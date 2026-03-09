Strategy Announces Mosaic Sentinel and Cloud Cost Arbitrage at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2026

New governance intelligence and compute optimization capabilities enable trusted, cost-efficient AI at enterprise scale
Gartner Data & Analytics Summit —Strategy Showcases Mosaic Sentinel and Cloud Cost Arbitrage at Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2026.
As enterprises scale analytics and AI workloads, usage-based pricing models across modern cloud data platforms have introduced significant financial volatility. Mosaic Sentinel introduces a unified governance framework across the Strategy Mosaic semantic layer, enabling enterprises to monitor, audit, and optimize data and AI interactions across applications, business intelligence tools, and AI agents.
Mosaic Sentinel provides real-time access monitoring, anomaly detection, full data lineage tracing, audit and compliance reporting, performance diagnostics, and cost intelligence. "As AI agents access your data around the clock, enterprises need to know exactly what's happening — who's querying what, at what cost, and whether it's within governance boundaries. Mosaic Sentinel delivers visibility and control at enterprise scale." — Phong Le, President & CEO, Strategy.
Strategy also highlighted its cloud cost arbitrage capabilities enabled through Mosaic. Acting as a compute arbitrage layer between data sources and end users, Mosaic offloads and optimizes workloads rather than allowing every dashboard to refresh, query, or AI agent request to trigger incremental compute charges. By reducing unnecessary data replication and minimizing reliance on traditional data warehouse architectures, organizations can scale data access without a linear increase in cloud spend. Customers using Mosaic in this manner have collectively realized $400 million in cost savings.
At the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2026, Strategy will also co-present with Diageo in a joint speaking session focused on enterprise data transformation and AI enablement. Diageo will share how it leverages a universal semantic layer to unify global data across supply chain, finance, and commercial operations, enabling governed insights across 180 markets and supporting responsible, data-driven growth. Join us Monday, March 9 th at 3:30pm ET at our session titled The AI Cocktail: How Diageo Mixes Data Governance and AI for Its Iconic Brands.
Strategy is demonstrating Mosaic capabilities at Booth 813 during the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2026.
