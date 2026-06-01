Talen Energy Receives Regulatory Clearances for Lawrenceburg, Waterford and Darby Acquisition

Talen Energy Corporation ("Talen," "we," or "our") (NASDAQ: TLN), a leading independent power producer, today announced that it has received the remaining outstanding regulatory approvals related to its previously announced acquisition of the Lawrenceburg Power Plant ("Lawrenceburg") in Indiana and the Waterford Energy Center ("Waterford") and Darby Generating Station ("Darby") in Ohio from Energy Capital Partners ("ECP") (the "Acquisition").

Talen received clearance from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC") today and from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission on May 27. The waiting period pursuant to the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act of 1976 expired in March 2026.

"I am pleased to announce that we have received the key regulatory clearances necessary to close on Talen's highly accretive acquisition of the Lawrenceburg, Waterford and Darby plants," said Talen President Terry Nutt. "We look forward to completing this transaction and adding these assets to our portfolio."

The Acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions, which Talen expects to be promptly satisfied, and is anticipated to close in the coming weeks.

About Talen

Talen Energy (NASDAQ: TLN) is a leading independent power producer and energy infrastructure company dedicated to powering the future. We own and operate approximately 13.1 gigawatts of power infrastructure in the United States, including 2.2 gigawatts of nuclear power and a significant dispatchable fossil fleet. We produce and sell electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale U.S. power markets, with our generation fleet principally located in the Mid-Atlantic, Ohio, and Montana. Our team is committed to generating power safely and reliably and delivering the most value per megawatt produced. Talen is also powering the digital infrastructure revolution. We are well-positioned to serve this growing industry, as artificial intelligence data centers increasingly demand more reliable, clean power. Talen is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit https://www.talenenergy.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication, or incorporated by reference into this communication, are forward-looking statements. Throughout this communication, we have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecasts," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "will," or other forms of these words or similar words or expressions or the negative thereof, although not all forward-looking statements contain these terms. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions concerning, among other things the proposed Lawrenceburg, Waterford, and Darby acquisition, including the expected timing and completion, and anticipated impacts thereof, the integration of and anticipated benefits from the recent Freedom and Guernsey acquisitions, earnings, litigation, regulatory matters, hedging, liquidity and capital resources, accounting matters, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, shareholder returns and underlying assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our future business, financial condition, results of operations or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this communication. All of our forward-looking statements include assumptions underlying or relating to such statements that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and are subject to numerous factors that present considerable risks and uncertainties.

Talen Contact Information

Investor Relations
Sergio Castro
Vice President & Treasurer
(281) 203-5315
InvestorRelations@talenenergy.com

Media Contact
Taryne Williams
Director, Corporate Communications
Taryne.Williams@talenenergy.com


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