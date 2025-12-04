T. Rowe Price Transitions to Charles River's Enterprise Multi-Asset Investment Management Platform

Charles River Development, a State Street Company, announced today the expansion of its relationship with T. Rowe Price through the migration to the SaaS-deployed Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS).
A Charles River client since 2002, T Rowe Price continues to deepen its engagement with Charles River Development to modernize front-office operations and streamline management of global equity, fixed income, and multi-asset portfolios. This latest milestone marks the transition from proprietary infrastructure to Charles River's cloud-based platform, delivering enhanced efficiency and scalability.
"The collaboration, constant communication, and enhanced transparency between Charles River and T. Rowe Price made this significant project highly manageable," said Glen Eads, Charles River product owner at T. Rowe Price. "It was a huge initiative that involved deep work on both sides, and in the end, it was a big success."
"We are thrilled to expand our long running strategic partnership with T. Rowe Price to support their growth and innovation strategy," said Dean Landis, Head of the Americas at Charles River. "Our platform affords T. Rowe Price the flexibility to modernize their operating model while keeping pace with rapidly changing investor preferences and emerging regulatory frameworks."
About T. Rowe Price
T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.79 trillion in client assets as of October 31, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amid evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.
About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $51.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $5.4 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2025, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 52,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website www.statestreet.com .
*Assets under management as of September 30, 2025 includes approximately $145 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated.
About Charles River Development, A State Street Company
Investment and wealth managers, asset owners and insurers in ~30 countries rely on Charles River IMS to manage USD $59 Trillion in assets. Together with State Street's middle- and back-office services, Charles River's cloud-based front office technology forms the foundation of State Street Alpha ® .
Charles River IMS helps automate and simplify the investment process across asset classes, from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Charles River for Private Markets helps solve complex data challenges for investors in private credit, real estate, private equity, and infrastructure. Charles River's partner ecosystem enables clients to access the data, analytics, application and liquidity providers that support their product and asset class mix. With more than 195% increase in headcount over the last 8 years, Charles River serves clients globally offering 24/7 support. To learn more visit www.crd.com .
*Statistics as of Q3 2025. Assets are inclusive of clients using the platform for purposes of secondary compliance.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of United States securities laws, including statements about our goals and expectations regarding our expansion of our strategic relationship with Intesa Sanpaolo, as well as regarding our business, strategy, growth and sales prospects, the financial and market outlook and the business environment. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by such forward-looking terminology as "will," "expect," "intend," "aim," "outcome," "future," "strategy," "objective," "plan," "believe," "anticipate," "seek," "may," "trend," and "goal," or similar statements or variations of such terms. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are inherently uncertain, are based on current assumptions that are difficult to predict and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in those statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by any forward-looking statements include factors set forth in our 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, our subsequent SEC filings and our news release and slide presentation accompanying our second quarter 2025 earnings announcement in which the servicing mandate referenced in this news release is included. We encourage investors to read these materials, particularly the sections on risk factors and the endnotes, for additional information with respect to any forward-looking statements and prior to making any investment decision. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release should not by relied on as representing our expectations or beliefs as of any time subsequent to the time this news release is first issued, and we do not undertake efforts to revise those forward-looking statements to reflect events after that time.
