Sun Summit Minerals
Focused on Discovery and Advancement of District-Scale Gold and Copper Assets in British Columbia
Sun Summit Minerals Eyes "Multimillion-Ounce" Gold Deposit at JD Projectplay icon
Sun Summit Minerals Eyes "Multimillion-Ounce" Gold Deposit at JD Project

Sep 15, 2025
“The thesis here is that, if we prove up a multimillion-ounce deposit, we really think there's 10x potential in our market cap. We're trading at about a C$40 million market cap now, which is about 10 percent of our neighbors. So that, I think, is what people ought to focus on,” said Niel Marotta, CEO of Sun Summit Minerals.

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV:SMN,OTCQB:SMREF) is advancing toward a multimillion-ounce resource at its flagship JD gold project in BC following “fantastic” results from the first drill hole, which showed high-grade, shallow mineralization, according to CEO Niel Marotta.

“The thesis here is that, if we prove up a multimillion-ounce deposit, we really think there's 10x potential in our market cap. We're trading at about a C$40 million market cap now, which is about 10 percent of our neighbors. So that, I think, is what people ought to focus on,” he said.

In a recent announcement, Sun Summit reported that the first hole completed in 2025 returned “one of the strongest intervals of consistent and near-surface gold mineralization” drilled to date at the Creek zone. Results include 78 meters of 3.72 grams per ton gold starting at 30 meters down hole. The company plans to conduct follow-up drilling this season.

“This is a new parallel zone that we think is being expressed and defined here. And so that's very exciting that this deposit continues to grow in scale,” Marotta said.

The chief executive noted that more news about the other 10 drill holes completed at the Creek zone is anticipated in the coming months, with additional drilling also being undertaken in other areas of the property.

Watch the full interview with Niel Marotta, CEO of Sun Summit Minerals, above.

Up next

Mart Wolbert, nuclear reactors. play icon
Uranium Investing

Mart Wolbert: Uranium Prices, Supply, Demand — What's Next as Mindset Shifts

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodSep 10, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
See Full Bio

Mart Wolbert, analyst at Contrarian Codex, is seeing a uranium mindset shift as more investors take stock of the growing supply/demand imbalance in the market.

He explains how he's approaching uranium stocks and shares his price outlook.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Jaime Carrasco, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Jaime Carrasco: Gold, Silver, Miners — Where to Focus in Monetary Storm

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodSep 09, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
See Full Bio

Jaime Carrasco, senior portfolio manager and senior financial advisor at Harbourfront Wealth, shares his thoughts on gold and silver, saying it's important to keep the big picture in mind.

"In a nutshell, we're going back to ... sound money — money not backed by the word of a politician and bankers, but by something sound like gold, which (has been) money for 4,000 years," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

James Henry Anderson, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

James Henry Anderson: US$3,600 Gold, US$40+ Silver — What's Happening, What's Next?

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodSep 08, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
See Full Bio

James Henry Anderson, senior market analyst at SD Bullion, discusses the factors behind gold and silver's recent price moves, saying a restructuring of the system is taking place.

"We're not that far in terms of the psychology that it requires to really break and get really massive flows, and people really afraid of what that currency's value is going to be," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Gold and silver bars with a green upward arrow; text says "Weekly Editor's Picks."play icon
Gold Investing

Editor's Picks: Gold Sets New Price Record, Silver Hits 14 Year High

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodSep 05, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
See Full Bio

It's been a historic week for precious metals, with gold nearly hitting the US$3,600 per ounce mark, and silver passing US$41 per ounce for the first time since 2011.

The gold price spent the summer in a consolidation phase, and part of what's spurring its latest move is expectations that the US Federal Reserve will lower interest rates at its next meeting.

The central bank has held rates steady since December 2024, even as President Donald Trump places increasing pressure on Fed Chair Jerome Powell to cut.

Powell's August 22 speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, began stoking anticipation of a cut, and August US jobs data, released on Friday (September 5), has all but guaranteed it will happen.

Non-farm payrolls were up by 22,000, significantly lower than the 75,000 expected by economists. Meanwhile, the country's unemployment rate came in at 4.3 percent.

CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) FedWatch tool now shows a 90.2 percent probability of a 25 basis point rate cut in September, with a 9.8 percent probability of a 50 basis point reduction.

Bond market turmoil also helped move the gold price this week.

Yields for 30 year US bonds rose to nearly 5 percent midway through the period, their highest level since mid-July, on the back of a variety of concerns, including tariffs, inflation and Fed independence.

Globally the situation was even more tumultuous, with 30 year UK bond yields reaching their highest point since 1998; meanwhile, 30 year bond yields for German, French and Dutch bonds rose to levels not seen since 2011. In Japan, 30 year bond yields hit a record high.

Tariff developments have also created uncertainty this past week.

After an appeals court upheld a ruling that many of Trump's tariffs are illegal, the president's administration asked the Supreme Court to fast track its review of the decision.

Going back to gold and silver, their recent price activity is certainly raising questions about what's next. The broad consensus among the experts focused on the sector is positive, but the metals are beginning to get more mainstream attention too.

Notably, investment bank Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) now has a gold price prediction of US$4,000 by mid-2026, although the firm notes that the yellow metal could rise to nearly US$5,000 if just 1 percent of private investors shift from treasuries to gold.

"If 1 per cent of the privately owned US Treasury market were to flow to gold, the gold price would rise to nearly $5,000 per troy ounce" — Daan Struyven, Goldman Sachs

Bullet briefing — Hoffman on gold, Hathaway on silver

It's been a short week, at least in North America, so instead of the usual news stories this bullet briefing will highlight a couple of my favorite recent interviews.

Nothing in gold's path

First is Ken Hoffman of Red Cloud Securities. It was my first time speaking with Hoffman, and he made a compelling case for how gold could get to US$10,000.

Watch the full interview with Hoffman above.

Silver a "smouldering volcano"

Next is John Hathaway of Sprott. He shared what he thinks will be the trigger for gold's next move higher — a major decline in equities — but he also discussed his bullish outlook on silver, which moved past US$40 not long after our interview.

Watch the full interview with Hathaway above.

We're definitely entering uncharted territory right now, and I want to make sure I bring you commentary from the experts you want to hear from — drop a comment below to let me know who you'd like me to talk to, and also what questions you have.

Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Ken Hoffman, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Ken Hoffman: Gold's Path is Clear, Price to Hit US$10,000 Long Term

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodSep 03, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
See Full Bio

Ken Hoffman of Red Cloud Securities shares his gold price target of US$10,000 per ounce.

In his view, the US dollar is set to decline to its lowest level in the last 20 years. Given its usual relationship with gold, that could send the price to US$7,000, and from there it could overshoot.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Latest News