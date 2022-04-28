Energy Investing News

Suncor today issued the following statement in response to the letter it received this morning from Elliott Investment Management L.P. :The Suncor Board and management team have received the letter and materials from Elliott. Suncor appreciates the views of its shareholders and will take the time to carefully assess the recommendations and materials provided, with a view to enhancing shareholder and other ...

Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) today issued the following statement in response to the letter it received this morning from Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott"):

The Suncor Board and management team have received the letter and materials from Elliott. Suncor appreciates the views of its shareholders and will take the time to carefully assess the recommendations and materials provided, with a view to enhancing shareholder and other stakeholder value. Suncor's Board and management team looks forward to engaging with Elliott in due course to better understand their perspective.

We remain confident in the Company's strategy for continued growth and will continue to execute our strategic plan and evaluate opportunities to enhance shareholder value.

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company's Petro-Canada retail and wholesale distribution networks, including Canada's Electric Highway, a coast-to-coast network of fast-charging EV stations. Suncor is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. Suncor also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power. Suncor has been recognized for its performance and transparent reporting on the Dow Jones Sustainability index, FTSE4Good and CDP. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

- 30 -

For more information about Suncor, visit our web site at suncor.com or follow us on Twitter @Suncor.

Media inquiries:
833-296-4570
media@suncor.com

Investor inquiries:
800-558-9071
invest@suncor.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122059

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Suncor EnergySU:CASUOil and Gas Investing
SU:CA,SU

Elliott Investment Management Sends Letter to the Board of Suncor Energy Inc.

Calls for Board Enhancement, along with Strategic and Management Review

Sees $30 Billion Value Creation Opportunity, a Potential Share-Price Increase of 50% or More

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ALTAGAS REPORTS STRONG FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Operating Performance Reflects AltaGas' Continued Focus on Optimizing the Platform, Execution of its Strategic Plan and Drive to Deliver Positive Outcomes for all Stakeholders

CALGARY, AB , April 28, 2022 AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) today reported first quarter 2022 financial results and provided an update on the Company's operations.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Oil and Gas Logo

March 2022 Quarterly Activities Report

Sasanof Prospect Update

The Company announced during the quarter that Western Gas Corporation Pty Ltd ("WGC") had secured funding commitments for the remaining 25% of the Sasanof-1 well.

WGC will provide this funding to Western Gas (519 P) Pty Ltd (the holding company for Sasanof) to maintain its working interest at 62.5%. Together with the existing committed funding from Global Oil and Gas Limited (ASX:GLV) (50%) and Prominence Energy Limited (ASX:PRM) (25%), the drilling program is now fully funded.

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Energy Corp. Announces Exercise of Warrants and Convertible Debenture Conversion

Southern Energy Corp. Announces Exercise of Warrants and Convertible Debenture Conversion

Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSX.V:SOU)(AIM:SOUC), a U.S.-focused, growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer, announces that the Company has issued 125,000 new common shares in the Company ("Common Shares") to satisfy an exercise of warrants over Common Shares at an exercise price of CAD0.32 per Common Share. In addition, the Company has issued 1,250 new Common Shares to satisfy the Convertible Debenture conversion rights at a price of CAD0.80 per Common Share

Southern Energy Corp., Thursday, April 28, 2022, Press release picture

Admission to Trading on AIM and Total Voting Rights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
oil barrel and stock chart overlayed on map

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2022)

Over the past few years, the global oil market has been impacted significantly by COVID-19 disruptions, price wars between oil-producing nations and more recently the Russia/Ukraine war.

In 2020, an output control deal made between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and 11 of the world’s top oil producers expired, with production increasing dramatically in April following Russia’s decision not to approve further cuts proposed by Saudi Arabia. The de facto OPEC leader responded to Russia's move by offering its product at discounted prices and pumping more oil.

In an oversupplied market being hit by a lack of demand, oil prices turned negative, shocking market participants. Finally, with some pressure from the US, Russia and OPEC finally came to an agreement to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) — the single largest output cut in history.

Keep reading...Show less

Cenovus announces shareholder returns plan, triples dividend

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) is further increasing shareholder returns on the strength of its balance sheet and ongoing reliability of its operating performance. The company's Board of Directors has approved tripling the base dividend starting with the second quarter of 2022, as well as a plan for additional increases to shareholder returns. Beyond the base dividend increase, Cenovus will target to return 50% of quarterly excess free funds flow to shareholders when reported net debt is less than $9 billion. The company will do this through share buybacks andor variable dividends while also continuing to pay down the balance sheet. Cenovus has adopted an ultimate net debt target of $4 billion. When reported net debt is at the $4 billion floor, Cenovus will target to return 100% of that quarter's excess free funds flow to shareholders through share buybacks andor variable dividends.

"We have consistently delivered on our commitments to our shareholders," said Alex Pourbaix, Cenovus President & Chief Executive Officer. "After rapidly deleveraging our balance sheet, we are now able to provide a much clearer picture of how we will position Cenovus for the longer term – as a leader in delivering total shareholder returns."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×