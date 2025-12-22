Strong Initial Assay Results Confirm Phosphate Potential at Murdock Mountain

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to announce the first assay results from its wholly owned Murdock Mountain Property in Elko County, Nevada, marking an important step forward in the project's development.

The Company's exploration target, and the object of this drill program, is the Upper Phosphatic Zone, a 3.4 to 7.6 metre (11 to 25 feet) thick zone within the Meade Peak Member of siltstone and phosphorite.

Drill Results for Upper Phosphatic Zone

  • MM25-1: 10.23% P2O5 over 5.12 metres (4.61 metres, 15.12 feet true thickness)

  • MM25-2: 10.7% P2O5 over 4.79 metres (4.31 metres, 14.14 feet true thickness)

  • MM25-3: 11.2% P2O5 over 4.7 metres (4.23 metres, 13.87 feet true thickness)

Assays for the last 3 holes, plus heavy metal and contaminant assays, will be released in the coming days/weeks as NOP receives them.

Robin Dow, CEO of Nevada Organic Phosphate, stated: "We're thrilled to report that phosphate assays from our first three drill holes continue to align with our expectations and with our geological model. We have a unique exploration target, and we're very encouraged by what we're now seeing at our Murdock Mountain project."

Garry Smith, P.Geo and Director of NOP, stated: "We remain excited about the upside potential of this project. Our lab has been under significant pressure at this time of year to process assays, but they are delivering. Everyone on our team has been outstanding in making this project happen."

Paul Pitman, P.Geo and Director of NOP, stated: "It can be challenging to explain to our followers what constitutes a strong phosphate grade for an organic raw rock phosphate target like ours. We're developing an entirely new approach to phosphate fertilizer application, and our research indicates that a target range of 7–10% P₂O₅ is both realistic and desirable."

P2O5 Drill Assay Intervals

DDH Sample From m To m Length Lith P2O5% GRD%/m GRD%/m
MM25-1 977121 40.54 41.45 0.91 MP 2.22

MM25-1 977122 41.45 42.56 1.11 MP 3.52

MM25-1 977123 42.56 43.56 1.00 MP 4.55

MM25-1 977124 43.56 44.56 1.00 MP 10.85

MM25-1 977126 44.56 45.72 1.16 MP 17.8 13.70/3.16 10.23/5.12
MM25-1 977127 45.72 46.72 1.00 MP 11.8

MM25-1 977128 46.72 47.68 0.96 MP 4.72

MM25-1 977129 47.68 48.68 1.00 MP 2.48










MM25-2 977067 65.53 66.29 0.76 MP 2.42

MM25-2 977068 66.29 67.29 1.00 MP 2.16

MM25-2 977069 67.29 68.28 0.99 MP 3.54

MM25-2 977071 68.28 69.44 1.16 MP 7.54

MM25-2 977072 69.44 70.14 0.70 MP 8.46
9.47/5.78
MM25-2 977073 70.14 71.02 0.88 MP 17.2 10.70/4.79
MM25-2 977074 71.02 71.93 0.91 MP 9.91

MM25-2 977076 71.93 73.07 1.14 MP 10.9

MM25-2 977077 73.07 74.07 1.00 MP 1.79










MM25-3 977161 0.00 1.22 1.22 MP 3.07

MM25-3 977162 1.22 2.44 1.22 MP 4.15

MM25-3 977163 2.44 3.66 1.22 MP 7.14

MM25-3 977164 3.66 5.33 1.67 MP 8.7 11.12/4.70 8.81/6.94
MM25-3 977165 5.33 6.10 0.77 MP 15.6

MM25-3 977166 6.10 7.14 1.04 MP 16.35

MM25-3 977167 7.14 8.16 1.02 MP 3.75

MM25-3 977168 8.16 9.34 1.18 MP 1.24

 

NOTE: A 3-Point solution for the top of the Upper Phosphatic Zone gave a dip to the unit of 26.1 degrees. True thickness in a vertical hole would be the apparent thickness multiplied by 0.9. Program core axis to bedding angle measurements support bedding flattening.

Drill Hole Locations (WGS 84 UTM, metres)

DDH Pad UTME UTMN Elev TD Dip Az
MM25-1 P4 724404 4568973 1949 82.60 -90 0
MM25-2 P3 724767 4569272 1896 125.73 -90 0
MM25-3 P7 724344 4568766 1987 71.32 -90 0
MM25-4 P8 724100 4568690 2018 99.67 -90 0
MM25-5 P8 724100 4568690 2018 92.96 -65 120
MM25-6 P9 723830 4568439 2018 78.30 -90 0





550.58

 

Please visit our website here to view updated graphics and drill hole location maps.

Lab Assaying Methods & QA/QC

All sample preparation and analytical work was carried out by ALS Laboratories ("ALS"), an independent commercial laboratory accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for mineral analysis. ALS operates under rigorous quality management systems and is regularly audited by recognized accreditation bodies, including the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) and the Canadian Association for Laboratory Accreditation (CALA).

Phosphate P2O5 assaying was by ME-XRF24 whole-rock analysis: Samples were fused with lithium borate and analyzed by X-ray fluorescence (XRF). This method provides high-precision determinations of major rock-forming oxides, including phosphorus, calcium, and silica, ensuring accurate characterization of phosphate mineralization.

Heavy metal assaying was by ME-MS61 trace element analysis: Samples were digested using a near-total four-acid procedure (HF-HNO₃-HClO₄-HCl) and analyzed by ICP-MS and ICP-AES. This technique delivers ultra-trace detection of a broad suite of elements, including deleterious or contaminant metals such as arsenic, cadmium, mercury, and lead, supporting environmental and processing assessments.

ALS maintains strict internal QA/QC protocols, including the insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates with each batch of samples. These measures ensure that analytical results meet internationally recognized standards of accuracy and reliability, consistent with the requirements of NI 43-101 reporting.

Company Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC)

The Company implemented a rigorous QA/QC protocol consistent with NI 43-101 standards, including the insertion of blanks and certified reference materials into the sample stream.

Blanks: The Company regularly inserted a blank comprised of generically sourced sand every 11 samples (or 9.3%) to monitor potential contamination during sample preparation and analysis.

Certified reference materials ("CRM"): CRMs used in mineral exploration are used to assess analytical accuracy and are usually rock powders comprised of known concentrations of the metal(s) of interest. CRMs are usually obtained from commercial suppliers who provide the average of many analyses of the CRMs by multiple labs, which is referred to as the certified value, and a standard deviation of the analyses from which the certified value is determined. A typical criterion for accepting the analyses of CRMs in the mineral industry is that they should fall within a range determined by the certified (or "target") value ± three standard deviations ("3 STD"). Analytical accuracy was verified against BAM 826-1, a certified reference material for phosphate slags issued by Germany's Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing (BAM). The Company inserted BAM 826-1 CRM standards every 22 samples (or 4.5%), or about 2 per drill hole.

The Company is satisfied that the QA/QC results demonstrate the reliability of the assay data and support the integrity of the phosphate grades reported herein.

The Independent Qualified Person for this drill program is Kenneth N. Tullar, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist (CPG-11142), who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning
This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information ("FLSI") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. FLSI may include expectations, anticipations, beliefs, opinions, plans, intentions, estimates, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements and information that are not historical facts. All statements which are not historical statements are considered FLSI. All FLSI is based on assumptions, which may prove inaccurate, and subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's public securities filings, which may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated or implied in FLSI. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance or value on FLSI. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any FLSI in this news release are reasonable at the present time, it can give no assurance that such FLSI will prove to be correct. Any FLSI in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to publicly update or revise any FLSI, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. Any FLSI in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

