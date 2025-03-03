Strong continuity of high-grade gold in Sandstone drilling

HIGHLIGHTS
4.95m @ 20.5 g/t gold, 1,833 g/t silver, from 107m (MTH-ES25-11), including
0.55m @ 110 g/t gold, 7,530 g/t silver, from 110m,
0.56m @ 22.8 g/t gold, 1,425 g/t silver, from 130.49m
3.77m @ 1.42 g/t gold, 100.8 g/t silver, from 136.78m, including
2.55m @ 9.97 g/t gold, 571.8 g/t silver from 112m, (MTH-ES25-10), including
4.85m @ 1.47 g/t gold, 165.3 g/t silver, from 67.2m including
0.80m @ 4.49 g/t gold, 308 g/t silver from 68.0m
0.55m @ 2.42 g/t gold, 504 g/t silver from 70.0m
0.25m @ 15.2 g/t gold, 786 g/t silver from 98.25m (MTH-ES25-09),
0.30m @ 5.39 g/t gold, 210 g/t silver from 138m
0.50m @ 13.25 g/t gold, 584 g/t silver from 89.8m (MTH-ES25-08),
7.40m @ 1.59 g/t gold, 64.6 g/t silver from 17.6m, including
1.75m @ 1.29 g/t gold, 41.4g/t silver from 97.0m
In February, a further six drill holes have been completed at La Soledad, with drilling ongoing expanding the footprint and structural knowledge in this silver and gold rich NW trending structure. Considerable strike and depth potential exists in this area.
Addition of a second drill is on schedule with the municipal access road upgrade for completion late March, allowing 35,000m of core drilling in the district throughout 2025 and advancing the next two target areas while developing the large district scale geologic model
Mithril Silver and Gold Limited ("Mithril" or "the Company") (MTH:ASX, MSG:TSXV) announces drill results for the Target 1 resource expansion programme at its Copalquin District project, Mexico.
John Skeet, Mithril's Managing Director and CEO commented:
"Drilling at La Soledad in the Target 1 area has continued to produce exceptional results for this silver and gold rich multi-level historic mine area. The La Soledad structure is open at depth and to the north-west with the opportunity to locate additional ‘ore shoots' along strike. The drill program is expanded in the La Soledad area with several additional holes to complete before moving the drill to Refugio West in the Target 1 resource area. Drilling in the Target 1 area will continue until the end of March 2025, the anticipated cut-off date for the resource update drilling. The second drill is scheduled to be on site and commence drilling early April, at the Target 2 area. Progress is on track to complete 35,000 metres of drilling this year, aiming to considerably expand the resource footprint and define the 10 km wide, extensive epithermal silver-gold system in our 70km 2 district."
COPALQUIN GOLD-SILVER DISTRICT, MEXICO
With 100 historic underground gold-silver mines and workings plus 198 surface workings/pits throughout 70km 2 of mining concession area, Copalquin is an entire mining district with high-grade exploration results and a maiden JORC resource. To date there are several target areas in the district with one already hosting a high-grade gold-silver JORC resource at El Refugio (529koz AuEq @6.81 g/t AuEq) 1 supported by a conceptional underground mining study completed on the maiden resource in early 2022 ( see ASX announcement 01 March 2022 and metallurgical test work (see ASX Announcement 25 February 2022 ). There is considerable strike and depth potential to increase the resource at El Refugio and at other target areas across the district, plus the underlying geologic system that is responsible for the widespread gold-silver mineralisation.
With the district-wide gold and silver occurrences and rapid exploration success, it is clear the Copalquin District is d eveloping into another significant gold-silver district like the many other districts in this prolific Sierra Madre Gold-Silver Trend of Mexico.
Drilling is in progress at the Target 1 drill area where the current maiden resource drilling is scheduled to be completed by end of Q1 2025. Channel sampling work, using a diamond rock saw, has continued adjacent to the Target 1 area and immediately to the south towards the Copalquin creek. Drilling is planned to commence with the second drill rig at the Target 2 area by April 2025.
Click Image To View Full Size
Figure 1 LiDAR identified historic workings across the 70km 2 district. Target 1 area current drilling location, channel sampling area and the high priority drill target areas of Las Brujas-El Peru (Target 2) and La Constancia-El Jabali (Target 3). Several new areas highlighted across the district for follow-up work.
Drill Results Discussion
Drilling at La Soledad , the north-westerly tending structure on the north-eastern side of the Target 1 resource area, has returned excellent intercepts ahead of the planned resource update. Results for drill holes MTH-ES25-08 to MTH-ES25-11 are summarised below. Drilling is continuing at La Soledad where a further seven holes have been completed and four of these dispatched to the assay laboratory.
Click Image To View Full Size
Click Image To View Full Size
Click Image To View Full Size
Click Image To View Full Size
At El Cometa on the eastern side of the Target 1, the last two holes completed at resource area returned multiple shallow intercepts. The near surface ( 2 compared with 1.00 g/t AuEq 2 for >100m down hole intercept reporting) reflecting its potential for lower cost mining methods.
