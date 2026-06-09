Tantalus Systems Announces Voting Results for Annual General Meeting

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID,OTC:TGMPF) (OTCQX: TGMPF) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data, today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 9, 2026 (the "Meeting").
Election of Directors
The following nine nominees of management were elected as directors at the Meeting. The voting results for the election of each director nominee are as follows:
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Number of Votes
|Percentage of Votes
|Number of Votes
|Percentage of Votes
|Laura Formusa
|30,935,370
|95.51%
|1,454,841
|4.49%
|Dr. Francis J. Harvey
|32,366,255
|99.93%
|23,956
|0.07%
|Kristi Honey
|30,936,570
|95.51%
|1,453,641
|4.49%
|Tom Liston
|30,935,298
|95.51%
|1,454,913
|4.49%
|Peter Londa
|32,376,356
|99.96%
|13,855
|0.04%
|John McEwen
|30,935,498
|95.51%
|1,454,713
|4.49%
|David McLennan
|32,379,706
|99.97%
|10,505
|0.03%
|Greg Williams
|32,379,056
|99.97%
|11,155
|0.03%
|Susanna Zagar
|32,380,983
|99.97%
|9,228
|0.03%
Appointment of Auditors
At the Meeting, Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors.
About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID,OTC:TGMPF)
Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. We offer a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements. All our technology is grounded in a data-centric approach that is designed to help utilities find the most cost-effective path to grid modernization with the least risk. Ultimately, we deliver Unified Intelligence to utilities of all kinds, so they can leverage data and insights across their entire grid, no matter what devices, systems or vendors they choose to work with. Learn more at https://www.tantalus.com/
Contact Tantalus:
Deborah Honig
Investor Relations
647-203-8793 | deborah@adcap.ca
Website: www.tantalus.com
Linkedin: Linkedin/company/tantalus
X (formerly Twitter): @TantalusCorp
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300803