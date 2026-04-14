Strategy Announces Earnings Release Date and Live Video Webinar for First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR; LuxSE: STRE), the largest corporate holder of bitcoin and the world's first Bitcoin Treasury Company, today announced it will report its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 and will host a live Video Webinar at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.
The Video Webinar will be conducted on the Zoom platform. Participants may register in advance to join the live Video Webinar on Zoom at https://microstrategy.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PZmOtDiFTsikQpP-gLXZ3g . Log-in instructions will be available after registering for the event. An archived replay of the event will be available under the "Events and Presentations" section of Strategy's investor relations website at https://www.strategy.com/investor-relations beginning approximately two hours after the call concludes. Concurrently with the Zoom platform stream, the Video Webinar will also be live streamed on X & YouTube, and will be accessible on Strategy's X account at https://x.com/Strategy and under the "Live" section of Strategy's YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/@strategysoftware/streams .
About Strategy
Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR; LuxSE: STRE) is the world's first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company. We pursue financial innovation strategies designed to generate value from our bitcoin holdings, including developing and issuing novel fixed-income instruments that provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to bitcoin. In addition, we are an industry leader in AI-powered enterprise analytics software, advancing our vision of Intelligence Everywhere™. We believe our combination of active bitcoin-focused capital management and a scaled operating software business positions us for long-term value creation across both digital asset and enterprise analytics markets.
Strategy, MicroStrategy, and Intelligence Everywhere are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Strategy Inc in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information about Strategy, visit www.strategy.com .
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Strategy
CJ (Chaitanya Jain)
Head of Investor Relations
ir@strategy.com