El Cometa features a broad mineralised structure with cross cutting structures hosting very high-grade gold and silver, such as reported from drill hole CDH-159 in 2024 ( 33.00m @31.8 g/t gold, 274 g/t silver from surface).
Intercepts for MTH-EC25-06 and MTH-EC25-07 are summarised below and have continued to build on the excellent results from this shallow mineralisation.
1.00m @ 1.56 g/t gold, 58.3 g/t silver from 31.0m (MTH-ES25-07)
1.00m @ 0.72 g/t gold, 29.0 g/t silver from 33.5m
6.00m @ 1.33 g/t gold, 178.6 g/t silver from 95.0m, including
7.00m @ 1.56 g/t gold, 70.5 g/t silver from 126m, including
Click Image To View Full Size
Click Image To View Full Size
ABOUT THE COPALQUIN GOLD SILVER PROJECT
The Copalquin mining district is located in Durango State, Mexico and covers an entire mining district of 70km 2 containing several dozen historic gold and silver mines and workings, ten of which had notable production. The district is within the Sierra Madre Gold Silver Trend which extends north-south along the western side of Mexico and hosts many world-class gold and silver deposits.
Multiple mineralisation events, young intrusives thought to be system-driving heat sources, widespread alteration together with extensive surface vein exposures and dozens of historic mine workings, identify the Copalquin mining district as a major epithermal centre for Gold and Silver.
Within 15 months of drilling in the Copalquin District, Mithril delivered a maiden JORC mineral resource estimate demonstrating the high-grade gold and silver resource potential for the district. This maiden resource is detailed below (see ASX release 17 November 2021 ) ^ and NI43-101 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+
2,416,000 tonnes 4.80 g/t gold, 141 g/t silver for 373,000 oz gold plus 10,953,000 oz silver (Total 529,000 oz AuEq*) using a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq*
28.6% of the resource tonnage is classified as indicated
Tonnes
(kt)
Tonnes
(kt)
Gold
(g/t)
Silver
(g/t)
Gold Eq.* (g/t)
Gold
(koz)
Silver
(koz)
Gold Eq.* (koz)
El Refugio
Indicated
691
5.43
114.2
7.06
121
2,538
157
Inferred
1,447
4.63
137.1
6.59
215
6,377
307
La Soledad
Indicated
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Inferred
278
4.12
228.2
7.38
37
2,037
66
Total
Indicated
691
5.43
114.2
7.06
121
2,538
157
Inferred
1,725
4.55
151.7
6.72
252
8,414
372
TOTAL
2,416
4.80
141
6.81
373
10,953
529
Table 1 - Mineral resource estimate El Refugio – La Soledad using a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq*
* The gold equivalent (AuEq.) values are determined from gold and silver values and assume the following: AuEq. = gold equivalent calculated using and gold:silver price ratio of 70:1. That is, 70 g/t silver = 1 g/t gold. The metal prices used to determine the 70:1 ratio are the cumulative average prices for 2021: gold USD1,798.34 and silver: USD25.32 (actual is 71:1) from kitco.com. Metallurgical recoveries are assumed to be approximately equal for both gold and silver at this early stage. Actual metallurgical recoveries from test work to date are 96% and 91% for gold and silver, respectively. In the Company's opinion there is reasonable potential for both gold and silver to be extracted and sold. Actual metal prices have not been used in resource estimate, only the price ratio for the AuEq reporting. Formula for AuEq. = Au grade +((Ag grade/gold:silver price ratio) x (Ag recovery/Au recovery))
^ The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information provided in the following ASX announcement: 17 Nov 2021 - MAIDEN JORC RESOURCE 529,000 OUNCES @ 6.81G/T (AuEq * ), which includes the full JORC MRE report, also available on the Mithril Resources Limited Website.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Mining study and metallurgical test work supports the development of the El Refugio-La Soledad resource with conventional underground mining methods indicated as being appropriate and with high gold-silver recovery to produce metal on-site with conventional processing.
Mithril is currently exploring in the Copalquin District to expand the resource footprint, demonstrating its multi-million-ounce gold and silver potential.
Mithril has an exclusive option to purchase 100% interest in the Copalquin mining concessions by paying US$10M on or any time before 7 August 2026 (option has been extended by 3 years). Mithril has reached an agreement with the vendor for an extension of the payment date by a further 2 years (bringing the payment date to 7 August 2028).
Click Image To View Full Size
Figure 2 – Copalquin District location map, locations of mining and exploration activity and local infrastructure
Competent Persons Statement - JORC
The information in this announcement that relates to metallurgical test results, mineral processing and project development and study work has been compiled by Mr John Skeet who is Mithril's CEO and Managing Director. Mr Skeet is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code.
Mr Skeet has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Skeet consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
The information in this announcement that relates to sampling techniques and data, exploration results and geological interpretation for Mithril's Mexican project, has been compiled by Mr Ricardo Rodriguez who is Mithril's Project Manager. Mr Rodriguez is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code.
