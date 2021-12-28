Gaming Investing News
Stern Pinball, Inc., will be returning to the Consumer Electronics Show virtually and not in-person. Historically the pinball games in our CES booth attract large crowds. Given the current fast spread of COVID in many parts of the world, we concluded our virtual attendance would offer the most protection to pinball fans. Highlighted this year will be Stern's Insider Connected, the greatest technological advance to ...

Stern Pinball, Inc., will be returning to the Consumer Electronics Show virtually and not in-person. Historically the pinball games in our CES booth attract large crowds. Given the current fast spread of COVID in many parts of the world, we concluded our virtual attendance would offer the most protection to pinball fans.

Highlighted this year will be Stern's Insider Connected, the greatest technological advance to pinball in decades, giving players even more reasons to play. Insider Connected lets players track scores and offers new achievements for connected pinball machines. Through their mobile phones or computers, players can access their profiles, post scores, find the locations of connected machines, or explore pinball activities in their area.

Insider Connected Pro provides tools for commercial operators to improve earnings and operational efficiency through remote updates and diagnostics. All Stern Pinball machines now ship with Insider Connected enabled. CES attendees and all pinball players can register for Insider Connected at insider.sternpinball.com/ .

Stern Pinball will showcase the new Rush pinball machines for the first time. Rush , the iconic Canadian progressive rock band, has an impassioned global fan base. Rush has sold over 40 million records and filled stadiums during sold-out tours for decades. Rush Insider Connected pinball machines will be displayed for the press during virtual press conferences all week long.

Expanding on the success of its Jurassic Park commercial pinball machines, Stern Pinball will virtually display the Jurassic Park Home Edition , a new stylish, fun, and affordable pinball machine designed and engineered for the home. A pinball adventure 65 million years in the making, this action-packed pinball adventure for the home is filled with suspense, twists, and turns around every flip.

"CES is one of our favorite events and the perfect place to showcase Insider Connected. This technology will transform how players interact with pinball machines, including our newest hit game, Rush ," said Gary Stern , Chairman, and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc. "The entire Stern team looks forward to an in-person CES 2023, but we're excited to share all of the latest Stern innovations with you virtually this year."

About Stern Pinball, Inc.
Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America , the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include Rush, Godzilla, The Mandalorian, Led Zeppelin, Avengers: Infinity Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira's House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com .

CONTACT: Kasey Cooley , kasey@rebelliouspr.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stern-pinball-to-virtually-showcase-its-new-technology-insider-connected-at-the-2022-consumer-electronics-show-301451041.html

SOURCE Stern Pinball, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00

3D AVATAR PLATFORM READY PLAYER ME CLOSES $13 MILLION ROUND TO SUPPORT EXPANSION OF CROSS-APP AVATAR TECHNOLOGY

Ready Player Me an avatar platform for the metaverse that allows users to explore virtual worlds with one consistent identity, today announced a Series A funding round of $13 million to expand their team across the globe. The round was supported by notable investors including Taavet+Sten, a firm led by Taavet Hinrikus, the co-founder of fintech giant Wise and Sten Tamkivi, Teleport co-founder.

Ready Player Me is a connective passport for the metaverse - it is technology that bridges a network of thousands of worlds by giving consumers an avatar they can use not only in one world, but to travel across many virtual platforms. Empowered by the Ready Player Me identity technology, the metaverse is primed to reach its full potential.

Keep reading... Show less

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Celebrates Novel Spirits Are Forever With You Collaboration and Start of New Year's Campaign

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones and PC, will hold a collaboration event featuring characters from Tite Kubo's novel Spirits Are Forever With You (SAFWY). See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpressrelease20211228bleach_brave_souls_nycp.html ) for more information.

Keep reading... Show less

Vuzix Announces Agreement with Verizon to Deliver Augmented Reality with 5G and Mobile Edge Compute

Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the Company has entered into an agreement with Verizon to leverage the power of Verizon's 5G and edge computing technologies to deliver a first-of-its-kind augmented reality experience for sports and gaming.

Keep reading... Show less

Atlantic Partners with Unified

Atlantic Inc. is proud to announce our new partnership with Unified as their official gaming furniture sponsor. "We are looking forward to working with the great team at Unified on many levels. Several new gaming products are in development for next year as we continue to add to our Dardashti and Atlantic gaming furniture brands," remarked Leo Dardashti Atlantic President and CEO.

"Unified welcomes Atlantic Inc. as its new gaming furniture partner, joining in our passion to provide a multi-tiered platform for players all across North America through an umbrella of products, software and services," said Jordan Trabue , Unified Chief Revenue Officer.

Keep reading... Show less

Nobility the Esports Token Announces Listing with Crypto Exchange Bitrue!

Nobility Token ($NBL) is now listed on Bitrue with full support of their tokenomics! For those that aren't familiar, Bitrue is one of the world's leading digital asset management platforms for many tokens including Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Ripple ($XRP) and well over a hundred more. Bitrue launched in 2018 and has solidified itself as one of the best diversified financial services platforms, as a result Bitrue is currently sitting in the top 20 digital currency exchanges in the world by daily volume and can also claim that it became the world's first hybrid exchange when it introduced the benefits of decentralized finance (DeFi) products to existing Centralized Finance (CeFi) products in the summer of 2020.

Keep reading... Show less

Metaverse Explained: The Ultimate Cheat Sheet To Crypto Gaming Concepts

The metaverse started out as a word that belonged strictly to the sci-fi world, referring to a virtual universe commonly accessed by VR technology. Now, however, things have changed considerably, and the metaverse has become a common term.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×