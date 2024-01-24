Surefire Develops a Breakthrough Process for Vanadium Extraction

All amounts expressed are in U.S. dollars, denominated by "$"
Surefire Resources NL (“Surefire” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has achieved a breakthrough process of extracting Vanadium directly from magnetite concentrate out of its 100% owned flagship Victory Bore Vanadium project in Western Australia.
Key Points:
The test work process achieved a remarkable extraction for Vanadium of 91% after a 96-hour leach directly from magnetite concentrate. Additionally, an unexpected extraction of 88% Titanium was also recovered. The leach process was applied to pre-treated concentrate allowing the leach process to effectively scavenge vanadium. This pre-leach treatment is Surefire’s Intellectual Property.
In May 2023 the Company appointed METS Engineering (“METS”) to undertake an assessment of potential for recovery of a high purity vanadium oxide in liquid form, from which a clean high purity vanadium electrolyte could be produced for use in the emerging vanadium battery sector in Australasia, (see ASX announcement 1 May 2023).
Following a detailed literature search and a review of all existing extraction processes, a direct leaching test work programme was designed and established by the METS team. Supervision and reporting was carried out under the direction of METS and all test work undertaken at Western Australian laboratories.
A total of 4 separate hydro-chemical tests were carried out on pre-treated magnetite concentrate (“PTMC”). The successful process is an adaptation of several commercially scalable processes used within the mineral resource industry and involves leaching under certain conditions of the PTMC.
Laboratory testwork involved batches of PTMC from the Victory Bore deposit subjected to 4 separate leachants with catalysts, under various novel conditions.
The total process is a combination of the proprietary PTMC, leachant and novel conditions. The process details are commercial in confidence and remain the IP of Surefire Resources and subject to a Provisional Patent protection.
Sample
A 500 Kilogram (Kg) composite sample was made up from 20 x 1m Reverse Circulation samples selected from drill hole VBRC026.
Table 1: VBRC026 94 to 114m Drilling Interval used for Hydro-Metallurgy test work.
Drill hole VBRC026 was selected as it is located in the centre of the Victory Bore deposit, see Figure 4.
Sample Preparation
The samples were prepared using standard beneficiation processes to produce a clean magnetic concentrate for characterisation and laboratory testwork. In February 2023 the company carried out a petrographic study which showed that the Victory Bore magnetite contains most of the vanadium and hosts relatively clean intrinsic vanadium which should enable a simpler and cleaner separation in processing (see ASX announcement 13 February 2023).
Approximately 500 kg of a composite feed sample was stage crushed and rotary split for the characterisation, pre-treatment and testwork. 250kg was used for the testwork with the remaining composite material (of approximately 250 kg) stored as reserve for further work.
Head Assay
A full assay suite was requested for the head assay on the composite feed sample: SiO2, Al2O3, V2O5, TiO2, CaO, MgO, MnO, K2O, Na2O, Cr2O3, Fe, P, S, Ag, Al, B, Ba, Be, Ca, Ce, Cd, Co, Cr, Cu, Ga, Ge, Hf, ln, K, Li, La, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, Pb, Pd, Pt, Rb, Sb, Sc, Si, Sr, Ti, Th, Tl, V, W, Zn, Zr and LOI.
Particle Size Distribution and Size by Assay
The particle size distribution of the composite feed material was analysed for different particle size fractions: +3.35 mm, 2.36 mm, +1 mm, +0.5 mm, +0.15 mm, and +0.075 mm. A size by assay was conducted for each particle size fraction to determine the distribution of key minerals and elements found in each particle size fraction.
Bulk Medium Intensity Magnetic Separation (MIMS)
Wet MIMS was carried out on 250 kg of the composite sample. The recovered mags from the MIMS were ground and then passed through Sighter and Bulk LIMS.
Low Intensity Magnetic Separation (LIMS)
Sighter LIMS was conducted at three different gauss intensities 2000, 1200 and 900 to determine the optimum gauss to run the Bulk LIMS.
