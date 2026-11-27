Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") announces that all production activities, including mining and processing, at the Tucumã Operation have been temporarily suspended in compliance with a notice from the Pará State Environment and Sustainability Secretariat ("SEMAS").
Last week, the Tucumã Operation experienced significant rainfall events stemming from this year's very strong El Niño conditions, which overwhelmed the pumping capacity of a surface contact-water sump and resulted in two localized overflow events. The rainfall events were short in duration but included peaks above 70mm per hour. Significant rain events contributed to overall rainfall in the first 20 days of November that totaled approximately 275mm, as measured at the operation's weather station, approximately 170% above normal seasonal rainfall for the entire month of November. Upon identifying the overflow events, the Company promptly activated additional resources to increase water pumping and storage capacity along with relocating a stockpile to reduce the potential for additional contact water in the area affected by the overflows. The Company also notified SEMAS of the overflow events.
SEMAS conducted an independent technical assessment of the overflow events and notified the Company that it had identified anomalous pH readings in local water samples near the Tucumã Operation. SEMAS directed the Company to temporarily suspend mining operations; however, processing operations were permitted to continue while the Company engaged in active and constructive dialogue with SEMAS regarding continuity of mining and processing operations concurrent with remediation and planning efforts.
Despite stoppage of all production activities, constructive dialogue remains ongoing, and the Company expects to submit the final remediation plan requested by SEMAS for its review shortly. The Tucumã Operation is expected to resume activities following SEMAS's technical review and subsequent approval of the Company's proposed remediation plan. Fines associated with the overflow events totaled approximately US$2.9 million (BRL $16.8 million).
Weather conditions in October and this month have significantly impacted Pará State. Communities in and near the municipality of São Félix do Xingu, located approximately 50 km away from the Tucumã Operation, reported two separate fish mortality events prior to the aforementioned overflow events. The São Félix do Xingu municipal environment secretariat has issued a fine associated with these fish mortality events totaling approximately US$1.9 million (BRL $10.9 million). To date, Ero has not received documentation to support this fine, and no correlation between these events and the Tucumã Operation has been identified by Ero. The Company is working collaboratively with the technical agencies responsible for mining activities in the region.
Ero remains fully committed to remediation of the areas impacted by the overflow events, protecting the environment and contributing responsibly to the region.
ABOUT ERO
Ero is a Brazil-focused, growth-oriented mining company with a diversified portfolio of copper and gold assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates two copper mines – the Caraíba Operations in Bahia State and the Tucumã Operation in Pará State – as well as the Xavantina Operations, a producing gold mine in Mato Grosso State. In addition to its operating assets, Ero is advancing the Furnas Copper-Gold Project, located in the mineral-rich Carajás Province in Pará State, through a definitive earn-in agreement with Vale Base Metals to acquire a 60% interest in the project.
Ero's operating philosophy is grounded in a commitment to safety, operational excellence, and the responsible production of minerals essential for a better tomorrow. The Company's shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ERO." Additional information, including technical reports on the Company's operations and projects, is available on the Company's website (www.ero.com), SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), and on EDGAR (www.sec.gov).
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
Farooq Hamed, VP, Investor Relations
info@ero.com
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "could", "would", "will", "should", "intend", "target", "plan", "expect", "budget", "estimate", "forecast", "schedule", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential", "view" or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's plans, prospects and business strategies and strategic vision and aspirations and their achievement and timing, statements with respect to the ability to submit the final remediation plan requested by SEMAS for its review, the Company's expectation that SEMAS will approve the Company's proposed remediation plan, the Company's expectation that all or a portion of activities will resume following SEMAS's technical review and subsequent approval of the Company's proposed remediation plan; and any other statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future plans, intentions, levels of activity, results, performance or achievements.
Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, actions, events, conditions, performance or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks discussed in this press release and in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form ("AIF") under the heading "Risk Factors". The risks discussed in this press release and in the AIF are not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, actions, events, conditions, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, actions, events, conditions, performance or achievements to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involve statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and the Company's actual results, achievements or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to herein and in the AIF under the heading "Risk Factors".
The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, many of which may be difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control. In connection with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and in the AIF, the Company has made certain assumptions about, among other things: favourable equity and debt capital markets; the ability to raise any necessary additional capital on reasonable terms to advance the production, development and exploration of the Company's properties and assets; future prices of copper, gold and other metal prices; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the accuracy of any mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; the geology of the Caraíba Operations, the Xavantina Operations, the Tucumã Operation and the Furnas Copper-Gold Project being as described in the respective technical report for each property; production costs; the accuracy of budgeted exploration, development and construction costs and expenditures; the price of other commodities such as fuel; future currency exchange rates, interest rates and tariff rates; operating conditions being favourable such that the Company is able to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner; work force continuing to remain healthy in the face of prevailing epidemics, pandemics or other health risks, political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental, regulatory and third party approvals, licenses and permits on favourable terms; obtaining required renewals for existing approvals, licenses and permits on favourable terms; requirements under applicable laws; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital goods markets; availability of equipment; positive relations with local groups and the Company's ability to meet its obligations under its agreements with such groups; and satisfying the terms and conditions of the Company's current loan arrangements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this press release, these assumptions are subject to significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory, competitive and other risks and uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive. Other events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as and to the extent required by applicable securities laws.