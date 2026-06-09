Tantalus Systems Announces Voting Results for Annual General Meeting

Tantalus Systems Announces Voting Results for Annual General Meeting

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID,OTC:TGMPF) (OTCQX: TGMPF) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data, today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 9, 2026 (the "Meeting").

Election of Directors

The following nine nominees of management were elected as directors at the Meeting. The voting results for the election of each director nominee are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld
Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Number of Votes Percentage of Votes
Laura Formusa 30,935,370 95.51% 1,454,841 4.49%
Dr. Francis J. Harvey 32,366,255 99.93% 23,956 0.07%
Kristi Honey 30,936,570 95.51% 1,453,641 4.49%
Tom Liston 30,935,298 95.51% 1,454,913 4.49%
Peter Londa 32,376,356 99.96% 13,855 0.04%
John McEwen 30,935,498 95.51% 1,454,713 4.49%
David McLennan 32,379,706 99.97% 10,505 0.03%
Greg Williams 32,379,056 99.97% 11,155 0.03%
Susanna Zagar 32,380,983 99.97% 9,228 0.03%

 

Appointment of Auditors

At the Meeting, Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID,OTC:TGMPF)

Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. We offer a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements. All our technology is grounded in a data-centric approach that is designed to help utilities find the most cost-effective path to grid modernization with the least risk. Ultimately, we deliver Unified Intelligence to utilities of all kinds, so they can leverage data and insights across their entire grid, no matter what devices, systems or vendors they choose to work with. Learn more at https://www.tantalus.com/

Contact Tantalus:

Deborah Honig
Investor Relations
647-203-8793 | deborah@adcap.ca

Website: www.tantalus.com
Linkedin: Linkedin/company/tantalus
X (formerly Twitter): @TantalusCorp

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300803

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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