Vanadium Market Update 2
Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces annual production of 9,681 tonnes (21.3 million lbs 1 ) of vanadium pentoxide (" V 2 O 5 ") equivalent from its Maracás Menchen Mine and sales of 10,396 tonnes of V 2 O 5 equivalent in 2023.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240122645527/en/
Largo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Operational and Sales Results Highlighted by Record Quarterly High Purity V2O5 Production; Provides 2024 Guidance (Photo: Business Wire)
Daniel Tellechea, Interim CEO of Largo, stated: "The Company continues to improve the operational efficiency of its Maracás Menchen Mine, and saw a considerable improvement in production results in the fourth quarter of 2023. As a result, the Company managed to achieve its annual production and sales guidance for 2023. The Company continues to place as many units as possible in the premium yielding high purity vanadium sector, achieving a record production of 1,670 tonnes of high purity V 2 O 5 equivalent in Q4 2023, representing 60% of the Company's quarterly V 2 O 5 output. This improvement is expected to partially offset the impact of lower vanadium prices in Q4 2023, which fell to their lowest level in approximately two years, and lower sales volumes compared to Q4 2022.
He continued: "In Q4 2023, we continued to ramp up our ilmenite concentrate plant and are pleased to provide the first annual guidance for this material in 2024. With a substantial investment in this new plant in 2022/2023, we look forward to reaping the benefits of diversifying Largo's product offering and revenues in 2024 from expected ilmenite sales as by-product of our traditional vanadium operations. We completed our first 500 tonne ilmenite sale in January 2024 and expect to sell between 8,500 – 10,500 tonnes in Q1 2024. For the coming year, it is our priority to remain focused on optimizing our operations, reducing costs, and achieving our production and sales targets as we continue to navigate a lower vanadium price environment. Lastly, Largo remains dedicated to advancing its exploration program surrounding the Maracás Menchen Mine as we strive to plan for future growth."
Maracás Menchen Mine Operational and Sales Results
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
2023
2022
Total Mined – Dry Basis (tonnes)
3,490,711
2,737,149
14,864,394
10,517,210
Total Ore Mined (tonnes)
473,958
326,552
1,752,982
1,359,927
Ore Grade Mined - Effective Grade (%) 3
0.82
0.96
0.81
1.11
Concentrate Produced (tonnes)
112,512
90,797
377,736
406,951
Grade of Concentrate (%)
3.01
2.94
3.08
3.18
Global Recovery (%) 4
79.4
74.7
80.0
79.1
V 2 O 5 produced (Flake + Powder) (tonnes)
2,768
2,004
9,681
10,436
High purity V 2 O 5 equivalent produced (%)
60%
43%
47%
27%
V 2 O 5 produced (equivalent pounds) 1
6,102,388
4,418,058
21,342,926
23,007,414
Total V 2 O 5 equivalent sold (tonnes)
2,605
2,774
10,396
11,091
Produced V 2 O 5 equivalent sold (tonnes)
2,466
2,656
9,467
10,034
Purchased V 2 O 5 equivalent sold (tonnes)
139
118
929
1,057
Q4, FY 2023 and Other Updates
2024 Guidance
Tables summarizing the Company's 2024 production, sales and cost guidance is provided below. The Company expects lower V 2 O 5 equivalent production in Q1 2024 due to a planned kiln refractory replacement in February 2024.
V 2 O 5 Equivalent Production, Sales and Cash Operating Costs Excluding Royalties
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2024
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Production (tonnes)
1,700
2,200
2,400
2,900
2,550
3,050
2,350
2,850
9,000
11,000
Sales (tonnes) i
2,300
2,800
2,100
2,600
2,100
2,600
2,200
2,700
8,700
10,700
Cash operating costs excluding royalties ($ / lb V 2 O 5 sold) ii
4.50
5.50
4.15
5.15
4.75
5.75
4.75
5.75
4.50
5.50
i.
The annual 2024 sales guidance does not include purchased material.
ii.
Cash operating costs per pound and cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound are non-GAAP ratios with no standard meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this press release.