Mr Rodriguez has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Rodriguez consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resources is reported by Mr Rodney Webster, Principal Geologist at AMC Consultants Pty Ltd (AMC), who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. The report was peer reviewed by Andrew Proudman, Principal Consultant at AMC. Mr Webster is acting as the Competent Person, as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, for the reporting of the Mineral Resource estimate. A site visit was carried out by Jose Olmedo a geological consultant with AMC, in September 2021 to observe the drilling, logging, sampling and assay database. Mr Webster consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears
The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
Qualified Persons – NI 43-101
Scientific and technical information in this Report has been reviewed and approved by Mr John Skeet (FAUSIMM, CP) Mithril's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Mr John Skeet is a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101.
Table 2 Mineralised intercepts in reported drillholes above 0.1 g/t AuEq.
(*See ‘About Copalquin Gold Silver Project' section for JORC MRE details and AuEq. Calculation)
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Sample ID
Gold (g/t)
Silver (g/t)
AuEq*
AgEq*
MTH-EC25-06
3
4
1
799610
0.043
3.9
0.1
6.91
MTH-EC25-06
11
12
1
799619
0.065
3.7
0.12
8.25
MTH-EC25-06
14
15
1
799622
0.069
6.6
0.16
11.43
MTH-EC25-06
16
17
1
799624
0.117
4.6
0.18
12.79
MTH-EC25-06
17
18
1
799626
0.072
2.7
0.11
7.74
MTH-EC25-06
18
19
1
799627
0.048
6.7
0.14
10.06
MTH-EC25-06
19
20
1
799628
0.065
2.3
0.1
6.85
MTH-EC25-06
20
21
1
799629
0.05
4.5
0.11
8
MTH-EC25-06
22
22.6
0.6
799631
0.037
4.9
0.11
7.49
MTH-EC25-06
22.6
23.25
0.65
799632
0.596
30.1
1.03
71.82
MTH-EC25-06
23.25
24
0.75
799633
0.46
36.2
0.98
68.4
MTH-EC25-06
24
25
1
799634
1.365
174
3.85
269.55
MTH-EC25-06
25
25.5
0.5
799635
0.599
68.8
1.58
110.73
MTH-EC25-06
25.5
26
0.5
799636
0.154
10.3
0.3
21.08
MTH-EC25-06
26
26.85
0.85
799637
0.274
14.9
0.49
34.08
MTH-EC25-06
26.85
27.85
1
799638
0.065
5.1
0.14
9.65
MTH-EC25-06
27.85
28.85
1
799639
0.078
11.5
0.24
16.96
MTH-EC25-06
28.85
29.85
1
799641
0.34
27.1
0.73
50.9
MTH-EC25-06
29.85
30.85
1
799642
0.263
12.3
0.44
30.71
MTH-EC25-06
30.85
31.45
0.6
799643
0.068
11.2
0.23
15.96
MTH-EC25-06
31.45
32.1
0.65
799644
0.136
6.3
0.23
15.82
MTH-EC25-06
32.1
32.6
0.5
799645
0.127
6.4
0.22
15.29
MTH-EC25-06
32.6
33.17
0.57
799646
0.094
8.5
0.22
15.08
MTH-EC25-06
33.17
33.81
0.64
799647
0.095
5.8
0.18
12.45
MTH-EC25-06
33.81
34.4
0.59
799648
0.175
16.4
0.41
28.65
MTH-EC25-06
34.4
35
0.6
799649
0.094
6
0.18
12.58
MTH-EC25-07
15
15.55
0.55
799704
0.158
6.2
0.25
17.26
MTH-EC25-07
15.55
16.05
0.5
799705
0.347
4.3
0.41
28.59
MTH-EC25-07
21
21.5
0.5
799711
0.037
7.7
0.15
10.29
MTH-EC25-07
21.5
22
0.5
799712
0.055
25.5
0.42
29.35
MTH-EC25-07
31
32
1
799723
1.56
58.3
2.39
167.5
MTH-EC25-07
33.5
34
0.5
799727
0.332
13.9
0.53
37.14
MTH-EC25-07
34
34.5
0.5
799728
1.11
44.2
1.74
121.9
MTH-EC25-07
36
37
1
799731
0.057
4.8
0.13
8.79
