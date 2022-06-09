Nickel Investing News

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on the visual results of our recently concluded Spring 2022 prospecting campaign on our wholly owned, 330 km 2 Surimeau District Property, endowed with battery metals mineralization in several locations. The district scale property is road accessible, located near Malartic, Quebec, with two hydro electric power lines on the property from generating stations just to the south.

  • Victoria Structure hosts central surface mineralization, confirming mineralized strike length at 20km.
  • Surface samples of well mineralized calc-silicate rock were obtained east and west of the Victoria stripped area, the same unit as intersected in drilling.
  • EM survey continues to deliver mineralization as indicated, this is proof of concept which will aid in follow up field work and drill hole planning.

Renforth's field crew prospected across the entire property, with several targets. All of the targets were visited with samples taken and submitted to the assay laboratory, it is anticipated receipt of results will be several months. The nature of the sulphide mineralization present on the Victoria Structure and at Lalonde allows the recognition of the presence of mineralization in the field, in some instances confirmed by an XRF, the amount of minerals present will be determined by the lab analysis, which will be released once received.

"Our first round of prospecting our district scale Surimeau property this year went very well, our EM survey is proving to be an excellent road map to mineralization. High level observations are presented in this press release, you can appreciate that lots of data has been generated and will be assimilated into our growing project model, with more to come once assays are received. Everything we are learning will be utilized in the next round of prospecting at Surimeau and, eventually, our next drill program. We have new targets for the next round, based on what we learned this round, which we will target as we continue to learn about and develop Surimeau, Quebec's newest battery metals district" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

~20km Victoria Structure

Successful prospecting of the central portion of the Victoria Structure proves the presence of battery metal mineralization in outcrop, which, along with the EM anomalies demonstrating the presence of surface/near surface sulphides, allows Renforth to conclude that the Victoria Structure is mineralized. Work will continue to define the grade and amount of mineralization. The prospecting progress map below indicates areas which were sampled, including areas sampled for lithium. The red lines are the gps recorded tracks of our field crew this program, the grey lines are their earlier tracks, showing both what has been uncovered but also how much ground has yet to be explored, even within the Victoria Structure and along strike of Lalonde.


Calc-silicate Surface Mineralization

The calc-silicate altered unit was originally identified as quartzite. It is usually found in the contact zone between the sediments and ultramafics either directly at or on the contact, or proximal to it. This unit resembles quartzite but is green to brown in colour, fine to medium grained with a plagioclase matrix containing bands and crystals of Cr-diopside - Cr-tremolite and occasional bright green Cr-grossular garnets. This unit seems to be an alteration of the ultramafics themselves and is generally very well mineralized with wide disseminations of coarse clotty sulfide, often 5-15% sulfide overall within these zones. It is also often quite foliated. XRF scans while logging core indicated the presence of Ni, Cu, Zn and Co. These observations were proven with drill core assay results where wide intervals of Ni are present, ranging from 0.1 to 0.34% Ni. Copper, zinc, and cobalt values range quite a bit with up to 1.46% Zn and 0.9% Cu within this unit. Cobalt is present through most samples, generally between 60-200 ppm.

This unit was also observed at surface in the May 2022 Prospecting program within the extent of the current DDH, indicating that this unit is present from surface to a maximum vertical depth of 200.5m in drill core over a strike length of at least 2.2km. It is possible that this is the main shear exposed in the Fall 2021 trenching program.

EM Survey Results

As indicated in the prospecting progress map above many of the EM anomalies were visited, numerous had outcrop present. There are still a few anomalies to visit on the Victoria Structure to search for outcrop, this will be done in the next prospecting program at Surimeau. It is anticipated this second campaign will commence in the next few weeks.

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ#2129), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

For further information please contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

C:416-818-1393

E: nicole@renforthresources.com

#Unit 1B - 955 Brock Road, Pickering ON L1W 2X9

About Renforth

Renforth is focused on Quebec's newest battery metals district, our wholly owned ~330 km 2 Surimeau District Property, which hosts several known areas of polymetallic "battery metals" mineralization, each with various levels of exploration, as well as a significant amount of unexplored ground. Victoria West has been drilled over a strike length of 2.2km, within a 5km long mineralized structure, proving nickel, copper, zinc and cobalt mineralization, in the western end of a 20km magnetic anomaly. The Huston target, during initial reconnaissance, resulted in a grab sample grading 1.9% Ni, 1.38% Cu, 1170 ppm Co and 4 g/t Ag. Additionally, the Lalonde, Surimeau and Colonie Targets are all polymetallic mineralized occurrences which, along with various gold showings, comprise the areas of potential of this NSR free property.

