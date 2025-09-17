Livium Expands Clean Energy Waste Recycling Capabilities

Livium Expands Clean Energy Waste Recycling Capabilities

Livium (LIT:AU) has announced Livium Expands Clean Energy Waste Recycling Capabilities

Download the PDF here.

liviumlit:auasx:litlithium investing
LIT:AU
The Conversation (0)
Charger Metals

Charger Metals Inks $42.5M Deal with Rio Tinto for Lake Johnston Lithium Project

The farm-in agreement allows Rio Tinto to earn up to a 75 percent interest in the Lake Johnston project.

Charger Metals (ASX:CHR) farm-in agreement with Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) for its Lake Johnston lithium project in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia, was highlighted in an article published on Australian Mining.

Keep reading...Show less
Green Technology Metals Logo

Green Technology Metals: Delivering the Next Lithium Hub in North America

Keep reading...Show less
Green Technology Metals

Green Technology Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Livium Ltd

Livium Signs Binding Term Sheet with Iondrive related to DES Technology for Clean Energy Waste Recycling

Livium Ltd (ASX: LIT) ("Livium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding term sheet (“Term Sheet”) with Iondrive Limited (ASX: ION) (“Iondrive”), an Australian company developing an innovative metal extraction process using Deep Eutectic Solvent technology (DES), via their subsidiary Iondrive AU Pty Ltd.

Keep reading...Show less
Glowing digital battery icon with particle connections on dark background.

CATL Mine Restart Pressures Australian Lithium Market

Australia’s lithium sector is facing pressure on the back of news that Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) (SZSE:300750,HKEX:3750) is expected to resume production at its Jianxiawo mine.

Operations were halted in August when the mine’s licence expired, with the suspension expected to last three months.

Located in Yichun, Jiangxi province, Jianxiawo produces about 65,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent annually, roughly 6 to 8 percent of global supply. It is the largest mine in Yichun, often referred to as China’s “lithium capital.”

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium (TSXV:ILC)

International Lithium Corp.


Keep reading...Show less
Blue lithium-ion battery over shiny surface.

How to Invest in Lithium Stocks and the Lithium Market

Despite the current low price environment, the long-term demand for battery metals is robust and offers opportunity for those interested in lithium stocks.

Seasoned metals investors who want to look beyond gold and silver are getting involved, while new investors are being drawn in by expanding battery market and lithium supply deals between automakers and lithium producers.

Whatever the reason, it’s important to get familiar with the lithium market before investing in lithium stocks. Here's a brief overview of some of the basics, including supply and demand, prices and companies.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project

Green Technology Metals: Delivering the Next Lithium Hub in North America

Nine Mile samples up to 18.27% Cu at Wedge

Related News

Gold Investing

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market

Base Metals Investing

AuKing to Acquire 100% of Cloncurry Gold Project

Gold Investing

Discovery to Production: How Juniors are Rewriting the Gold Resource Playbook

Gold Investing

Gold Price Breaks US$3,700, Then Falls as Fed Cuts Rates

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

copper investing

Nine Mile samples up to 18.27% Cu at Wedge

battery metals investing

RecycLiCo’s U.S. Subsidiary and Alaska Energy Metals Corporation Enter Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Goal of Creating Domestic Critical Metal Supply Chain