Ilmenite Concentrate Production and Sales
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2024
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Production (tonnes)
10,000
12,000
18,000
21,000
21,000
24,000
24,000
28,000
73,000
85,000
Sales (tonnes)
8,500
10,500
9,500
11,500
19,500
21,000
22,500
24,000
60,000
67,000
Vanadium Distribution Costs
$6.0 – 8.0 million
Ilmenite Concentrate Distribution Costs
$2.0 – 4.0 million
Corporate and Sales & Trading, General and Administrative Expenses
$7.5 – 8.5 million
LCE Operational Costs
$7.0 – 9.0 million
2024 Capital Expenditures Guidance
The Company plans to invest approximately $33.0 million on capital expenditures in 2024, including approximately $14.0 million for sustaining capital requirements, $15.6 million for capitalized stripping and $3.5 million for certain production process items related to the ilmenite concentrate plant.
Sustaining Capital Expenditures
$12.8 – 14.8 million
Capitalized Stripping Capital Expenditures
$14.6 – 16.6 million
Ilmenite Concentrate Plant Capital Expenditures
$3.2 – 3.8 million
About Largo
Largo is a globally recognized vanadium company known for its high-quality VPURE™ and VPURE+™ products, sourced from its Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on the ramp up of its ilmenite concentrate plant and is undertaking a strategic evaluation of its U.S.-based clean energy business, including its advanced VCHARGE vanadium battery technology to maximize the value of the organization. Largo's strategic business plan centers on maintaining its position as a leading vanadium supplier with a growth strategy to support a low-carbon future.
Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com .
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Information:
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and amount of estimated future production and sales; the future price of commodities; costs of future activities and operations, including, without limitation, the effect of inflation and exchange rates; the effect of unforeseen equipment maintenance or repairs on production; timing and ramp-up of the ilmenite plant; the ability to produce vanadium trioxide according to customer specifications; the extent of capital and operating expenditures; the impact of global delays and related price increases on the Company's global supply chain and future sales of vanadium products. Forward-looking information in this press release also includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to our ability to build, finance and successfully operate a VRFB business, the ramp-up of the Company's ilmenite concentrate production; the review of strategic alternatives for LCE; diversifying the Company's product offering; optimizing our operations, reducing costs, and achieving our production and sales targets; the expected timing of the 2023 Campaign results; establishing a correlation between the known mineralization intercepted from NAN to the Campbell Pit; the 2024 drilling campaign at Campbell Pit; the kiln refractory replacement and planned capital expenditures in 2024.
The following are some of the assumptions upon which forward-looking information is based: that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; demand for, and stable or improving price of V2O5 and other vanadium commodities; receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, permits and renewals in a timely manner; that the Company will not experience any material accident, labour dispute or failure of plant or equipment or other material disruption in the Company's operations at the Maracás Menchen Mine or relating to LCE; the availability of financing for operations and development; the ability to mitigate the impact of continuing heavy rainfall; the Company's ability to procure equipment and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; that the estimates of the resources and reserves at the Maracás Menchen Mine are within reasonable bounds of accuracy (including with respect to size, grade and recovery and the operational and price assumptions on which such estimates are based); the competitiveness of the Company's VRFB technology; that the Company's current plans for ilmenite and VRFBs can be achieved; the Company's "two-pillar" business strategy will be successful; the Company's sales and trading arrangements will not be affected by the evolving sanctions against Russia; and the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled personnel and directors; the ability of management to execute strategic goals.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Largo or LCE to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Largo and in its public documents filed on www.sedar.com and available on www.sec.gov from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although management of Largo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Largo does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Largo's most recent annual and interim MD&A, which also apply.
Trademarks are owned by Largo Inc.
Future Oriented Financial Information:
Any financial outlook or future oriented financial information contained in this press release, as such term is defined by applicable securities laws, has been approved by management of Largo as of the date hereof and is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the Company's 2024 guidance. Readers are cautioned that any such future oriented financial information contained herein should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein. The Company and its management believe that the prospective financial information as to the Company's anticipated 2024 guidance has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments. However, because this information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results.
Non-GAAP 5 Measures
The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial performance measures in this press release, which are described in the following section.
