Smart grid technology leader Tantalus Systems is pleased to announce that the Company will release its fourth quarter and year end 2021 financial results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, before the market opens. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 2:00 pm Eastern Time.Conference CallParticipant Dial In 1-844-854-4410Participant ...

GRID:CA