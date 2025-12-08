Stuhini Announces Retirement of Founder & Chairman David O'Brien from Board of Directors

Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: STU) (OTCQB: STXPF) (WKN: A2PLBV) ("Stuhini" or the "Company") announces that David O'Brien did not stand for re-election at the Company's recent Annual General Meeting and has formally retired from the Board of Directors.

Mr. O'Brien founded Stuhini in 2017, serving as President and CEO until mid-2025, and most recently as Chairman. With his departure, Mr. O'Brien concludes his formal involvement with the Company.

"We acknowledge and thank Dave for his role in founding Stuhini and securing the Ruby Creek property in the Company's early stages," said Meredith Eades, President and CEO. "As Stuhini continues to evolve, we remain focused on advancing Ruby Creek and executing on our dual-path, multi-metal strategy with a strong and forward-looking team."

Mr. O'Brien commented: "It's been a privilege to be involved in Stuhini's early development - from its formation through to its listing and initial work programs. I've appreciated the opportunity to work alongside a committed team and contribute during those foundational years. As I step away from the Board and into the next chapter of my life, I remain a supportive shareholder and look forward to seeing the Company continue to advance under the leadership of the current team."

The Board and executive team remain committed to advancing exploration and development across Stuhini's flagship Ruby Creek Project in northern British Columbia and to delivering long-term value for shareholders.

Stuhini is also pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting held on December 3, 2025, shareholders voted to re-elect Meredith Eades, Fioravante Aliperti, and Kazuki Nohdomi as directors of the Company; re-appoint Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company; and approve the Company's rolling 10% stock option plan.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.

Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada. The Company's portfolio of exploration properties includes the flagship multi-metal Ruby Creek Property, 16 km east of Atlin, BC; the Big Ledge Zinc-Lead Property, 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC and South Thompson Nickel Property in West-Central Manitoba.

For further information on Stuhini, visit our website at www.stuhini.com or contact:

Meredith Eades
President & CEO
meades@stuhini.com
604.360.4668

Twitter: @STUexploration
LinkedIn: Stuhini Exploration

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277208

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