Cash Operating Costs
The Company's press release refers to cash operating costs per pound, a non-GAAP performance measure, in order to provide investors with information about a key measure used by management to monitor performance. This information is used to assess how well the Maracás Menchen Mine is performing compared to plan and prior periods, and also to assess its overall effectiveness and efficiency. Cash operating costs includes mine site operating costs such as mining costs, plant and maintenance costs, sustainability costs, mine and plant administration costs, royalties and sales, general and administrative costs (all for the Mine properties segment), but excludes depreciation and amortization, share-based payments, foreign exchange gains or losses, commissions, reclamation, capital expenditures and exploration and evaluation costs. Operating costs not attributable to the Mine properties segment are also excluded, including conversion costs, product acquisition costs, distribution costs and inventory write-downs. These costs are then divided by the pounds of vanadium sold that were produced by the Maracás Menchen Mine to arrive at the cash operating costs per pound. This measure differs to the new total cash costs non-GAAP measure the Company uses to measure its overall performance (see Company's latest Management Discussion and Analysis). These measures, along with revenues, are considered to be one of the key indicators of the Company's ability to generate operating earnings and cash flow from its Maracás Menchen Mine. These cash operating costs measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and differ from measures determined in accordance with IFRS. These measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures are not necessarily indicative of net earnings or cash flow from operating activities as determined under IFRS.
____________________________
1 Conversion of tonnes to pounds, 1 tonne = 2,204.62 pounds or lbs.
2 Fastmarkets Metal Bulletin.
3 Effective grade represents the percentage of magnetic material mined multiplied by the percentage of V2O5 in the magnetic concentrate.
4 Global recovery is the product of crushing recovery, milling recovery, kiln recovery, leaching recovery and chemical plant recovery.
5 GAAP – Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
Investor Relations
Alex Guthrie
Senior Manager, External Relations
+1.416.861.9778
aguthrie@largoinc.com
Advanced vanadium developer, Technology Metals Australia Limited (ASX: TMT) (Technology Metals, or the Company), provides the following update on the proposed merger of TMT and Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) via Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme), under which AVL will acquire 100% of the TMT shares on issue.
LODGEMENT OF COURT ORDERS AND SUSPENSION OF TRADING
TMT confirms that it has today lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) a copy of the orders made by the Supreme Court of Western Australia (Court Orders) approving the Scheme.
A copy of the Court Orders lodged with ASIC is attached to this announcement.
The Scheme is now legally effective, and it is expected that TMT shares will be suspended from trading on ASX from close of trading today (22 January 2024).
PAYMENT OF SCHEME CONSIDERATION
Eligible TMT shareholders who hold TMT shares at the Scheme record date, being 4:00pm (AWST) on Wednesday, 24 January 2024 (Scheme Record Date), will receive 14 AVL shares for every TMT share held at the Scheme Record Date (Scheme Consideration), in accordance with the terms of the Scheme.
It is expected the Scheme will be implemented, and the Scheme Consideration will be issued to TMT shareholders, on Thursday, 1 February 2024.
TIMETABLE AND NEXT STEPS
An indicative timetable is set out below
* All stated dates and times are indicative only. The actual timetable will depend on many factors outside the control of TMT and AVL. Any changes to the above timetable will be announced to ASX and available under TMT’s profile at www.asx.com.au
TMT will update TMT shareholders as to any material developments in relation to the Scheme as the timetable progresses.
If you require further information or have questions in relation to the Scheme, please contact the TMT Shareholder Information Line on 08 9321 8533 between 8:30 am and 5:00 pm (AWST).
Advanced vanadium developer, Technology Metals Australia Limited (ASX: TMT) (Technology Metals or the Company), provides the following update on the proposed merger of TMT and Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) via Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme), under which AVL will acquire 100% of the TMT shares on issue.
RESULTS OF SECOND COURT HEARING
TMT is pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of Western Australia (Court) has made orders approving the Scheme.
TMT intends to lodge an office copy of the Court’s orders with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on Monday, 22 January 2024, at which time the Scheme will become legally effective. TMT expects that the ASX will suspend TMT shares from trading on the ASX with effect from the close of trading on Monday, 22 January 2024.
TIMETABLE AND NEXT STEPS
An indicative timetable is set out below:
* All stated dates and times are indicative only. The actual timetable will depend on many factors outside the control of TMT and AVL. Any changes to the above timetable will be announced to ASX and available under TMT’s profile at www.asx.com.au.
TMT will update its shareholders as to any material developments in relation to the Scheme as the timetable progresses.
