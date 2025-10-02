Stellar AfricaGold Inc Intersects Multiple Wide High-Grade Gold Zones including 13 meters of 6.12 g/t Au in First Drill Hole at Tichka Est; Drill Program Continues.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - October 2, 2025 - Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (TSX-V: SPX) ("Stellar" or the "Company") is pleased to report significant assay results from its first drill hole at the Tichka Est G old P roject, part of the ongoing 1,500-meters summer diamond drill program at the Zone B gold discovery, an area of approximately one square kilometer within Stellar's 82km 2 permit area in Morocco.

Highlights

  • First Drill Hole TCK-001 intersected

    • 13 meters of 6.12 g/t Au including 2 meters of 22.28 g/t Au , and

    • 16 meters of 1.98 g/t Au including 1 meter of 11.55 g/t Au

  • Mineralisation is mainly hosted in sub-horizontal diorite sills , confirming continuity of favorable lithology.

  • A total of 492.8 meters of diamond core drilled to date across three holes in Zone B. One drill rig currently operating, with drilling progress averaging approximately 10.5 meters of diamond core per day.

(Composite interval s include 0.1g/t Au cut-off & maximum internal dilution of 3m.)

Figure 1. High grade (22.28 g/t Au) mineralized section of Diorite sill 2

Table 1: Assay Highlights

Hole ID

Length (m)

Azimuth (°)

Dip (°)

From (m)

To (m)

Interval Length (m)

Gold (g/t)

TCK-001

201.9

65

-45

83

93

99

94

16

including 1

1.98

11.55

125

125

138

127

13

including 2

6.12

22.28

(Note : The down hole intersections are not a true thickness. The true thickness is not known.)


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. A cross section of TCK-001 highlighting the two zones of gold mineralization

hosted within sub-horizontal diorite sills .


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3. A plan section showing location of TCK-001 drill hole (top of image) relative to the surface mechanical trenches and the previous RC drill campaign (center and lower of image).

Detail of Results

Diamond drill hole TCK-001 was designed to test the interpreted mineralized sub-horizontal diorite sills, which act as both lithological and structural controls to gold mineralization.

Two well-defined mineralized zones were intersected:

•        Within Diorite 1 between 83–99 meters: 16 m of 1.98 g/t Au , including 1 m of 11.55 g/t Au

Within Diorite 2 between 125–138 meters: 13 m of 6.12 g/t Au , including 2 m of 22.28 g/t Au

Within Diorite 3 the mineralization encountered in previous surface trenching of the third diorite zone was not encountered in drill hole TCK-001 consistent with the absence of veining or fracturing in the core.

These intersections support the geological model developed for Tichka Est Zone B and provide strong encouragement for expansion of the drilling program.

Operations Update

Diamond d rilling has now totaled 492.8 meters across three holes , with core from holes TCK-002 and TCK-003 confirming the presence of the sulphide-bearing sub-horizontal diorite sills previously encountered in hole TCK-001.

Drilling is progressing at an average rate of approximately 10.5 meters per day. Recently progress was temporarily hampered by fractured zones down hole requiring cementing to reduce water loss, on site water supply logistics, and weather-related impacts requiring repairs to roads and drill platforms. Despite these operational challenges, drilling continues steadily, with excellent core recoveries achieved.

Next Steps

  • Continue drilling the planned 1500-meters diamond drill program to test lateral continuity and down-dip extensions of sulphide-bearing sub-horizontal diorite sills, and

  • Update geological, structural, and alteration models with new data.

  • Continue reconnaissance exploration throughout the Tichka Est Gold Project 82 km permits area.

Management Commentary

"Drill hole TCK-001 at Tichka Est has confirmed the presence of a very promising gold system," said J. François Lalonde, President and CEO of Stellar AfricaGold. "With mineralization now confirmed at depth, we are becoming increasing confident in the potential of the Tichka Est Gold Project and are excited to expand both our current drilling program to test continuity of mineralization and additional new targets as we advance the Zone B gold discovery. Additionally, our surface reconnaissance exploration of the numerous other areas of interest within the 82km 2 permit area of Tichka Est will continue."

