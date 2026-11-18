NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 18th
- Sunbit outlines its growth journey in new release
- Hear from Sunbit's Co-founder and CEO Arad Levertov on 'NYSE Live' as he discusses the company's intention to enter personal loans in early 2027.
- The fintech's portfolio has surpassed over 400,000 activated cardholders and 50,000 merchants.
- It anticipates sales of more than $440 million in fiscal 2026 on greater than $2.5 billion in gross merchandise volume.
- NYSX top holding NVIDIA exceeds earnings estimates
- NVIDIA's stock climbed over 5% in extended trading.
- The semiconductor upped its sales forecast for next year and added $150 billion to its share-buyback program.
- GitGuardian launches its Enterprise Good Samaritan Program
- The secrets security platform says the program is an expansion of its longstanding responsible disclosure efforts aimed at strengthening security across the broader digital ecosystem.
- CEO Eric Fourrier will join 'NYSE Live' to discuss how the program works, and why it is being offered to companies for free.
- To date, the Enterprise Good Samaritan Program has linked more than 3,900 high-impact leaks to 1,532 companies.
Opening Bell
Gates Corporation (NYSE: GTES) celebrates its 115th anniversary of founding
Closing Bell
Expeditors International of Washington (NYSE: EXPD) celebrate their first investor day at the NYSE
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange