The firm has been heavily focused on game development and currently has a valuation of $50 million backed by KuCoin.

Superpower Squad (SPS), an emerging blockchain technology company, announced the preliminary internal testing results of its namesake, upcoming third-person shooter game built on the BNB Chain that incorporates elements of MOBA, RPG, and Battle Royale. Within a week of its commencement, more than 5,000 players joined SPS, which is available on Android and iOS and can be found on their respective app stores.

The internal testing will run from June 20 to July 20 . Simultaneous to its inception, SPS' social pages have seen incredible growth, with over 37,000 Twitter followers, 29,000 Discord members, and 26,000 Telegram members (with over 1,000 messages per day) at the time of publication.

Regarding the results, Olivia, Representative of SPS, commented: " We are thrilled that over 5000 players have started playing SPS on Android in less than 1 week. The community traction, as well as feedback, have been nothing short of magnificent. We remain well-funded and committed to our goals of bringing SPS to iOS and having the play-to-earn economy online by the end of the year. "

The development team remains on track to incorporate non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as playable in-game characters by September. Another main objective in its roadmap includes listing its native $SQUAD governance and $ECG play-to-earn game tokens, by the end of December, subject to market conditions. Eventually, SPS plans to introduce decentralized governance into its dual-token in-game economy by creating a Superpower DAO. Earlier this month, SPS received an investment from KuCoin, putting the firm's valuation at $50 million .

About Superpower Squad:

Superpower Squad is a blockchain technology-based third-person-shooter game with gameplay elements such as MOBA, RPG, and Roguelike. The game supports solo and team modes, with an immersive gaming experience, diverse game modes, and a delicate Hero/Skin/Weapon upgrade system. Users can form squads and enjoy socializing in-game. Players can use the in-game editor Metacube to create their very own gameplays. Superpower Squad encourages creators to monetize their creativity in-game and form   decentralized communities.

X1 Esports & Entertainment

X1 Esports and Entertainment


East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

New Research From Cassandra by Big Village Dives Into The Values and Identity of "Gen Alpha"

Faced with both infinite possibilities and challenges, Generation Alpha may be better called Generation Infinite

Generation Alpha the next generational cohort coming up after Gen Zs, who today are roughly 12 and under is facing a world that is infinitely harder than the one their parents grew up in but they also recognize infinite possibilities, according to a new report, Gen Alpha: Generation Infinite from Cassandra Big Village's insights and strategy group that studies trendsetting young consumers. The report, which is the first comprehensive examination of this age group as a generational cohort, reveals much about this generation, where change has been a constant.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Peratech transforms PC gaming experience through new force-enabled keyboards on latest Lenovo Legion 7i and 7 gaming notebooks

Peratech, a leading innovator in tactile-based user interfaces for high-performance electronics, has announced that its full-range, force-sensing technology will be in the latest Lenovo Legion 7i and 7 (16", 7) gaming laptops' W-A-S-D keys. 1 Integrated into Lenovo Legion's high-performance premium gaming laptops, Peratech's Force Keyboard and Hydra™ user interface software deliver a more immersive, engaging gaming experience.

Unlike other gaming laptops that have added force function to the W, A, S, D keys, Peratech's full-analog response enables players to engage with games on a much more intuitive, physical level by extending the simple on/off switch of a standard key to unleash the full range of force in real-world interaction.

Jim Thomas , Peratech CCO shared, "Imagine driving down your local highway and your accelerator is restricted to just 2 options, 'off' or 'full speed.' Reality-based physics calls for acceleration dependent on how hard you press on the gas pedal, or how hard you turn the steering wheel. This is the difference Peratech intelligent tactile sensing makes."

Added Thomas, "The key to the experience is how we leverage Peratech's ability to bring sensing technology and advanced controller software together to deliver the full, immersive gaming experience in notebook PCs while preserving the existing typing experience. The force keys and non-force keys feel the same because they are the same. From the force standpoint, the accuracy, consistency, and key uniformity brings a console-style game controller experience without your hands leaving the keyboard. This is exactly what everyone has been asking for in the PC gaming community."