If you require further information or have questions in relation to the Scheme, please contact the TMT Shareholder Information Line on 08 9321 8533 between 8:30 am and 5:00 pm (AWST).
Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration program surrounding its Maracás Menchen Mine, including an initial phase of drilling conducted in 2023 and the further analysis of past exploration work completed at the Company's Campbell Pit and exploration targets located both north and south of the Campbell Pit.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231218584081/en/
Figure 1: Campbell Pit and Northern District Targets (Graphic: Business Wire)
Daniel Tellechea, Director and Interim CEO of Largo, stated: "As a part of its ongoing operations, Largo continues to undertake exploration work in the areas surrounding the Campbell Pit to both optimize current operations and plan for future development and expansion through the identification and conversion of resources. This exploration program aims to expand our understanding of the mineralization surrounding the Campbell Pit so that we may gauge the possibility of continued mineralization north and south of the Campbell Pit. With analysis of recent drilling and historical exploration work underway, we anticipate providing the market with updates as our program progresses."
Exploration Program Overview
Largo is working to expand its knowledge and establish a correlation with the known mineralization intercepted to the north of the Campbell Pit where, in 2021, mineral reserves and resources were reported in the Company's current technical report at the Campbell Pit, Gulçari A Norte (" GAN ") and Novo Amparo Notre (" NAN "). Currently, the Company is exploring the potential for a 7 km trend of mineralization between the Campbell Pit and the satellite deposits (from south to north); GAN, São José (" SJO "), Novo Amparo, and NAN (collectively, the " Northern District ").
Additionally, the Company is also working to understand and establish a correlation with the known mineralization intercepted south of the Campbell Pit, which includes further analysis of exploration work performed on satellite deposits (from north to south): Gulçari A Sul, Agua Branca, Jacaré, Braga, Ilha Grande, and Rio de Contas (collectively, the " Southern District ").
2023 Drill Program
In 2022 and 2023, the Company conducted a drill program in the Northern District consisting of 19 drill holes and 245 surface samples, 148 infill holes in the Campbell Pit and 33 holes in the Southern District (the " 2023 Campaign "). The Company is also performing a comprehensive review of its existing exploration data in the Northern District, including, without limitation, 161 historical drill holes and 5,869 samples collected between 1981 and 2020.
The Company's 2023 Campaign in the Northern District includes 19 new diamond drill holes aimed at improving the Company's geological knowledge of the Campbell Pit and GAN and SJO deposits. Of those holes, six step-out holes were drilled between the Campbell Pit and GAN deposit with the aim of confirming the potential for continued mineralization. The Company believes the initial results for the six step-out holes provide greater confidence in the continuity of mineralization between the Campbell and GAN mineralized zones. Assay results from the six step-out drill holes are provided in Table 1, along with a plan view and cross-section of the drill holes in Figure 2 and 3.
The Company is in the process of analyzing its historical drill data and the remaining holes from its 2023 Campaign with results expected in Q1 2024.
