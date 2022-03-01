Precious Metals Investing News
Steppe Gold Limited is extremely pleased to announce that it has received a new shipment of key reagents and has now resumed full production.Throughout 2021, Steppe Gold faced significant reagent supply issues related to COVID lockdowns and border closures, notably with China. Having explored numerous supply alternatives, the Company has now secured new supplies and has recommenced heap leach ore processing. As ...

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to announce that it has received a new shipment of key reagents and has now resumed full production.

Throughout 2021, Steppe Gold faced significant reagent supply issues related to COVID lockdowns and border closures, notably with China. Having explored numerous supply alternatives, the Company has now secured new supplies and has recommenced heap leach ore processing.

As noted in prior news releases, the Company has continued full scale mining, crushing, and stacking operations at the ATO Gold Mine throughout 2021 and is very pleased to report a strong build-up of inventories on the leach pad, ROM pad and blast ores on the pit floor.

As of March 1, Steppe Gold has a total of over 2.45m tonnes of ore stacked on the leach and ROM pads.

On the leach pad there is currently a total of 795,461t at 1.90 g/t Gold that is unleached. A further 451,580t at 1.15g/t Gold is on the ROM pad.

The Company also has 569,604t at 2.09g/t Gold of blasted and unmined ore on the pit floors of the ATO1 and ATO4 open cuts which will now be carted to the ROM and Leach Pad.

At 70% estimated recovery this derives a total of 81,842 ounces of recoverable gold, or approximately $147M at $1,800 per ounce from the ROM and unleached areas.

  • Blasted in Pit Ore: 569,604 tonnes, equating to 26,815 Recoverable Gold Ounces for US$48M
  • ROM Ore: 451,580 tonnes, equating to 11,689 Recoverable Gold Ounces for US$21M
  • Leach Pad - Unleached Ore: 795,461 tonnes, equating to 34,080 Recoverable Gold Ounces for US$61M

With an estimated recovery rate of 70% the leached sections are also estimated to yield a further 9,258 ounces for an additional US$17M.

Steppe has produced 45,655 ounces for the project to date resulting in a recovery rate of 58%.

The Company continues crushing and stacking operations and will soon recommence mining with operations in all active pits. The Company plans to produce over 100,000 ounces of gold from the oxide zones in 2022 and 2023.

President and CEO of Steppe Gold, Bataa Tumur-Ochir commented, "Despite the unprecedented and unexpected challenges with reagent supply in 2021, the Company continued its mining, crushing and stacking operations throughout 2021. We are very pleased to be back in production and to be able to use our significant inventory with over 81,842 ounces of estimated recoverable gold available to be leached, and a strong inventory of high-grade oxide ores in the active pits. We want to thank our partners and shareholders for their support during the challenging year. We believe 2022 will be the year of rapid growth and expansion with full production and further financing updates and development progress on the Phase 2 Expansion project."

Steppe Gold Limited

Steppe Gold is Mongolia's premier precious metals company.

For Further information, please contact:

Bataa Tumur-Ochir, CEO and President

Shangri-La office, Suite 1201, Olympic Street
19A, Sukhbaatar District 1,
Ulaanbaatar 14241, Mongolia
Tel: +976 7732 1914

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

The above contains forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among other things, statements regarding the trading of the Common Shares and business, economic, and political conditions in Mongolia. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/115233

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Steppe Gold (TSX:STGO)  is a precious metals development company and gold producer in Mongolia. The company owns the Altan Tsaagan Ovoo (ATO) and the Uudam Khundii (UK) gold projects in Mongolia.

Steppe Gold has recently commenced gold production at its flagship ATO project. The company has mined, crushed and stacked approximately 715,000 tonnes of ore with an average grade of approximately 2 g/t gold to date. As of June 2020, Steppe Gold has produced and sold a total of 15,389 ounces of gold and 4,978 ounces of silver generating US$25.3 million. The company is on pace to meet its production goal of 60,000 ounces of gold in 2020.

Now that the company has commenced gold production, Steppe Gold intends to continue its feasibility study into the development of the much larger fresh rock resource underlying the current mining operation. The proposed development of a cyanide in leach operation for processing fresh rock is expected to have a life of mine of approximately 12 to 15 years.

