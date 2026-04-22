Strathcona Reports Voting Results from the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Strathcona Resources Ltd. ("Strathcona" or the "Company") (TSX: SCR,OTC:STHRF) today reported its voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 22, 2026 (the "Meeting"). All matters presented at the Meeting were approved including the election of all nine nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 11, 2026. The complete results of voting for business considered at the Meeting are set out below:

Voting Results

1. Election of Directors
    The director nominees listed below were elected. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

Percent

Number

Percent

Adam Waterous

177,419,394

96.88 %

5,718,427

3.12 %

Cody Church

183,004,366

99.93 %

133,455

0.07 %

Andrew Kim

178,609,241

97.53 %

4,528,580

2.47 %

Steve Fagan

181,575,863

99.15 %

1,561,958

0.85 %

Connie De Ciancio

179,376,742

97.95 %

3,761,079

2.05 %

David Roosth

181,570,463

99.14 %

1,567,358

0.86 %

Navjeet (Bob) Singh Dhillon

181,222,775

98.95 %

1,915,046

1.05 %

Henry Hager

179,415,141

97.97 %

3,722,680

2.03 %

Connor Waterous

179,031,319

97.76 %

4,106,502

2.24 %

2. Appointment of Auditors
    The appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Corporation's auditors was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

Percent

Number

Percent

184,034,560

99.99 %

11,847

0.01 %

About Strathcona

Strathcona is one of North America's fastest growing pure play heavy oil producers with operations focused on thermal oil and enhanced oil recovery. Strathcona is built on an innovative approach to growth achieved through the consolidation and development of long-life assets. Strathcona's common shares (symbol SCR) are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

For more information about Strathcona, visit www.strathconaresources.com.

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SOURCE Strathcona Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2026/22/c2992.html

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