MTH-EC25-07
37
38
1
799732
0.086
3.5
0.14
9.52
MTH-EC25-07
39
39.85
0.85
799734
0.116
4.8
0.18
12.92
MTH-EC25-07
39.85
40.85
1
799735
0.089
4.2
0.15
10.43
MTH-EC25-07
40.85
41.85
1
799736
0.096
5
0.17
11.72
MTH-EC25-07
41.85
42.85
1
799737
0.048
4.3
0.11
7.66
MTH-EC25-07
42.85
43.55
0.7
799738
0.246
11.4
0.41
28.62
MTH-EC25-07
69
69.8
0.8
799745
0.096
4.5
0.16
11.22
MTH-EC25-07
79.2
80
0.8
799746
0.408
15.9
0.64
44.46
MTH-EC25-07
82
82.8
0.8
799749
0.079
6
0.16
11.53
MTH-EC25-07
85.85
86.35
0.5
799751
0.548
1.8
0.57
40.16
MTH-EC25-07
86.35
87
0.65
799752
0.391
13.7
0.59
41.07
MTH-EC25-07
87
87.55
0.55
799753
0.056
4.8
0.12
8.72
MTH-EC25-07
88.6
89.4
0.8
799755
0.444
6
0.53
37.08
MTH-EC25-07
89.4
89.95
0.55
799756
0.1
6.5
0.19
13.5
MTH-EC25-07
89.95
90.7
0.75
799757
0.117
6.7
0.21
14.89
MTH-EC25-07
90.7
91.5
0.8
799758
0.088
5.9
0.17
12.06
MTH-EC25-07
91.5
92
0.5
799759
0.069
2.2
0.10
7.03
MTH-EC25-07
94.5
95
0.5
799763
0.088
2.2
0.12
8.36
MTH-EC25-07
95
95.7
0.7
799764
0.177
6.2
0.27
18.59
MTH-EC25-07
95.7
96.35
0.65
799765
0.888
29.9
1.32
92.06
MTH-EC25-07
97
98.15
1.15
799767
0.131
14.1
0.33
23.27
MTH-EC25-07
98.15
99
0.85
799768
5.54
767
16.50
1154.8
MTH-EC25-07
99
99.85
0.85
799769
2.6
409
8.44
591.00
MTH-EC25-07
99.85
100.35
0.5
799770
0.096
31.4
0.54
38.12
MTH-EC25-07
100.35
101
0.65
799771
0.206
20.9
0.50
35.32
MTH-EC25-07
101
101.8
0.8
799772
0.076
6.8
0.17
12.12
MTH-EC25-07
102.4
103
0.6
799774
0.082
7.3
0.19
13.04
MTH-EC25-07
103
104
1
799776
0.112
12.7
0.29
20.54
MTH-EC25-07
104
104.5
0.5
799777
0.033
6
0.12
8.31
MTH-EC25-07
104.5
105.2
0.7
799778
0.049
10
0.19
13.43
MTH-EC25-07
107
108
1
799781
0.141
7.6
0.25
17.47
MTH-EC25-07
108
109
1
799782
0.086
5.7
0.17
11.72
MTH-EC25-07
109
110
1
799783
0.051
4.8
0.12
8.37
MTH-EC25-07
112.65
113.65
1
799787
0.233
19.5
0.51
35.81
MTH-EC25-07
116.65
117.65
1
799791
0.109
12
0.28
19.63
MTH-EC25-07
125.4
126
0.6
799792
0.133
8.5
0.25
17.81
MTH-EC25-07
126
127
1
799793
0.232
33.3
0.71
49.54
MTH-EC25-07
127
128
1
799794
8.7
272
12.59
881
MTH-EC25-07
128
129
1
799795
0.181
30.6
0.62
43.27
MTH-EC25-07
129
130
1
799796
0.953
91.4
2.26
158.11
MTH-EC25-07
130
131
1
799797
0.178
15
0.39
27.46
MTH-EC25-07
131
132
1
799798
0.261
27.7
0.66
45.97
MTH-EC25-07
132
133
1
799799
0.425
23.8
0.77
53.55
MTH-EC25-07
133
134
1
799802
0.034
6.6
0.13
8.98
MTH-EC25-07
134
135
1
799803
0.075
7.8
0.19
13.05
MTH-EC25-07
135
136
1
799804
0.442
15.2
0.66
46.14
MTH-EC25-07
137
138
1
799806
0.138
5.2
0.21
14.86
MTH-EC25-07
138
139
1
799807
0.083
6.1
0.17
11.91
MTH-EC25-07
139
140
1
799808
0.069
6.8
0.17
11.63
MTH-EC25-07
140
141
1
799809
0.055
4.6
0.12
8.45
MTH-EC25-07
146
147
1
799815
0.499
56.3
1.30
91.23
MTH-EC25-07
148
149
1
799817
0.047
4.6
0.11
7.89
MTH-EC25-07
149
150
1
799818
0.078
8.2
0.20
13.66
MTH-EC25-07
150
150.6
0.6
799819
0.369
20.7
0.66
46.53
MTH-EC25-07
152
153
1
799822
0.219
35
0.72
50.33
MTH-EC25-07
155
156
1
799826
0.262
37.3
0.79
55.64
MTH-EC25-07
184.5
185
0.5
799834
0.065
4.9
0.14
9.45
MTH-EC25-07
189.05
189.65
0.6
799841
0.082
4.2
0.14
9.94
MTH-EC25-07
189.65
190.15
0.5
799842
0.062
5.6
0.14
9.94
MTH-EC25-07
196
196.5
0.5
799849