Table 1: 2023 Drill Program - GAN Step-out Drill Result Highlights
Hole ID
From (m)
To
Length (m)
True Width (m)
V 2 O 5 (%)
TiO 2 (%)
Magnetic Mass Recovery (%)*
Target
GAN-DD-001
48.00
55.00
7.00
5.25
0.43
8.32
19.61
GAN
56.00
58.86
2.86
2.15
0.32
6.57
11.62
GAN
61.00
71.00
10.00
7.58
0.36
6.86
13.69
GAN
74.00
87.00
13.00
9.97
0.40
6.91
15.35
GAN
249.00
255.00
6.00
4.84
0.60
14.10
37.82
GAN
390.00
394.75
4.75
3.93
0.56
7.70
18.87
GAN
414.00
418.19
4.19
3.48
0.58
5.13
15.01
GAN
GAN-DD-004
83.60
102.32
18.72
14.48
0.65
13.94
38.98
GAN
293.00
295.97
2.97
2.46
0.67
9.96
25.96
GAN
339.00
348.00
9.00
7.59
0.43
3.59
3.99
GAN
GAN-DD-005
68.50
71.90
3.40
3.00
0.44
9.31
18.36
GAN
77.00
80.64
3.64
3.22
0.49
9.12
19.19
GAN
GAN-DD-006
322.00
328.00
6.00
4.80
0.48
3.42
2.93
GAN
GAN-DD-007
235.73
240.13
4.40
3.47
0.87
11.43
32.50
GAN
GUA-DD-001
281.00
284.00
3.00
2.87
0.35
2.69
0.82
GAN
* Davis Tube concentrate
Table 2: 2023 Drill Program - GAN Step-out Drill Hole Information
Hole ID
X UTM (m)
Y UTM (m)
RL
Az
Dip
Depth
Target
GAN-DD-001
318878
8486173
275.3
290
60
268.3
GAN
318876
8486172
268.5
290
60
265.64
GAN
318870
8486172
264.3
290
60
254.3
GAN
318861
8486172
253.4
290
60
240.4
GAN
318763
8486172
110.6
290
60
104.6
GAN
318678
8486175
-0.95
290
60
-5.7
GAN
318664
8486176
-19.7
290
60
-23.89
GAN
GAN-DD-004
318800
8486580
237.1
270
60
218.38
GAN
318689
8486592
65.41
270
60
62.44
GAN
318658
8486597
29.1
270
60
20.1
GAN
GAN-DD-005
318803
8486579
260.6
270
45
257.2
GAN
318797
8486579
254.6
270
45
250.96
GAN
GAN-DD-006
318619
8486303
39.5
270
60
33.5
GAN
GAN-DD-007
318644
8486386
109
270
60
104.6
GAN
GUA-DD-001
318556
8486228
112.5
270
45
109.5
GAN
Sampling, QA/QC, and Analytical Procedures
Drill core is logged, photographed and split in half using a diamond core saw at the secure core logging and storage facilities of Largo Vanádio Maracás S.A. (" LVMSA "). Half of the drill core is retained on site and the other half core is used for analysis, with samples collected on one meter sample intervals unless an interval crosses a geological contact.
The sample preparation and analytical work was carried out at the SGS facility in Belo Horizonte and the LVMSA secure on-site laboratory, which are both ISO 9001 certified laboratories. All sample results during the period have been monitored through a QA/QC program that includes the insertion of certified standards, blanks, and pulp and reject duplicate samples. Davis Tube test work was carried out on all mineralized samples.
Review of Technical Information
Mr. Emerson Ricardo Re., MSc, MBA, MAusIMM (CP) (No. 305892), Registered Member (No. 0138) (Chilean Mining Commission) is the geology advisor and responsible for the geological management of the Maracás Menchen Mine. Mr. Re is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.
About Largo
Largo is a globally recognized vanadium company known for its high-quality VPURE TM and VPURE+ TM products, sourced from its Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on implementing an ilmenite concentrate plant and is undertaking a strategic evaluation of its U.S.-based clean energy business, including its advanced VCHARGE vanadium battery technology to maximize the value of the organization. Largo's strategic business plan centers on maintaining its position as a leading vanadium supplier with a growth strategy to support a low-carbon future.
Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com .
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Information:
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward‐looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to work to establish correlations between known mineralization intercepted from NAN and the Campbell Pit; exploration results at the Maracás Menchen Mine; future development and expansion at the Campbell Pit; providing future updates on the Company's program; the timing and delivery of the Company's analysis on historical drill holes its 2023 Campaign and surface sampling; and the timing and delivery of the Company's analysis on the Southern District and Northern District exploration work.
