Sue Ennis Joins Realbotix to Lead Direct-to-Consumer Business

The appointment will leverage Sue Ennis' experience driving growth, scaling businesses, building new markets, and translating complex technologies into clear market stories that unlock investor demand.
Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix" or the "Company"), a leading human-centric AI and humanoid robot manufacturer, has appointed Sue Ennis as President of the business. She will lead the growth of Realbotix's Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) business, with a focus on building a premium platform powered by robotics, materials innovation, and AI-driven personalization.
Sue joins the Company from Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT; TSX: HUT) where she served as Head of Investor Relations and Government Affairs, playing a key role in shaping capital markets strategy, supporting new strategic initiatives and partnerships, and expanding investor engagement as the business scaled to a multi-billion dollar market capitalization. She has helped raise over $1 billion and has delivered strategic communications programs across emerging technology sectors, including AI, digital infrastructure, and fintech. Sue joins Realbotix with strong relationships with institutional and retail investors, and a depth of experience in supporting rapid growth and M&A. She has also served on multiple public company boards, including DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DEFT).
"Sue's background across capital markets, scale ups, technology, and storytelling makes her an excellent fit to lead this next phase of growth for our D2C division," said Andrew Kiguel, Chief Executive Officer of Realbotix. "She is a smart, strategic leader with a track record of clearly communicating complex ideas to both consumers and investors."
Sue will lead Realbotix's D2C subsidiary that merges AI, robotics, and advanced materials to create highly personalized experiences focused on individual connection, wellness, and human-AI interaction. Her strategic vision for Realbotix's D2C business is to build an integrated, design-led platform at the intersection of AI, robotics, and human connection. Spanning hardware, software, and intelligent experiences, as we define a new category of embodied AI.
The D2C business strategy includes growth in three core areas: i) continued development of advanced materials and highly realistic physical products; ii) the launch of a customizable, subscription-based digital AI platform focused on one-on-one engagement; and iii) the marketing and distribution of affordable robots capable of emotional and physical human interaction.
"The next phase of AI is not just software; it's becoming physical," said Mrs. Ennis. "We are moving into a world where AI exists beyond the screen. Realbotix is well positioned to lead this shift and build a premium platform, with proprietary technology, at the center of a large and growing global opportunity across companionship, wellness, and human-AI interaction."
Approximately one in six people globally experience loneliness, which has been linked to increased risk of depression, reduced quality of life, and measurable impacts on physical health and longevity. 1 Realbotix's D2C products provide an assistive tool for those dealing with loneliness, helping manage overall well-being and mental health.
This announcement comes as Realbotix's second major hire of 2026, following Eric Olsen, COO, joining from Agility Robotics. The Company has been expanding its leadership team to scale, with experts delivering targeted strategies and solutions for its two core business units.
About Realbotix
Realbotix is a leading manufacturer of human-centric AI and humanoid robots for use in entertainment, customer service, and companionship.
Manufactured in the United States, Realbotix's patented AI and robotics technologies enable lifelike expressions, motion, vision, and social engagement, positioning Realbotix as a category leader in the rapidly evolving field of human-centric robotics and embedded-AI solutions.
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Forward-Looking Statements
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1 https://www.who.int/teams/social-determinants-of-health/demographic-change-and-healthy-ageing/social-isolation-and-loneliness?utm_source=
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Andrew Kiguel, CEO
Email: Contact@realbotix.com
Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications
Email: Contact@realbotix.com
media@realbotix.com
sales@realbotix.com
Telephone: 647-578-7490