0.154
7.8
0.27
18.58
MTH-EC25-07
196.5
197.1
0.6
799851
0.375
1.8
0.40
28.05
MTH-EC25-07
199.6
200.1
0.5
799855
0.098
1.8
0.12
8.66
MTH-EC25-07
200.1
201
0.9
799856
0.065
2.7
0.10
7.25
MTH-LS25-08
| 0
1.5
1.5
799861
0.136
18.2
0.40
27.72
MTH-LS25-08
2
3
1
799863
0.044
10.2
0.19
13.28
MTH-LS25-08
3
4
1
799864
0.069
7.7
0.18
12.53
MTH-LS25-08
4
5
1
799865
0.058
5.8
0.14
9.86
MTH-LS25-08
5
6
1
799866
0.96
15.4
1.18
82.6
MTH-LS25-08
7
8
1
799868
0.089
1
0.10
7.23
MTH-LS25-08
14
15
1
799876
0.479
10.6
0.63
44.13
MTH-LS25-08
16.5
17.6
1.1
799879
0.061
3.5
0.11
7.77
MTH-LS25-08
17.6
18.1
0.5
799881
1.19
51.5
1.93
134.8
MTH-LS25-08
18.1
19
0.9
799882
0.36
62.2
1.25
87.4
MTH-LS25-08
19
20.08
1.08
799883
7.97
171
10.41
728.9
MTH-LS25-08
20.08
21
0.92
799884
0.22
34.9
0.72
50.44
MTH-LS25-08
21
21.5
0.5
799885
0.22
35.9
0.74
51.51
MTH-LS25-08
21.5
22
0.5
799886
1.88
76.7
2.98
208.3
MTH-LS25-08
22
23
1
799887
0.36
46.2
1.02
71.33
MTH-LS25-08
23
24
1
799888
0.26
43.9
0.89
62.31
MTH-LS25-08
24
25
1
799889
0.33
33.4
0.81
56.36
MTH-LS25-08
25
26
1
799890
0.07
4.1
0.13
9.00
MTH-LS25-08
29
30
1
799894
0.037
7
0.14
9.59
MTH-LS25-08
30
31
1
799895
0.027
5.7
0.11
7.59
MTH-LS25-08
39.5
40
0.5
799906
0.055
16.9
0.30
20.75
MTH-LS25-08
40
40.5
0.5
799907
0.345
8.2
0.46
32.35
MTH-LS25-08
41
41.5
0.5
799909
0.629
7.5
0.74
51.53
MTH-LS25-08
42
43
1
799911
0.339
2.4
0.37
26.13
MTH-LS25-08
71
72
1
799916
0.037
4.8
0.11
7.39
MTH-LS25-08
88
89
1
799917
0.332
9.7
0.47
32.94
MTH-LS25-08
89
89.8
0.8
799918
0.033
5.2
0.11
7.51
MTH-LS25-08
89.8
90.3
0.5
799919
13.25
584
18.34
1284
MTH-LS25-08
90.3
91
0.7
799921
0.11
5.7
0.19
13.4
MTH-LS25-08
97
97.75
0.75
799929
0.566
28.1
0.97
67.72
MTH-LS25-08
97.75
98.25
0.5
799930
2.44
58.4
3.27
229.2
MTH-LS25-08
98.25
98.75
0.5
799931
1.23
44.4
1.86
130.5
MTH-LS25-08
98.75
99.75
1
799932
0.121
1.3
0.14
9.77
MTH-LS25-08
105
106
1
799940
0.112
4.5
0.18
12.34
MTH-LS25-08
107.3
108
0.7
799943
0.35
5.2
0.42
29.7
MTH-LS25-08
179.35
179.85
0.5
799982
0.98
3.3
1.03
71.9
MTH-LS25-08
185
186
1
799989
0.26
6.8
0.36
25.00
MTH-LS25-08
187.58
188.15
0.57
799992
0.332
2.3
0.36
25.54
MTH-LS25-09
20
20.74
0.74
800008
0.09
2
0.12
8.23
MTH-LS25-09
20.74
21.67
0.93
800009
0.14
4.3
0.20
13.89
MTH-LS25-09
21.67
22.5
0.83
800010
0.43
2
0.45
31.82
MTH-LS25-09
40
40.6
0.6
800018
0.10
5.4
0.18
12.61
MTH-LS25-09
48.3
48.91
0.61
800022
0.36
35.3
0.87
60.64
MTH-LS25-09
48.91
49.41
0.5
800023
0.25
21.7
0.56
39.41
MTH-LS25-09
88.5
89
0.5
800035
0.56
28.8
0.97
67.65
MTH-LS25-09
98.25
98.5
0.25
800036
15.20
786
26.43
1850
MTH-LS25-09
120.5
121
0.5
800039
0.33
31.7
0.78
54.59
MTH-LS25-09
138
138.3
0.3
800043
5.39
210
8.39
587.3
MTH-LS25-09
196
196.9
0.9
800062
0.19
0.8
0.20
14.24
MTH-LS25-09
196.9
197.45
0.55
800063
0.11
1.1
0.12
8.59
MTH-LS25-09
198
199
1
800065
0.22
0.7
0.23
15.96
MTH-LS25-10
65
66
1
800098
0.042
5.4
0.12
8.34
MTH-LS25-10
66
66.6
0.6
800099
0.079
14.7
0.29
20.23
MTH-LS25-10
66.6
67.2
0.6
800101
0.099
11.7
0.27
18.63
MTH-LS25-10
67.2
68
0.8
800102
0.968
122
2.71
189.76
MTH-LS25-10
68
68.8
0.8
800103
4.49
308
8.89
622.30
MTH-LS25-10
68.8
69.4
0.6
800104
0.106
3.6
0.16
11.02