The following are some of the assumptions upon which forward-looking information is based: that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; demand for, and stable or improving price of V 2 O 5 , other vanadium products, ilmenite and titanium dioxide pigment; receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, permits and renewals in a timely manner; that the Company will not experience any material accident, labour dispute or failure of plant or equipment or other material disruption in the Company's operations at the Maracás Menchen Mine or relating to Largo Clean Energy; the availability of financing for operations and development; the availability of funding for future capital expenditures; the ability to replace current funding on terms satisfactory to the Company; the ability to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall; the reliability of production, including, without limitation, access to massive ore, the Company's ability to procure equipment, services and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; that the estimates of the resources and reserves at the Maracás Menchen Mine are within reasonable bounds of accuracy (including with respect to size, grade and recovery and the operational and price assumptions on which such estimates are based); the accuracy of the Company's mine plan at the Maracás Menchen Mine, the competitiveness of the Company's vanadium redox flow battery (" VRFB ") technology; the ability to obtain funding through government grants and awards for the green energy sector, the accuracy of cost estimates and assumptions on future variations of VCHARGE battery system design, that the Company's current plans for ilmenite and VRFBs can be achieved; the Company's "two-pillar" business strategy will be successful; the Company's sales and trading arrangements will not be affected by the evolving sanctions against Russia; and the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled personnel and directors; the ability of management to execute strategic goals.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Largo to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Largo and in its public documents filed on www.sedarplus.ca and available on www.sec.gov from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although management of Largo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Largo does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Largo's annual and interim MD&A which also apply.
Trademarks are owned by Largo Inc.
Investor Relations
Alex Guthrie
Senior Manager, External Relations
+1.416.861.9778
aguthrie@largoinc.com
Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL) (AVL) is pleased to announce the completion of construction of its vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility (“Facility”).1
KEY POINTS
The Facility is located in the northern suburbs of Perth and has been designed to produce up to 33MWh per year of high purity electrolyte for vanadium flow batteries (VFBs). The construction of the Facility has been supported by the majority of a $3.69 million Australian Government Modern Manufacturing Initiative grant awarded to AVL2 and demonstrates the value of investing in domestic downstream processing capability, allowing more value from Western Australia’s battery mineral endowment to be captured and retained in Australia.
Construction of the Facility was undertaken by Western Australian-based engineering company Primero Group (subsidiary of NRW Holdings, ASX: NWH) and was completed without injury. AVL has issued a certificate of practical completion to Primero Group, which allows for the formal handover of the Facility from the construction team to the commissioning team.
The Facility utilises proven electrolyte manufacturing technology which is licensed from U.S. Vanadium LLC (USV) exclusively to AVL in Australia and New Zealand. Using this technology has greatly reduced the development risk for the Facility.
USV will assist with commissioning of the Facility, which is anticipated to be completed early in 2024. The vanadium electrolyte produced by the Facility will initially be employed in the VFB projects being developed by AVL’s wholly owned subsidiary, VSUN Energy Pty Ltd, and will allow AVL to qualify its product with key global VFB manufacturers.
Demand for vanadium electrolyte within the region is expected to grow rapidly over the coming years. According to Guidehouse Insights, “Asia Pacific leads significantly, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7% for revenue and 37.4% for energy capacity. By 2031, it is estimated that Asia Pacific will reach around 14.5 GWh of annual VFB energy capacity”.3
Construction and subsequent operation of the Facility demonstrates AVL’s technical capabilities and ensures that the Company remains engaged with downstream aspects of the vanadium and VFB markets.
Vanadium pentoxide for electrolyte manufacture will initially be sourced from USV, prior to supply being available from the Company’s Australian Vanadium Project in Western Australia. The experience gained from the construction of the Facility is anticipated to be of great use in the construction of the Australian Vanadium Project.
AVL’s Chief Executive Officer, Graham Arvidson comments, “We are pleased to have been able to successfully and safely execute another segment of our ‘pit to battery’ strategy through the construction of Western Australia’s first vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility. We are grateful to the teams at Primero and USV for their contributions in delivering a facility that is first of its kind for Western Australia. Production of AVL’s first vanadium electrolyte will position the Company to become a trusted supplier for battery projects in Australia and the wider region.”
Figure 1 AVL and Primero Group staff at the AVL vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility
Vanadium started off 2023 on a high note with prices rising alongside a post-COVID economic rebound in China, but they have since fallen back as a new global economic downturn has emerged.
Most vanadium is used in China for steel applications, particularly the high-strength, low-alloy steel used to make construction rebar. However, the metal has a growing role in batteries that is attracting interest as the clean energy transition picks up steam.
As the year comes to an end, what can investors expect for vanadium in 2024? Read on to learn more about vanadium’s performance in 2023, as well as what analysts and market watchers are forecasting for next year.
