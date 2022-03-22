Suncor today announced the appointment of Peter Zebedee as the executive vice president of Mining and Upgrading, effective April 11, 2022.Peter comes to Suncor from LNG Canada where he had been seconded by Shell as the chief executive officer since 2019. Prior to his secondment into the LNG Canada joint venture, Peter's last position with Shell was vice president Canada Manufacturing and general manager Scotford. As ...

SU:CA,SU