MTH-LS25-10
69.4
70
0.6
800105
0.299
5.6
0.38
26.53
MTH-LS25-10
70
70.55
0.55
800106
2.42
504
9.62
673.40
MTH-LS25-10
70.55
71.25
0.7
800107
0.127
4
0.18
12.89
MTH-LS25-10
71.25
72.05
0.8
800108
1.39
215
4.46
312.30
MTH-LS25-10
73
74
1
800110
0.27
6.3
0.36
25.20
MTH-LS25-10
75
76
1
800112
0.147
5.9
0.23
16.19
MTH-LS25-10
76
77
1
800113
0.083
5.4
0.16
11.21
MTH-LS25-10
91.5
92.25
0.75
800131
0.083
15.2
0.30
21.01
MTH-LS25-10
98.1
98.8
0.7
800139
0.042
6.3
0.13
9.24
MTH-LS25-10
102
102.55
0.55
800144
0.022
42.7
0.63
44.24
MTH-LS25-10
102.55
103.1
0.55
800145
0.4
17.4
0.65
45.40
MTH-LS25-10
103.1
104
0.9
800146
0.641
27.3
1.03
72.17
MTH-LS25-10
108
108.95
0.95
800152
0.069
37.5
0.60
42.33
MTH-LS25-10
108.95
109.45
0.5
800153
0.043
7.6
0.15
10.61
MTH-LS25-10
110.05
111
0.95
800155
0.132
5.9
0.22
15.14
MTH-LS25-10
111
112
1
800156
0.156
11
0.31
21.92
MTH-LS25-10
112
113
1
800157
0.659
82.2
1.83
128.33
MTH-LS25-10
113
114
1
800158
20.70
1130
36.84
2579.00
MTH-LS25-10
114
114.55
0.55
800159
7.4
447
13.79
965.00
MTH-LS25-10
114.55
115.05
0.5
800161
0.122
10.3
0.27
18.84
MTH-LS25-10
115.05
116
0.95
800162
0.255
17.1
0.50
34.95
MTH-LS25-10
116
117
1
800163
0.108
14.3
0.31
21.86
MTH-LS25-10
124.1
125
0.9
800172
0.027
8.4
0.15
10.29
MTH-LS25-10
127.6
128.1
0.5
800177
1.93
141
3.94
276.10
MTH-LS25-10
128.6
129.2
0.6
800179
1.14
24.3
1.49
104.10
MTH-LS25-10
130
131
1
800181
0.043
8
0.16
11.01
MTH-LS25-10
141.6
142.1
0.5
800193
2.74
123
4.50
314.80
MTH-LS25-10
189.1
190
0.9
800220
0.18
3.3
0.23
15.90
MTH-LS25-10
192.3
192.8
0.5
800224
0.081
2
0.11
7.67
MTH-LS25-11
102.2
103.15
0.95
800281
0.23
22.6
0.55
38.70
MTH-LS25-11
103.15
103.95
0.8
800282
0.109
7.7
0.22
15.33
MTH-LS25-11
105
106
1
800284
0.097
12.1
0.27
18.89
MTH-LS25-11
106
107
1
800285
0.565
27.5
0.96
67.05
MTH-LS25-11
107
108
1
800286
1
27.2
1.39
97.20
MTH-LS25-11
108
108.8
0.8
800287
31.6
4030
89.17
6242.00
MTH-LS25-11
108.8
109.35
0.55
800288
7.15
641
16.31
1141.50
MTH-LS25-11
109.35
110
0.65
800289
8.69
892
21.43
1500.30
MTH-LS25-11
110
110.55
0.55
800290
110
7530
217.57
15230.00
MTH-LS25-11
110.55
111.25
0.7
800291
6.95
1020
21.52
1506.50
MTH-LS25-11
111.25
111.95
0.7
800292
0.505
50.1
1.22
85.45
MTH-LS25-11
111.95
113
1.05
800293
0.359
37.8
0.90
62.93
MTH-LS25-11
129.49
130.49
1
800297
0.251
26.2
0.63
43.77
MTH-LS25-11
130.49
131.05
0.56
800298
22.8
1425
43.16
3021.00
MTH-LS25-11
136.78
137.2
0.42
800306
1.12
88.6
2.39
167.00
MTH-LS25-11
137.2
137.7
0.5
800307
8.21
471
14.94
1045.70
MTH-LS25-11
137.7
138.6
0.9
800308
0.132
11.8
0.30
21.04
MTH-LS25-11
138.6
139.6
1
800309
0.453
38.6
1.00
70.31
MTH-LS25-11
139.6
140.55
0.95
800310
0.212
61.2
1.09
76.04
MTH-LS25-11
140.55
141.15
0.6
800311
0.037
6.9
0.14
9.49
MTH-LS25-11
148
148.45
0.45
800323
0.277
4.6
0.34
23.99
MTH-LS25-11
173
174
1
800330
0.012
7.6
0.12
8.44
MTH-LS25-11
182
182.6
0.6
800336
0.265
14.5
0.47
33.05
MTH-LS25-11
182.6
183.1
0.5
800337
0.069
3.5
0.12
8.33
MTH-LS25-11
191
191.5
0.5
800347
0.064
5.6
0.14
10.08
JORC Code, 2012 Edition – Table 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling techniques
Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.
