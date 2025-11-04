Suncor Energy increases dividend

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars.

Suncor Energy's (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share, representing an approximate 5% increase over the prior quarterly dividend.

"Through continued operational improvements that have driven record performance across our assets, we are delivering strong free funds flow per share, along with meaningful share repurchases," said Rich Kruger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Board's confidence in our improved operational performance and solid financial foundation underpins its decision to raise the quarterly dividend, reflecting our ongoing commitment to creating value for shareholders."

The dividend will be payable December 24, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 3, 2025.

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading; offshore oil production; petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S.; and the company's Petro-CanadaTM retail and wholesale distribution networks (including Canada's Electric HighwayTM, a coast-to-coast network of fast-charging EV stations). Suncor is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a lower-emissions future through investments in lower emissions intensity power, renewable feedstock fuels and projects targeting emissions intensity. Suncor also conducts energy trading activities focused primarily on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

For more information about Suncor, visit our website at suncor.com.

Media inquiries:
(833) 296-4570
media@suncor.com

Investor inquiries:
invest@suncor.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273167

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

