier this month, rare earths were having a moment. China dominates the production of these critical minerals that power everything from smartphones to jet engines and wind turbines. That near monopoly sparks growing anxiety across the U.S. and its allies as trade tensions flare and supply chains strain.
The already fragile relationship between Washington and Beijing has taken another hit. Earlier this month, China put new curbs on exports of rare earths and related technologies, requiring companies to get special approval to export items that have even the smallest traces of rare earth elements. Additional controls extend to large-scale energy storage, cathode and anode materials, as well as battery manufacturing machinery. The move sent manufacturers, investors and policymakers scrambling, fearing a ripple effect through global industries.
President Trump fired back with threats of additional 100% tariffs on Chinese goods and export restrictions on "critical software" starting November 1. The message is clear: critical minerals are no longer a niche commodity, they have become a matter of sovereignty and economic power.
It's not just the U.S. that's up in arms about China's move. The European Union is weighing a coordinated response with Washington and other G7 partners, whether through renewed dialogue with Beijing or fast-tracking their own mineral projects to reduce dependence on China.
Investments Abound
Washington and Wall Street are waking up to the same reality: the world can no longer depend on China for its critical minerals.
Determined to close the gap, the Trump Administration is ramping up investments in industries deemed vital to national security and moving to source and stockpile key minerals directly. The Pentagon's Defense Logistics Agency is reportedly preparing to spend up to $1 billion to bolster its reserves, with solicitations already out for several strategic materials.
Taking a direct approach to safeguarding national interests, the government has also taken stakes in key players. News of these acquisitions sent shares surging and fueled speculation over which company might be next in line for White House backing.
Meanwhile, Wall Street is stepping in to reinforce the effort. JPMorgan Chase announced a $1.5 trillion, 10-year investment plan focused on industries critical to national security and economic resilience. The bank will channel up to $10 billion in direct equity and venture capital to select U.S. companies.
"It has become painfully clear that the United States has allowed itself to become too reliant on unreliable sources of critical minerals, products and manufacturing - all of which are essential for our national security," said Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorganChase.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Ready To Deliver
Of all the critical minerals under scrutiny, graphite may be the most dominated by China. With zero domestic production, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, Washington needs to secure alternative sources before trade restrictions escalate.
That's where Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE: NMG) aims to make its mark. The Canadian company is positioning itself as North America's first fully integrated, carbon-neutral producer of natural graphite, ready to serve the growing local demand. Its operations just north of the border are designed to supply the booming markets for electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, data centers and electronics, all while offering a reliable alternative to Chinese dominance.
NMG is already a step ahead of the pack, holding the key permits to proceed and commercial agreements with top manufacturers. While the company won't comment on speculation about potential U.S. government investment, financial partners have already signalled strong interest in backing the development of the company's mining and processing operations.
Ultimately, NMG's ambition is to develop one of the Western World's largest natural graphite projects, controlling the full value chain from mine to battery materials. Whether it reaches that goal or not, one fact is clear: the world needs more than China to keep its critical mineral supply chains intact. Companies like NMG and a growing number of North American miners are stepping up to fill the gap, with investors following closely as the global race for critical minerals accelerates.
