Sun Summit Minerals Eyes "Multimillion-Ounce" Gold Deposit at JD Project

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV:SMN,OTCQB:SMREF) is advancing toward a multimillion-ounce resource at its flagship JD gold project in BC following “fantastic” results from the first drill hole, which showed high-grade, shallow mineralization, according to CEO Niel Marotta.

“The thesis here is that, if we prove up a multimillion-ounce deposit, we really think there's 10x potential in our market cap. We're trading at about a C$40 million market cap now, which is about 10 percent of our neighbors. So that, I think, is what people ought to focus on,” he said.

In a recent announcement, Sun Summit reported that the first hole completed in 2025 returned “one of the strongest intervals of consistent and near-surface gold mineralization” drilled to date at the Creek zone. Results include 78 meters of 3.72 grams per ton gold starting at 30 meters down hole. The company plans to conduct follow-up drilling this season.

“This is a new parallel zone that we think is being expressed and defined here. And so that's very exciting that this deposit continues to grow in scale,” Marotta said.

The chief executive noted that more news about the other 10 drill holes completed at the Creek zone is anticipated in the coming months, with additional drilling also being undertaken in other areas of the property.

Watch the full interview with Niel Marotta, CEO of Sun Summit Minerals, above.