"Alongside these exciting results, Stellar wishes to announce the relaunch of our Company newsletter . The revamped newsletter aims to keep stakeholders and shareholders informed with transparent, timely updates. Subscribe here to be the first to receive corporate updates, press releases, and third-party media coverage as it breaks."

About the Tichka Est Zone B Gold Discovery

The identified Zone B structures are within an approximately 1 km2 area of the 82 km2 total area of the Tichka Est Gold Project. To date, Stellar has built an 8.5-kilometer mountain access road and conducted extensive mapping, sampling and trenching focussing on the regions in and around Zone B. Thus far three significant zones of gold mineralization have been discovered with much of the overall Tichka Est project area still unexplored or only superficially examined.

At the Zone B several programs of mechanical and hand trenches delivered a series of impressive assay results including trenches MT1 3.5 g/t gold over 155.7 meters 1 , MT2 1.52 g/t gold over 39.7 meters and 1.58 g/t Au over 8.6 meters 4 , MT3 1.27 g/t gold over 80 meters 4 , T7B 3.4 g/t gold over 20 meters 3 , T6B 3.4 g/t gold over 17 meters 3 , and T2B 4.56 g/t gold over 15 meters 2 . Zone B is the primary exploration target for 2025 although Stellar will continue reconnaissance exploration throughout the Tichka Est Gold Project permits area.

1 News Release October 4, 2022

2 News Release April 19, 2021

3 News Release October 25, 2021

4 News Release January 25, 2022

Technical Disclosure

The drilling campaign at Tichka Est is being conducted by two geologists from the African Bureau of Mining Consultants, under the supervision of Mr. Yassine Belkabir.

Diamond drilling was conducted using HQ diameter core. Core runs were retrieved every 3.0 m or less, with recovery measured and recorded for each run. Average recovery in reported intervals exceeded 99%. Core was oriented with a Reflex ACT III tool, photographed (wet and dry), and logged for lithology, alteration, mineralization, and structure.

Sampling intervals for assay were typically one metre in length, defined by geological boundaries. Core was cut with a diamond saw, half-core archived, and half-core submitted for analysis.

Sample preparation and assaying were performed by Afrilab in Marrakech , an ISO-certified laboratory independent of the Company. Samples were crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, split to 250 g, and pulverized to 85% passing 75 μm. Gold assays were performed using 50 g fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish . Over-limit assays (>5 g/t Au) were re-assayed with gravimetric finish.

QA/QC program consisted of 8 reference materials (standards) and 8 blanks inserted by geologists at regular intervals. In addition, Laboratory QA/QC protocols included internal blanks, standards, and duplicates, with performance reported to the exploration team for independent review. No material QA/QC issues were noted in the batches reported.

About Stellar AfricaGold Inc.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian precious metal s exploration company focused on North and West Africa, with active programs in Morocco and Côte d'Ivoire. Stellar's principal exploration projects are its advancing gold discovery at the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco, and its early-stage exploration Zuénoula Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ( TSX.V: SPX ) , the Tradegate Exchange ( TGAT: 6YP ) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ( FSX: 6YP ) .

The Company maintains its head office in Vancouver, BC and has a representative office in Casablanca, Morocco.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by M. Yassine Belkabir, MScDIC, CEng, MIMMM, a Stellar director and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

Stellar's President and CEO J. François Lalonde can be contacted at +1 514-994-0654 or by email at lalondejf@stellarafricagold.com

Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.

On Behalf of the Board

J. François Lalonde

J. François Lalonde

President & CEO

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company not achieving the production milestones described herein, changes in business plans or commodity prices, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, and the risk factors described in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc is a precious metal exploration company. Its principal exploration project is the gold discovery at the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco, a grouping of seven permits covering an area of 82 km2. Stellar also holds the Namarana Gold Project in Mali and three permits pending in Cote d'Ivoire. The company maintains offices in Vancouver, BC and in Montreal, QC, and has a representative office in Casablanca, Morocco.

