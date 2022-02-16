Mr. Bataa Tumur-Ochir the President and CEO of Steppe Gold Ltd. announces that on January 27, 2022, the Corporation, Mr. Tumur-Ochir and the Development Bank of Mongolia entered into a form of transfer . Pursuant to the Transfer Agreement, DBM agreed to transfer to Mr. Tumur-Ochir a convertible debenture of the Corporation held by DBM with a principal amount of US$3,000,000 convertible into common shares of the ...

STGO:CA