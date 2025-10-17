Successful A$4.5M Placement to Accelerate Battery, REE and Solar Panel Recycling Growth

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
October 16, 2025
Livium Ltd (ASX: LIT) (“Livium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments from new and existing, institutional and sophisticated investors to raise $4.5m (“Placement”) before costs.
Highlights
- Firm commitments of A$4.5m received from institutional and sophisticated investors to accelerate battery recycling, pursue REE and PV recycling, and black mass processing
- Total investor demand exceeding 200% of the final placement value following confirmation of Livium’s core focus on recycling clean energy waste 1
- Funds raised from the Placement will support the expansion of battery collections and relocation and consolidation of operations into a new, centralised processing Hub
- Funds will also support key deliverables to advance strategic recycling adjacencies including REE and PV recycling, and black mass processing
- Leading Melbourne-boutique, Peak Asset Management led the placement process
Livium CEO and Managing Director, Simon Linge commented:
"The strong support for this capital raising marks a key inflection point for Livium. Through disciplined execution, we have built Australia’s market-leading lithium-ion battery recycling operations and are now poised to scale further to meet growing market demand.
The proceeds from this Placement will accelerate our refined strategy, focused on recycling clean energy waste. The planned consolidation of operations into a single Hub will increase capacity and efficiency in battery recycling while providing space to expand into new verticals including rare earth element (REE) recycling, photovoltaic (PV) recycling, and black mass processing — all pursued with a measured approach.
I would like to thank our investors and Peak for their continued support. Together, we aim to build Livium into a cash generative, growth-focused company that captures value across the clean energy waste supply chain and delivers sustainable returns for shareholders.
Use of funds
Proceeds from the capital raising will be used to advance Livium’s recycling-led growth strategy and strengthen its position as Australia’s leading lithium-ion battery recycler. Funding will support the expansion of large-format LIB2 collections nationally, and the relocation and consolidation of Livium’s Victorian battery-recycling facilities into a centralised processing facility (Hub).
Capital will also be applied towards progressing key deliverables within Livium’s strategic recycling adjacencies — including recycling of rare earth elements (REE) and solar panels (PV), and black mass processing — to capture additional value across the clean energy waste supply chain. Remaining funds will be applied to general working capital to sustain operational delivery.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Livium Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
LIT:AU
The Conversation (0)
15 October
Livium Ltd (ASX: LIT) – Trading Halt
Trading in the securities of Livium Ltd (‘LIT’) will be halted at the request of LIT, pending the release of an announcement by LIT. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of: the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 17 October 2025; orthe... Keep Reading...
24 September
Livium Extends Agreement with LG Energy Solution until 2029
Livium Ltd (ASX: LIT) ("Livium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd (Envirostream) - a leading battery recycler - has signed a new agreement ("Agreement") with LG Energy Solution to recycle and process lithium-ion batteries... Keep Reading...
17 September
Livium Expands Clean Energy Waste Recycling Capabilities
Livium (LIT:AU) has announced Livium Expands Clean Energy Waste Recycling CapabilitiesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
15 October
7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2025
For a long time, most of the world's lithium was produced by an oligopoly of US-listed producers. However, the sector has transformed significantly in recent years.Interested investors should cast a wider net to look at global companies — in particular those listed in Australia and China, as... Keep Reading...
14 October
GM Takes US$1.6 Billion Hit on EV Realignment as US Policy Shift Clouds Market Outlook
General Motors (NYSE:GM) will take a US$1.6 billion charge tied to its electric vehicle (EV) production realignment as the federal government rolls back clean energy incentives and emissions standards.In a regulatory filing on Tuesday (October 14), GM said the charges include a US$1.2 billion... Keep Reading...
13 October
EUR Sells a Further 3.85 Million CRML Shares for US$50M (A$76M) to a US Institutional Investor
European Lithium Ltd (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce that Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) in an off-market transaction has sold a further 3.85 million CRML shares to a single US institutional investor at US$13 per share (a 12%... Keep Reading...
12 October
Successful A$4.5m Two Tranche Placement
Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Successful A$4.5m Two Tranche PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 October
Chairman on India Trade Mission with PM
Robin Brundle joins Prime Minister on first major trade mission to IndiaMr Brundle joins 125-strong delegation of leading business representatives, academic and cultural leaders, and government ministers on UK's largest ever trade mission to IndiaTechnology Minerals Plc (LSE: TM1), the first UK... Keep Reading...
09 October
Mining the Gap: 5 Forces Shaping North America’s Lithium Supply Chain
A convergence of industry investments, government initiatives and a shifting global trade dynamic is creating an environment ripe for the development of a North American battery supply chain, with lithium playing a leading role. These trends are reshaping the region’s industrial base and opening... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00