In cases where ‘industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg ‘reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
Samples for the Copalquin, Mexico drill programs consist of ½ HQ core cut lengthwise with a diamond saw. Intervals are nominally 1 m but may vary between 1.5 m to 0.5 m based on geologic criteria.
Deeper portions of holes from CDH-075 onward consist of ½ NQ core. Sample sizes are tracked by core diameter and sample weights.
The same side of the core is always sent to sample (left side of saw).
Reported intercepts are calculated as either potentially underground mineable (below 120m below surface) or as potentially open-pit mineable (near surface).
Potentially underground mineable intercepts are calculated as length weighted averages of material greater than 1 g/t AuEQ_70 allowing up to 2m of internal dilution.
Potentially open-pit mineable intercepts are calculated as length weighted averages of material greater than 0.25 g/t AuEQ_70 allowing for up to 2m of internal dilution.
Rock chip sampling is done with hammer and chisel along continuous chip lines oriented perpendicular to the mineralized structure. The samples are as representative as possible.
Drilling techniques
Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).
Drill sample recovery
Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.
Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
Drill recovery is measured based on measured length of core divided by length of drill run.
Recovery in holes CDH-001 through CDH-025 and holes CDH-032 through CDH-077 was always above 90% in the mineralized zones. Detailed core recovery data are maintained in the project database.
Holes CDH-026 through CDH-031 had problems with core recovery in highly fractured, clay rich breccia zones.
There is no adverse relationship between recovery and grade identified to date.
Logging
Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.
The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
• Core samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
• Core logging is both qualitative or quantitative in nature. Photos are taken of each box of core before samples are cut. Core is wetted to improve visibility of features in the photos.
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.
For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
• Core is sawn and half core is taken for sample.
• Samples are prepared using ALS Minerals Prep-31 crushing, splitting and pulverizing. This is appropriate for the type of deposit being explored.
• Visual review to assure that the cut core is ½ of the core is performed to assure representativity of samples.
• field duplicate/second-half sampling is undertaken for 3% of all samples to determine representativity of the sample media submitted.
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established.
• Samples are assayed for gold using ALS Minerals Au-AA25 method a 30 g fire assay with an AA finish. This is considered a total assay technique.
Samples are assayed for silver using ALS Minerals ME-ICP61 method. Over limits are assayed by AgOG63 and AgGRAV21. These are considered a total assay technique.
Standards, blanks and duplicates are inserted appropriately into the sample stream. External laboratory checks will be conducted as sufficient samples are collected. Levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have not yet been established.
Soil sampling is also subject to a program of standards and blanks using the X-ray florescence (XRF) analyser. Results are acceptable. Samples were analysed using three wavelengths 50Kv, 40 Kv and 15 Kv for times of 120 seconds, 30 seconds and 30 seconds respectively.
Samples with significant amounts of observed visible gold are also assayed by AuSCR21, a screen assay that analyses gold in both the milled pulp and in the residual oversize from pulverization. This has been done for holes CDH-075 and CDH-077.
Verification of sampling and assaying
The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.
The use of twinned holes.
Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
• The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel has not been conducted. A re-assay program of pulp duplicates is currently in progress.
• The use of twinned holes. No twin holes have been drilled.
MTH has drilled one twin hole. Hole CDH-072, reported in the 15/6/2021 announcement, is a twin of holes EC-/002 and UC-03. Results are comparable.
• Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols are maintained in the company's core facility.
Location of data points
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.
Specification of the grid system used.
Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
• Drill collar coordinates are currently located by handheld GPS. Precise survey of hole locations is planned. Downhole surveys of hole deviation are recorded for all holes. Locations for holes CDH-001 through CDH-048 and CDH-051 through CDH-148 have been surveyed with differential GPS to a sub 10 cm precision.
Hole CDH-005 was not surveyed
• UTM/UPS WGS 84 zone 13 N
Data spacing and distribution
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
Whether sample compositing has been applied.
• Data spacing is appropriate for the reporting of Exploration Results.
• The Resource estimation re-printed in this announcement was originally released on 16 Nov 2021
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.
If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
• Cut lines are marked on the core by the geologists to assure that the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures. This is reasonably well observed in the core and is appropriate to the deposit type.
Sample security
Audits or reviews
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral tenement and land tenure status
Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.
The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
No.
