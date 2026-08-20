Renforth Resources Completes Financing And Files Early Warning Report, Commences Parbec Gold Deposit Additional Stripping

(TheNewswire)
TORONTO, Ontario TheNewswire - August 20, 2026 — Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to advise shareholders of the completion of its a non-brokered private placement financing of $962,580 in proceeds via the sale 38,503,185 common share units priced at $0.025 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share and one half of one warrant (the "Private Placement"). There were no fees paid in conjunction with this transaction. In connection with the Private Placement, the Company has filed an Early Warning Report as required by applicable securities laws.
Parbec Gold Deposit Additional Stripping
Outlined in blue in the map above is the area identified for additional overburden removal and washing, required in order to constrain two channels as previously press released and shown above;
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CHNL-PAR-26-51– highlight result from 14 to 24.2m as measured in the cut channel (not true width) of 2.97g/tAuover 10.2mincluding gold sub intervals of 5.2 g/t Au over 1.1m and 4.13 g/t Au over 2.9m, along with silversub-intervalsof2.48g/tAgover2m, 1.93 g/t Ag over 1m and 4.42 g/t Ag over 1.75m.
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CHNL-PAR-26-58– highlight result from 16.15 to 18.7m as measured in the cut channel (not true width) of 8.02g/tAuover2.55mincluding a gold sub interval of28.77g/tAuand3.6g/tAgover0.6m.
As previously press released the channels required hand digging to remove gravel and allow completion, ending at the point where hand digging was not viable. Renforth will resume mechanized overburden removal and washing in order to extend these channels in search of constraining null assay values. Our geological team is currently in the field executing this program.
Assay data presented in this press release is not new, it was previously released, please refer to the press release of July 30th, 2026, for information regarding the sampling and assay protocols which accompany the previously press released assay results presented above.
Required Early Warning Disclosure
This disclosure is being provided pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed by Renforth with the regulatory authorities in each jurisdiction in which the Company is a reporting issuer containing information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report").
Prior to the Private Placement, Mr. Frank Guillemette held 40,000,000 common shares in the share capital of Renforth and 40,000,000 warrants to purchase common shares, representing approximately 15.67% of the issued and outstanding shares, on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the warrants. Following the closing of the Private Placement, Mr. Guillemette holds 58,103,185 common shares and 49,051,592 warrants to purchase common shares, representing approximately 19.93% of the issued and outstanding shares on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the warrants.
Mr. Guillemette intends to hold his shares for investment purposes. He may from time to time, depending on market and other conditions, acquire additional shares or dispose of shares through market transactions, public offerings, private agreement or otherwise.
The Early Warning Report with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters will be filed and made available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com under Renforth's issuer profile.
This press release does not include assay results from the recently completed drill program at Parbec. Assay results will be released when received and reviewed by the Company's qualified person. Renforth is also currently awaiting the Victoria drill program assay results and the assay results for 3 channels recently cut at Parbec, depicted in the map above.
Technical and exploration information disclosed in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton, P. Geo. OGQ, an independent "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.
ABOUT Renforth Resources Inc.
Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) is a Canadian junior gold exploration company focused on advancing the Parbec gold deposit in the prolific Abitibi region of Québec. Parbec is strategically located immediately adjacent to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's (T:AEM – NYSE:AEM) Canadian Malartic complex, one of the largest open-pit gold mines in Canada. The Company also holds the Victoria Ni/Cu/Co polymetallic deposit. Renforth is committed to disciplined, systematic exploration and transparent disclosure as it works to unlock the value of its Abitibi-region portfolio.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements with respect to planned exploration programmes, drill timing, anticipated results of mapping and sampling activities, and the Company's strategic plans. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, changes in commodity prices, the results of exploration activities, regulatory changes, and general economic conditions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
Nicole Brewster
President & CEO, Renforth Resources Inc.
(416)818-1393
CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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