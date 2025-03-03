Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Strong continuity of high-grade gold in Sandstone drilling

Strong continuity of high-grade gold in Sandstone drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Strong continuity of high-grade gold in Sandstone drilling

Download the PDF here.

BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources


Fish Mine Update - First Ore Targeted in June Quarter

Fish Mine Update - First Ore Targeted in June Quarter

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Fish Mine Update - First Ore Targeted in June Quarter

Download the PDF here.

RIU Explorers Conference - Presentation

RIU Explorers Conference - Presentation

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced RIU Explorers Conference - Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Excellent 90% recoveries at Cork Tree Well & Board Update

Excellent 90% recoveries at Cork Tree Well & Board Update

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Excellent 90% recoveries at Cork Tree Well & Board Update

Download the PDF here.

CAZ: JV Secured Over Advanced Gold Project in WA

CAZ: JV Secured Over Advanced Gold Project in WA

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced CAZ: JV Secured Over Advanced Gold Project in WA

Download the PDF here.

High-Grades up to 65g/t Au at Second Fortune Gold Mine

High-Grades up to 65g/t Au at Second Fortune Gold Mine

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High-Grades up to 65g/t Au at Second Fortune Gold Mine

Download the PDF here.

Lode Gold's Upcoming Spin Co, Gold Orogen, Defines 2025 New Brunswick Exploration Targets; Reports Gold-in-Soil and EM Anomalies Identifying Highly Prospective Mineralized Systems at McIntyre Brook

Lode Gold's Upcoming Spin Co, Gold Orogen, Defines 2025 New Brunswick Exploration Targets; Reports Gold-in-Soil and EM Anomalies Identifying Highly Prospective Mineralized Systems at McIntyre Brook

 Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce 2025 exploration targets for its Phase 1 exploration program in its subsidiary, Gold Orogen, which will be spun out as a separate public company in March 2025, pending Exchange and Shareholder approval. The Annual Shareholder Meeting is set for March 10, 2025. Shareholders of Lode Gold as of the Record Date will be eligible to receive shares of the new Spin Co (Gold Orogen). This tax-efficient spin-out is to ensure maximum return on investment for shareholders.

Gold Orogen has formed a JV-Co, Acadian Gold, with Fancamp, creating one of the largest land packages on the Iapetus Suture Belt in New Brunswick. This potential district-scale play covers 445 km². Atlantic Canada, especially New Brunswick, equipped with excellent infrastructure and geopolitics, is under-explored yet highly prospective for both gold and polymetallic minerals. In recent months, majors such as Kinross, Equinox Gold and others have strategically made advancements in the area.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

RETRANSMISSION: LaFleur Minerals to Restart Gold Milling at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

RETRANSMISSION: LaFleur Minerals to Restart Gold Milling at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

Acquires Mineral Claims Contiguous to the Swanson Gold Project, Québec

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its plans to restart production activities at its 100%-owned Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada (Figure 1 and Figure 2). The Beacon Gold Mill is located in a highly prospective mining region for gold exploration on the mineral-rich greenstone Abitibi Belt, an area with over 100 historical and currently operating mines.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Quimbaya Gold & Independence Drilling Secure 4,000m Drill Deal - 100% Share-Based Partnership

Quimbaya Gold & Independence Drilling Secure 4,000m Drill Deal - 100% Share-Based Partnership

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release on August 1, 2024 announcing the entering into of drilling contract with Independence Drilling S.A., a first service order has concluded for an initial first 4000-meter drilling campaign (the "Initial Drilling Campaign") for its Tahami South property which is adjacent and on trend to Aris Mining's Segovia project. The contract has been assigned to Elawa S.A.S., an affiliated entity and mining division of Independence Drilling S.A., and concurrently the Company has also finalized an agreement with Palmer Assets Holding Corp. ("Palmer" and together with Elawa, the "Drilling Contractors") to provide consulting services for the Initial Drilling Campaign.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Mithril Drills 20.5 g/t Gold, 1,833 g/t Silver Over 4.95m

(TheNewswire)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

March 3, 2025 TheNewswire - Drilling at La Soledad, has intercepted multiple high-grade veins as the Target 1 resource update drilling progresses at the Copalquin silver and gold district property in Durango State, Mexico.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Announces Draw Down on Equity Facility with Crescita

Element79 Gold Announces Draw Down on Equity Facility with Crescita

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver TheNewswire February 28, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") a mining company focused on gold and silver, announces that it has recently leveraged its Crescita Equity Investment Facility ("Crescita Capital"), details of the Facility Agreement can be found in out original announcement on February 12, 2022. The Company has recently drawn CA$185,000 from this new facility.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Brightstar Resources
Firebird Produces LMFP Batteries

Hempalta Corp. Announces Financial Results for Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Successful Completion of Placement to Accelerate Clinical Programs

High Resolution Ground Magnetics Commences at 100% - Owned Kiabye Gold Project, Western Australia