Concession
Concession Title number
Area (Ha)
Location
1
LA SOLEDAD
52033
6
Tamazula, Durango, Mexico
2
EL COMETA
164869
36
Tamazula, Durango, Mexico
3
SAN MANUEL
165451
36
Tamazula, Durango, Mexico
4
COPALQUIN
178014
20
Tamazula, Durango, Mexico
5
EL SOL
236130
6,000
Tamazula, Durango and Badiraguato, Sinaloa, México
6
EL CORRAL
236131
907.3243
Tamazula, Durango and Badiraguato, Sinaloa, México
Exploration done by other parties
Previous exploration by Bell Coast Capital Corp. and UC Resources was done in the late 1990's and in 2005 – 2007. Work done by these companies is historic and non-JORC compliant. Mithril uses these historic data only as a general guide and will not incorporate work done by these companies in resource modelling.
Work done by the Mexican government and by IMMSA and will be used for modelling of historic mine workings which are now inaccessible (void model)
Geology
Copalquin is a low sulfidation epithermal gold-silver deposit hosted in andesite. This deposit type is common in the Sierra Madre Occidental of Mexico and is characterized by quartz veins and stockworks surrounded by haloes of argillic (illite/smectite) alteration. Veins have formed as both low-angle semi-continuous lenses parallel to the contact between granodiorite and andesite and as tabular veins in high-angle normal faults. Vein and breccia thickness has been observed up to 30 meters wide with average widths on the order of 3 to 5 meters. The overall strike length of the semi-continuous mineralized zone from El Gallo to Refugio, Cometa, Los Pinos, Los Reyes, La Montura to Constancia is almost 6 kilometres. The southern area from Apomal to San Manuel and to Las Brujas-El Peru provides additional exploration potential up to 5km.
Drill hole Information
A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:
easting and northing of the drill hole collar
• elevation or RL (Reduced Level – elevation above
sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar
dip and azimuth of the hole
down hole length and interception depth
hole length.
If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.
Drillhole
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Azimuth
Dip
Final Depth
CDH-167
289607
2823791
1176
240
75
357
MTH-EC24-01
289612
2823837
1155
250
50
291
MTH-EC24-02
289662
2823808
1152
250
50
258
MTH-EC24-03
289594
2823842
1145
250
50
330
MTH-EC24-04
289619
2823766
1168
330
50
240
MTH-EC24-05
289603
2823896
1148
250
50
381
MTH-EC25-06
289612
2823805
1174
145
50
207
MTH-EC25-07
289506
2823824
1186
248
70
210
MTH-LS25-08
289615
2824074
1155
210
60
201
MTH-LS25-09
289570
2824106
1181
210
60
210
MTH-LS25-10
289643
2824122
1148
210
60
210
MTH-LS25-11
289594
2824196
1111
225
67
222
MTH-LS25-12
289665
2824157
1114
210
72
201
MTH-LS25-13
289622
2824214
1093
210
60
210
MTH-LS25-14
289692
2824202
1073
210
60
219
MTH-LS25-15
289536
2824254
1155
210
65
339
MTH-LS25-16
289565
2824286
1162
210
58
342
MTH-LS25-17
289565
2824286
1162
210
75
402
MTH-LS25-18
289565
2824286
1162
225
63
448.5
MTH-LS25-19
289638
2824289
1116
210
70
In Progress
Data aggregation methods
In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.
Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.
The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.
Intercepts are reported for all intercepts greater than or equal to 1 g/t AuEQ_70 using a 70:1 Silver to gold price ratio. No upper cut-off is applied to reporting intercepts.
Length weighted averaging is used to report intercepts. The example of CDH-002 is shown. The line of zero assays is a standard which was removed from reporting.
Au
raw
Ag
raw
Length
(m)
Au
*length
Ag
*length
7.51
678
0.5
3.755
339
11.85
425
0.55
6.5175
233.75
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
0.306
16
1
0.306
16
0.364
31.7
1
0.364
31.7
3.15
241
0.5
1.575
120.5
10.7
709
0.5
5.35
354.5
15.6
773
0.5
7.8
386.5
From
To
Length
Au gpt
Ag gpt
4.55
25.6675
1481.95
91.95
96.5
4.55
5.64
325.70
Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.
If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.
If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg ‘down hole length, true width not known').
True widths at Refugio between sections 120 and 1,000 vary according to the hole's dip. Holes drilled at -50 degrees may be considered to have intercept lengths equal to true-widths, Holes drilled at -70 degrees have true widths approximately 92% of the reported intercept lengths and holes drilled at -90 degrees have true widths of 77% of the reported intercept lengths.
True widths are not known at La Soledad and downhole intercepts are reported.
Diagrams
See figures in announcement
Balanced reporting
Other substantive exploration data
Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples – size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.
No additional exploration data are substantive at this time.
Metallurgical test work on drill core composite made of crushed drill core from the El Refugio drill hole samples has been conducted.
The samples used for the test work are representative of the material that makes up the majority of the Maiden Resource Estimate for El Refugio release on 17 th November 2021.
The test work was conducted by SGS laboratory Mexico using standard reagents and test equipment.
Further work
The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).
Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
1 See ‘About Copalquin Gold Silver Project' section for JORC MRE details and AuEq. calculation.
2 See ‘About Copalquin Gold Silver Project' section for JORC MRE details and AuEq. calculation.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.