Existing defined fresh rock resources are expected to be supplemented by the new discovery of high-grade gold and silver mineralization on the Mungu trend. Steppe Gold’s exploration is showing that the high-grade Mungu discovery is semi-continuous to the structurally-controlled mineralization drilled at the ATO 4 deposit and that significant resource expansion is possible.

The UK project is the first-of-its-kind joint venture (80/20) between Steppe Gold and the Bayankhongor Provincial Government. The company has completed an initial exploration program on this project consisting of IP and magnetic surveys, as well as rock chip and soil geochemical programs. The program resulted in four discoveries that the company plans to further explore with an extensive program of trenching and drilling in the near-term.

Steppe Gold is continuing to asses a number of additional opportunities to acquire exploration licenses and mining projects across Mongolia.

Steppe Gold’s management team has a track record of success in Mongolia. Keeping projects on track and under budget is Steppe Gold’s General Manager of Processing Grant Smith. Smith has experience in constructing and operating heap leach operations and most recently worked on the Tujuh Bukit gold heap leach project in East Java, Indonesia.

Steppe Gold’s Company Highlights

    • Steppe Gold is a gold producer in Mongolia.
      • Initial capital cost of approximately US$20 million, average cash costs less than US$500 per ounce.
    • Approximately 875,225 tonnes of ore with an average grade of 2 g/t gold has been mined to date at the ATO project
    • On pace to hit 2020 production goal of 60,000 ounces of gold
  • US$28 million gold and silver streaming agreement with Triple Flag Mining Finance Bermuda Ltd. in place.
  • Updated resource estimate and feasibility study underway for the larger fresh rock project underlying the current mining project at open cuttable depths. This larger Phase 2 project would involve the construction of a grinding and CIL circuit and would have an expected life of mine of 12 to 15 years and an annual production profile that could reach approximately 150,000 ounces on a gold equivalent basis.
  • Joint venture partnership in place for the UK project with the Mongolian government.
  • Management has a proven track record of success in Mongolia.

Mining in Mongolia

Mongolia is known as one of the last frontiers for large scale mining projects, offering investors and mining companies alike an interesting opportunity. With the success of Oyu Tolgoi, a tier one producer and one of the largest copper mines in the world, Mongolia has demonstrated the geologic potential for mineral wealth. Mongolia had a GDP of US$11.43 billion in 2017 and has an annual growth rate of approximately six percent. The growth of the economy is supported by commodity exports, such as copper and coal, improved business sentiment and the implementation of a government-led economic adjustment program.

The World Bank believes that Mongolia’s growth outlook is positive and is supported by the mining and manufacturing sectors. Gold exploration accounts for 45 percent of the mining sector and 2.6 percent of the country’s GDP, leading to the implementation of policies and programs to help promote gold mining.

In March 2017, the Mongolian government signed a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA) with Canada. The agreement provides Canadian investors operating in Mongolia with a legal framework that is expected to help bring greater predictability and certainty to their investments. Canada is a significant investor in Mongolia and has invested approximately $6.4 billion in the country.

Mongolian Assets

Steppe Gold's Mongolia Assets

Steppe Gold’s ATO Gold-Silver Mine

The 5,493-hectare ATO gold-silver project is located in the Dornod province of eastern Mongolia. Steppe Gold’s mining license for the project is fully-permitted for 30 years.

Steppe Gold commenced production at the ATO project in December 2019. As of July 2020, Steppe Gold has produced and sold a total of 15,389 ounces of gold and 4,978 ounces of silver which generated a net cash flow of US$25.3 million. The company has mined, crushed and stacked approximately 715,000 tonnes of ore where leaching continues.

Steppe Gold remains on pace to produce 60,000 ounces of gold in 2020 at cash costs of circa $500 per ounce from the ATO Mine. The company plans to complete the feasibility study for its Stage 2 expansion project at the ATO mine moving forward. The expansion targets an increase in gold production to 150,000 tonnes per annum from underlying fresh rock ores.