In addition to the Surimeau District battery metals property Renforth wholly owns the Parbec Gold deposit, a surface gold deposit contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine property in Malartic, Quebec. In 2020/21 Renforth completed 15,569m of drilling which successfully twinned certain historic holes, filled in gaps in the resource model with newly discovered gold mineralization and extended mineralization deeper. Based upon the success of this significant drill program the Company considers the spring 2020 MRE, with a resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au to be out of date. With the new data gained Renforth will undertake to complete the first ever structural study of the mineralization at Parbec, as well as additional total metallic assay work in order to better contextualize the nugget effect on the gold mineralization.

Renforth also holds the Malartic West property, the site of a copper/silver discovery, and Nixon-Bartleman, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Renforth Resources Inc.

April 13, 2022 - TheNewswire - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (CNSX:RFR.CN) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders that the 935-line km detailed airborne Mag and Electromagnetic survey over the ~20km between the Victoria West and Colonie battery minerals occurrences at Surimeau, also extended north to the LaLonde battery minerals occurrence at Surimeau, has been successfully completed. The magnetic survey clearly delineates the ~20km long Victoria structure with greater detail than what was previously available. The EM survey, a method chosen as it will measure the presence of sulphides to a depth of ~50m, resulted in EM anomalies throughout the length of the Victoria structure. In addition, LaLonde, approximately 3km to the north, also registered the magnetic structure with co-incident EM anomalies. The area surveyed at LaLonde covered the area, which was historically drilled, outlining the presence of battery minerals over a strike length of 2.2km. The survey has outlined a considerable amount of EM anomalies beyond the extent of any recent drilling or trenching.

Renforth Resources Inc. (OTCQB:RFHRF CSE:RFR), based in Toronto, Ontario, focused on nickel, today announced that Nicole Brewster, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 31st 2022.

DATE: March 31st, 2022
TIME: 11:30 am

DATE: March 31 st , 2022
TIME: 11:30 am
LINK: https://bit.ly/3Cqx2B5

Renforth Resources Inc.

TheNewswire - March 29, 2022 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (CNSX:RFR.CN) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders of the assay results from the 1,203m drilled in 7 holes within the 275m strike length of the stripped area at Victoria West, one of several mineralized areas within our >300 km2 Surimeau District Property in NW Quebec. SUR-21-28 was drilled for 234m at a dip of -80 as an undercut of SUR-21-26 and SUR-21-27 in the western end of the stripped area, between two historic trenches now within the stripped area. SUR-21-28 assayed 3.46% Ni and 491 ppm Co over 1.5m between 196.5 and 198m down the hole as presented in the table below, within a broad mineralized zone of 170.55m, between 40.9 and 211.45m down the hole which averaged 0.16% Ni and 100.2 ppm Co. Within this broad zone of mineralization there are higher grade sub-zones, as seen in this and other holes drilled in the December program, in this case the zone between 187.5 and 199.5m down the hole, a length of 12m, averaged 0.54% Ni and 138.7 ppm Co, encapsulating the 3.46% Nickel value. Renforth's current interpretation of the mineralization seen at Victoria West is that there are higher grade bands of mineralization within the extent of the mineralized magnetic ultramafic body. The exceptional 3.49% Ni value points to the high grade potential present at Victoria West, which has only seen 5,626m of drilling by Renforth over 2.2km of strike within the known 6km strike length of Victoria West, in the western end of a 20km long magnetic feature also mineralized at its eastern end.

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

 Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Quebec Virtual Investor Conference on March 30th and 31st. This virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on disruptive technologies and investing in Quebec's critical and strategic minerals and high-tech sectors.

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Quebec Virtual Investor Conference on March 30th and 31st. This virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions focused on disruptive technologies and investing in Quebec's critical and strategic minerals and high-tech sectors.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

