Stillwater Critical Minerals (formerly Group Ten Metals) (TSX.V:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "SWCM") is pleased to announce that it will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 28th, 2022 at 9:00am PT | 12:00pm ET

Stillwater Critical Minerals, Monday, September 26, 2022, Press release picture

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with President and CEO, Michael Rowley, who will provide an overview of global and domestic markets for critical minerals and upcoming catalysts from America's iconic Stillwater mining district where the Company is advancing the next phase of low-carbon critical mineral supply. Discussion will include a Q&A session.

To register, click here or the adjacent logo. To learn more about Emerging Growth Conferences, visit www.emerginggrowth.com.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present opportunities and communicate major announcements to the investment community in a time efficient manner.

Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors with strong management teams, focused strategy and execution, and overall potential for long-term growth. The audience includes individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSX.V:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF) is a mineral exploration company focused on its flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in the iconic and famously productive Stillwater mining district in Montana, USA. With a robust debut mineral resource in 2021 and the recent addition of two renowned Bushveld and Platreef geologists to the team, the Company is well-positioned to advance the next phase of large-scale critical mineral supply from this world-class American district, building on past production of nickel, copper, and chromium, and the on-going production of platinum group and other metals by neighbouring Sibanye-Stillwater. The Platreef-style nickel and copper sulphide deposits defined by the Company in 2021 at Stillwater West contain a compelling suite of critical minerals and are open for expansion along trend and at depth. An updated NI 43-101 mineral resource is a priority objective for 2022.

Stillwater Critical Minerals also holds the high-grade Drayton-Black Lake gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals' development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, which is currently under an earn-in agreement with an option to joint venture whereby Heritage Mining may earn up to a 90% interest in the project by completing payments and work on the project. The Company is looking to similarly monetize its district-scale Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co project, which is on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum‘s Wellgreen deposit in Canada‘s Yukon Territory, as part of its focus on Stillwater West.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael Rowley, President, CEO & Director
Email: info@criticalminerals.com
Phone: (604) 357 4790
Web: http://criticalminerals.com
Toll Free: (888) 432 0075

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Stillwater Critical Minerals



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/717452/Stillwater-Critical-Minerals-to-Present-at-the-Emerging-Growth-Conference-on-Wednesday-September-28th-2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

