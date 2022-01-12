Smart grid technology leader Tantalus Systems announced today that Mr. Peter Londa, President and CEO, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti & Company January Virtual Winter Small Cap Conference, taking place on January 19-20, 2022.The presentation will begin on January 19th at 3:15 pm ET and can be accessed live at will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout ...

GRID:CA