Syntax Receives 2026 North America SAP® Partner Award for Customer Transformation: Partner-Led Territories

Award Presented at SAP Kick-off 2026

- Syntax, a leading global technology solutions provider driving enterprise transformation in the cloud, today announced it has been named the recipient of an SAP® Partner Awards North America 2026 for Customer Transformation: Partner-Led Territories. Awards were presented by SAP (NYSE: SAP) to the top-performing SAP partners in the North America region that have made outstanding contributions to driving digital transformation for businesses that use SAP solutions.

"This recognition reflects the strength of our partnership with SAP and the meaningful outcomes we're delivering for customers," said Jamie Fryer, Regional CEO, Americas, SAP Business Unit at Syntax. "Together, we're helping them simplify operations, accelerate innovation, and unlock new opportunities for growth. Our shared focus is on enabling lasting transformation that drives real business value."

Selected from SAP's wide-ranging partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Awards were based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards were presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services, and solution-specific areas.

"Our success in North America is driven by the strength of our collaborations," said Annie Busch, Chief Commercial Partner and Alliances at SAP. "Throughout 2025, we focused on empowering our partners to lead with innovation, leveraging RISE and GROW with SAP to solve our customers' most complex challenges. The partners we honor today have shown incredible dedication to our shared vision, demonstrating that when we are fully aligned, we can accelerate growth for businesses of every size. I am proud to celebrate an ecosystem that remains as resilient as it is innovative."

For more information on Syntax's partnership with SAP, visit syntax.com/sap-partnership.  

About Syntax
Syntax is a leading global technology solutions provider driving enterprise transformation in the cloud. We help organizations modernize mission-critical applications through AI-enabled innovation, industry-tailored outcomes, and end-to-end solutions across strategic advisory, implementation, and managed services. Through our Boutique @ Scale approach, we tailor every engagement to our customers' priorities, blending boutique-level agility and care with the reach and resilience of a global enterprise. Supported by strategic partnerships with SAP, Oracle, AWS, Microsoft, and other technology leaders, we empower customers to scale faster, work smarter, and build for what's next. Learn more at www.syntax.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

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SOURCE Syntax

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