During an interview with the Investing News Network's Charlotte McLeod, Steve Barton of In It To Win It shared his outlook on gold, silver, uranium and more, highlighting how he uses technical analysis to guide his trades.

“Whatever is out of favor and hated at the moment, that’s probably what you need to buy,” he said. “Buy it when it’s boring and no one cares, then you get to ride the wave up.”

Barton also broke down his current portfolio, which holds a 30 percent weighting in precious metals—particularly gold—citing concerns over currency policies and the long-term upside for gold and silver.

Watch the interview above for more from Barton on the similarities between poker and resource investing.