At the start of the year, positive sentiment prevailed as the vanadium price rally of 2022 continued into the early months of 2023. Demand from China’s steel sector was outperforming expectations as the government reversed its zero-COVID policy, providing a much needed jolt to its economic growth.
However, that boon was short-lived and by the end of the first quarter China’s economic woes returned alongside weaker construction and manufacturing markets and declining steel production.
“Vanadium prices peaked in March as economic news started to fall short of expectations, suggesting that demand could stall,” Project Blue Principal Analyst Erik Sardain explained to INN in a mid-year email. “Moreover, it is likely that the rising prices earlier in the year were also driven by inventory rebuilding.”
As the year unfolded, rising inflationary pressures and higher interest rates have weighed on China as they have for much of the rest of the world. In turn, demand for vanadium from the Chinese steel industry has continued to soften into the second half of the year.
“Prices this year have been impacted by weak demand, particularly in China relating to its struggling property sector and thus weak construction market,” explained the analyst team at Project Blue in a December email to INN. “Supply has additionally been ample, a situation that has not changed through the remainder of the year.”
Nonetheless, vanadium prices had some support from increased demand for large-scale storage vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFB) in China and in the broader aerospace sector.
Moving into 2024, all eyes will remain on China's steel sector and rebar demand.
“As goes steel, so goes vanadium demand,” Willis Thomas of CRU Group told INN. “China is the global leader for vanadium production, but more importantly the consumption leader. This demand is highly linked to rebar, so as Chinese construction slows, vanadium demand will surely be impacted.”
CRU expects to see lower Chinese crude steel production being more than made up for by global production outside of China. “This increase year-over-year will support vanadium demand, though much crude steel production gains will be seen in markets with traditionally lower vanadium intensity, though intensity will rise through the forecast to 2030 in these markets,” Thomas noted.
Project Blue also believes that the downside to demand will be very limited. For now, the firm’s analysts are taking “a wait-and-see approach” when it comes to demand recovery for vanadium in China's rebar steel sector.
While Project Blue doesn’t see much demand upside coming from Europe, the market may experience an uptick in Chinese demand as early as Q1 2024, spurred on by a rebound ahead of the Spring construction sector. This would prove price supportive, the analyst team explained. “Vanadium inventories are currently low and any demand recovery could also trigger some restocking,” they said. "(However,) this largely depends on the effectiveness of any Chinese economic stimulus measures.”
In response to its stumbling economy, the Chinese government released a new stimulus package in mid-2023 aimed at bolstering the property, consumer goods and auto sectors. Further targeting the property sector, the People’s Bank of China and National Administration of Financial Regulation announced cuts to minimum mortgage down payments for first-time and second-time buyers.
“It appears that the Chinese authorities may finally adopt more fiscal measures to boost the property sector, such as reducing minimum mortgage down payments and increasing various personal income tax allowances,” Project Blue commented.
The steel sector isn’t the only key driver of the vanadium market. In recent years, the growing need for large-scale energy storage solutions for the transition away from fossil fuels has increased demand for vanadium redox flow batteries. VRFBs are seen as ideal for large-scale storage, because they are able to provide hundreds of megawatt hours at grid scale.
Both CRU Group and Project Blue are looking to the battery sector as another key theme to watch in 2024.
“As renewable energy projects continue to be rolled out in 2024, especially in China, what batteries will be used in each project and how large they will be is something to watch for,” CRU’s Thomas said. “The build-out of electrolyte capacity will dictate the ability of the battery market to continue growing.”
According to CRU research, demand growth for vanadium over the next decade will largely be driven by the rising installation of VRFBs.
For its part, Project Blue relays that much of the VRFB capacity installed globally in 2023 happened in China, and that trend is expected to continue in 2024. The Chinese government is highly supportive of VRFB technology for long-duration energy storage.
“Investors should keep an eye on the continued announcements of VRFB capacity in China and the rest of the world as part of the global push to support the rollout of renewable energy capacity to help meet net zero targets,” stated the Project Blue team.
On the topic of supply, Project Blue says investors should follow “the advancement of greenfield projects, particularly in Australia, where some of the most advanced projects are located." Home to the third largest vanadium reserves in the world, Australia has become a global hot spot for vanadium exploration.
