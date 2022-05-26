Gaming Investing News

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. ("Swarmio" or "The Company") (CSE: SWRM) (OTCQB: SWMIF), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary gaming and esports platform via its telecom operator ("telco") partners, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been successfully up-listed from the OTC Pink Sheet Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market by the OTC Markets Group Inc. Swarmio's common shares are now trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "SWMIF". Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for SWMIF at www.otcmarkets.com . Swarmio continues to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the ticker symbol "SWRM".

Swarmio has also secured Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibilty for its common shares. DTC manages electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies across the United States and in 131 other countries. Trading through DTC allows for cost effective clearing and guaranteed settlement of trades, simplifying and accelerating the settlement process of daily trades.

"Swarmio's up-listing to the OTCQB provides greater visibility, transparency and convenience of trading for U.S. investors, which we expect will provide the Company with enhanced share liquidity," said Vijai Karthigesu , CEO of Swarmio. "I look forward to sharing Swarmio's story with more U.S.-based investors in the months ahead."

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTC: SWMIF) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

For more information please visit:

Swarmio Investor Website ( https://swarmio.media/investors )

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation: statements about the anticipated benefits of the OTCQB listing and of securing DTC eligibility are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis (which can be accessed through the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ). Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

DIVE GAMES APPOINTS VIRGO PR, ADDING TO THE GROWING LIST OF CLIENTS IN THE GAMING DIVISION

Other Clients in The Space include nWay, Petaverse, Upland, And Virtual Reality Stadium Platform VIRTEX

Virgo PR, a leading PR agency announced today new client Dive Games . The agency has extensive experience in all aspects of gaming PR. Key clients in the space include Virtex, Petaverse, nWay, Upland and many more.

New Esports Franchise Awards 13 Locations on the East Coast in First Month; Targeting Domestic and International Expansion

Valhallan Helps Entrepreneurs Tap into Multibillion-Dollar Esports Market While Developing Next Generation of Esports Players

- New esports concept Valhallan awarded 13 franchise locations in its first month of franchising across major markets in North Carolina South Carolina and others along the East Coast, with the first openings slated for the fourth quarter of 2022. The aggressive rollout is the beginning of several planned markets as Valhallan targets prospective franchisees in additional states, including Texas California Florida New Jersey Arizona Nevada and Louisiana .

Immutable X Unveils Cross-Rollup Liquidity Solution on Ethereum with StarkNet, Supporting Planet-Scale Games with Multiple Layer 2 and Layer 3s

Immutable X Announces Roadmap for Multiple EVM Compatible Rollups to Create Cross-Rollup Liquidity Solution for NFTs on Ethereum

Immutable X, which is powering the next generation of web3 games as the leading carbon-neutral, scalable platform for trading NFTs on Ethereum, today announced its expansion to be the world's first cross-rollup liquidity platform for NFTs, built on StarkNet. This announcement allows players to directly trade any asset matched across multiple Ethereum Layer 2 and Layer 3 roll-ups, solving the liquidity fractionalization problem that occurs with every individual roll-up today and scaling to billions of users. The protocol will facilitate hundreds of thousands of transactions per second, supporting games with hundreds of millions of daily players to truly own their in-game items.

Introducing The Evolution of CBD Retail

We're excited to introduce an evolutionary step in CBD sales with www.gonzogummies.com . Over the last 3 years as CBD has exploded in popularity consumers are faced with either a more expensive in-store experience which was designed to provide an educational format for newcomers, or an innumerable selection of online sources, with very little ability to decipher the reputation and quality or gain any sort of guidance based on individual needs.

Gonzo Gummies has partnered with several reputable high-end manufacturers, as well as a dedicated staff of CBD specialists to provide the best of both worlds. This next step in CBD allows consumers to experience a wealth of innovative CBD products, including Delta 8, Delta 10, THCO, THCV, THCP and HHC along with easy access to guidance and support from specialists from every category of use. Gonzo Gummies is committed to expanding the awareness and use across the country as well with products that align with current cannabis formats, such as disposable vapes, wax (dabs) products and edibles that may provide a higher potency as well as benefits that may be a closer resemblance to traditional cannabis products.

Playground Ventures

Playground Announces the Worldwide Launch of the Top Gun Legends Mobile Game in Partnership with Paramount Pictures

Playground Ventures Inc (CSE: PLAY) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its joint venture subsidiary MotionPix Game Studio Inc ("MotionPix") and the launch of its exclusive Paramount Pictures licensed mobile game TOP GUN LEGENDS ("Legends").

MotionPix, as the developer of LEGENDS, is the only official licensed mobile game for the Paramount Pictures' Top Gun franchise, with the IP under license from Paramount Pictures in partnership with Paramount Consumer Products. Top Gun was originally released in May 1986 and went on to become a huge commercial success, grossing over $357 million USD with a production budget of $15 million USD.[1] Its popularity endured, with the film setting numerous Home Media records and earning a 2013 re-release in IMAX. Top Gun's cinematic legacy was set in stone after being selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the United States Library of Congress in 2015.

POCKET.WATCH ADDS 13 NEW CREATORS TO BECOME LARGEST INDEPENDENT KIDS AND FAMILY CONTENT STUDIO

With Over 70,000 Videos and Over 15,000 Hours Available for Distribution, pocket.watch Emerges as Key Supplier of Kids and Family Content

Pocket.watch the leading kids and family studio creating global franchises for Generation Alpha, today announced the addition of 13 new creators to its roster of global superstars. The move significantly expands the company's audience, content library, and original content slate with the world's biggest kids and family digital stars. The new creators bring further diversity, broader age ranges and new formats to pocket.watch, which already boasts content and original intellectual property from powerhouse creators like Ryan's World Toys and Colors Onyx Family Kids Diana Show and LankyBox the current No. 1 gaming channel on all of YouTube.