"We know that gamers value high performance and an immersive, intuitive playing experience," said Zhaochun Ma , Lenovo Vice President of Consumer and SMB Notebook Development Center, Intelligent Devices Group. "That's why we've teamed up with Peratech to bring the new Force Sensor Technology to the improved Lenovo Legion TrueStrike Keyboard – letting players accelerate their in-game character as more force is applied to the keys on the new Lenovo Legion 7i and 7 (16", 7) gaming laptops."

Peratech VP of Product, Alex Baker commented, "The key is our Hydra™ user interface software. Combined with the dynamic range of our tactile sensing solution, Hydra gives all users a better out-of-the box experience. For the advanced gamers and influencers, Hydra gives Pros the ability to show how they play the game with its Xbox [360 Game Bar] widget. Add Hydra's ability to share custom-tuned gaming profiles, and Pros can engage users and extend their brand more than ever. simply put, Peratech's Hydra takes user engagement on gaming PC to a whole new level."

About Peratech
Peratech's award-winning, proprietary, tactile-sensing user interfaces bring a new dimension to the electronics user experience enabling intuitive, engaging human machine interactions in a wide variety of applications and markets. Over a million devices around the world now employ Peratech technologies. Peratech's custom design and product integration engineering services minimize both cost and time to mass product launch. Peratech Holdco Ltd. is a privately held company based in Richmond, North Yorkshire, UK .

1 Availability may vary by geography and products/features may only be available in selected markets. All offers and features subject to availability. Lenovo reserves the right to alter product offerings, features and specifications at any time without notice.

Quantum Tunnelling Composite, QTC, and Hydra are registered trademarks of Peratech Holdco Ltd. LENOVO and LENOVO LEGION are trademarks of Lenovo. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855805/Grand_bridges_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855806/Grand_Bridges_2.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peratech-transforms-pc-gaming-experience-through-new-force-enabled-keyboards-on-latest-lenovo-legion-7i-and-7-gaming-notebooks-301583000.html

SOURCE Peratech Holdco Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gamers band together and create The Watch to get racism out of gaming

A team of BIPOC streamers dedicated to improving diversity and inclusion in the video game community launches a campaign that champions its mission to get racism out of gaming with a simple call to action to join The Watch.

People can join the movement by following @HelpKeepWatch on Twitter, sharing the campaign video, and submitting the racist language they hear on Twitch by using the built-in clip function to capture video and send it directly to @HelpKeepWatch .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Vanta Named Official Esports Provider for the Massachusetts Charter School Athletic Organization

Youth esports development platform, Vanta, today announced their partnership with the Massachusetts Charter School Athletic Organization (MCSAO), a statewide organization made up of over 50 middle and high schools. Vanta will serve as the official esports partner of the Massachusetts based athletic organization.

"Vanta is excited to be the Official esports partner for the MCSAO. They are a growing charter school athletic organization and this partnership provides us an opportunity to expand deeper into this space across all their high schools and middle school members," says Ed Lallier , Co-Founder of Vanta, "We believe, and share in, their values emphasizing the development of leaders of character through teamwork and competition. Scholastic esports benefits from structure and supervision, and we are glad to provide MCSAO a meaningful experience tailored to their needs."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

80% of people feel more included in the metaverse than in real life

- Global research looks at the human side of the metaverse -

Global research looks at the human side of the metaverse - Metaverse discussions about creating virtual worlds consume the plans of many fashion, automotive and retail brands. However, the human side of consumer activities in the metaverse have not been a significant part of the dialogue. A global study by Momentum Worldwide, metaverse partners to the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4As), found that 80% of people feel more included in the metaverse than in real life . Consumers are now looking to the metaverse to fill three core aspects of life— inspiration, individuality and inclusion .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

OUTFIT7 DROPS BRAND NEW TALKING ANGELA MUSIC VIDEO

And a Special New Summer Update for My Talking Angela 2

Outfit7 today announced the release of its brand new song and music video, true friendship and supports the company's big summer update for the My Talking Angela 2 mobile game .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

