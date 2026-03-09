Strategy Announces Mosaic Sentinel and Cloud Cost Arbitrage at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2026

New governance intelligence and compute optimization capabilities enable trusted, cost-efficient AI at enterprise scale

Gartner Data & Analytics Summit Strategy Showcases Mosaic Sentinel and Cloud Cost Arbitrage at Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2026.

As enterprises scale analytics and AI workloads, usage-based pricing models across modern cloud data platforms have introduced significant financial volatility. Mosaic Sentinel introduces a unified governance framework across the Strategy Mosaic semantic layer, enabling enterprises to monitor, audit, and optimize data and AI interactions across applications, business intelligence tools, and AI agents.

Mosaic Sentinel provides real-time access monitoring, anomaly detection, full data lineage tracing, audit and compliance reporting, performance diagnostics, and cost intelligence. "As AI agents access your data around the clock, enterprises need to know exactly what's happening — who's querying what, at what cost, and whether it's within governance boundaries. Mosaic Sentinel delivers visibility and control at enterprise scale." — Phong Le, President & CEO, Strategy.

Strategy also highlighted its cloud cost arbitrage capabilities enabled through Mosaic. Acting as a compute arbitrage layer between data sources and end users, Mosaic offloads and optimizes workloads rather than allowing every dashboard to refresh, query, or AI agent request to trigger incremental compute charges. By reducing unnecessary data replication and minimizing reliance on traditional data warehouse architectures, organizations can scale data access without a linear increase in cloud spend. Customers using Mosaic in this manner have collectively realized $400 million in cost savings.

At the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2026, Strategy will also co-present with Diageo in a joint speaking session focused on enterprise data transformation and AI enablement. Diageo will share how it leverages a universal semantic layer to unify global data across supply chain, finance, and commercial operations, enabling governed insights across 180 markets and supporting responsible, data-driven growth. Join us Monday, March 9 th at 3:30pm ET at our session titled The AI Cocktail: How Diageo Mixes Data Governance and AI for Its Iconic Brands.

Strategy is demonstrating Mosaic capabilities at Booth 813 during the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2026.

About the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit

Gartner analysts will provide additional analysis on data and analytics trends at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summits, taking place March 9-11 in Orlando, FL ., April 28-29 in Sao Paulo , May 11-13 in London , May 19-21 in Tokyo , June 16-17 in Sydney and September 21-22 in Mumbai . Follow news and updates from the conferences on X using #GartnerDA .

About Strategy

Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR; LuxSE: STRE) is the world's first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company. We pursue financial innovation strategies designed to generate value from our bitcoin holdings, including developing and issuing novel fixed-income instruments that provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to bitcoin. In addition, we are an industry leader in AI-powered enterprise analytics software, advancing our vision of Intelligence Everywhere™. We believe our combination of active bitcoin-focused capital management and a scaled operating software business positions us for long-term value creation across both digital asset and enterprise analytics markets.

Strategy, Strategy Mosaic, and Strategy World are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Strategy Inc in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information about Strategy, visit www.strategy.com/software .

Strategy Public Relations:
info@strategy.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

StrategyMSTRnasdaq:mstremerging tech investing
MSTR
The Conversation (0)
YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® today announced distributions for the YieldMax® Performance & Distribution Target 25™ ETFs listed in the table below. The Fund seeks to generate income with a 25% target annual income level. Group 3 Distribution Announcement: Ex. & Record Date: February 18, 2026Payment Date: February... Keep Reading...
YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® today announced distributions for the YieldMax® Performance & Distribution Target 25™ ETFs listed in the table below. The Fund seeks to generate income with a 25% target annual income level. Group 3 Distribution Announcement: Ex. & Record Date: February 18, 2026Payment Date: February... Keep Reading...
YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® today announced distributions for the YieldMax® Performance & Distribution Target 25™ ETFs listed in the table below. The Fund seeks to generate income with a 25% target annual income level. Group 3 Distribution Announcement: Ex. & Record Date: February 18, 2026Payment Date: February... Keep Reading...
YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® ETFs Announces Distributions on MSST, NVIT, and TEST

YieldMax® today announced distributions for the YieldMax® Performance & Distribution Target 25™ ETFs listed in the table below. The Fund seeks to generate income with a 25% target annual income level. Group 3 Distribution Announcement: Ex. & Record Date: February 18, 2026Payment Date: February... Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.Neuralink has drawn interest to the brain computer interface (BCI) sector with its N1 implant, which is undergoing human trials in patients with spinal... Keep Reading...
Laptop with overlay of fluctuating financial graphs and data points.

Tech Weekly: Mega-cap Earnings Dominate Narrow Trading Week

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Q2 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Receives Draft Highway Access Permit for Record Ridge Project, Marking Another Key Development Milestone

Avant Brands Continues to Strengthen Balance Sheet with $1.77 Million Debt Retirement at $0.935 Per Unit

Fathom Announces Commencement of Winter Drill Program at the Gochager Lake Project

InMed Provides Update on Pharmaceutical Development Programs - Advancing Lead Drug Candidates Towards IND and Clinical Trial

Related News

Force Majeure Spreads Across Global Commodities as Iran War Disrupts Supply Chains

oil and gas investing

Oil Tops US$100 as Iran Conflict Threatens Strait of Hormuz Supply Route

magnesium investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Receives Draft Highway Access Permit for Record Ridge Project, Marking Another Key Development Milestone

nickel investing

Fathom Announces Commencement of Winter Drill Program at the Gochager Lake Project

base metals investing

Oreterra Announces Stock Option Grant

energy investing

Skyharbour JV Partner Denison Mines Commences Winter Drill Program at the Wheeler North Joint Venture in Northern Saskatchewan

precious metals investing

WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON MANAGEMENT CEASE TRADE ORDER