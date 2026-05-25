Stellar AfricaGold - 18km Combined Multiple Gold-Anomalous Trends Identified At Zuenoula Permit, Cote D'ivoire

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC May 25, 2026 TheNewswire - Stellar AfricaGold Inc. ("Stellar" or the "Company") (TSXV: SPX,OTC:STLXF, TGAT: 6YP and FSX: 6YP) provides the following update on the exploration progress at the Stellar-MetalsGrove Joint Venture Zuénoula Gold Project, Cote d'Ivoire.
• Multiple gold anomalous trends with a combined strike length of approximately 18km have been identified from three major gold anomalous areas by broad-spaced (400m x 400m, 200m x 200m) soil sampling results across the eastern portion of the Zuénoula permit.
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Prospect 55 and NE extension: approximately 9km strike length
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Central Prospect and NE-SW extension: approximately 4km strike length
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Konezra Prospect and NE extension: approximately 5km strike length
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The Fifty-Five Prospect and NE extension trends strike northeast with a peak soil value of 1,242 ppb Au (1.24 g/t Au) returned from the permit boundary.
• In addition to the previously announced potential drill target in Fifty-Five Prospect area (see News Release May 13, 2026), a further potential drill target is defined in the Central Prospect area defined by NE-trending clusters of gold anomalous soil samples, greater than 3.5 km-long and open to the northeast with assays pending.
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The NE-orientation of multiple gold anomalous trends is parallel to major regional structures, increasing confidence in the project's gold discovery potential.
• Three sampling crews are currently working to complete multiple expansive 200m x 50m infill soil sampling programs, with an additional 1,100 soil samples scheduled on Zuénoula Permit.
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Auger drilling program considered feasible during the coming wet season (June – September) providing the potential for continued news flow during the wet season.
• Definition of multiple potential drill targets by October 2026 is considered highly probable, with drilling expected to commence at the start of the dry season.
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Assay results have been received for 1,617 soil samples, with assays for a further 388 soil samples pending
About the Stellar-MetalsGrove Joint Venture Zuénoula Gold Project, Cote d'Ivoire.
The Stellar-MetalsGrove Zuénoula Gold Project is a joint venture exploration project between Stellar's Ivorian subsidiary Aucrest SARL ("Aucrest") and MetalsGrove Mining Ltd.'s Ivorian subsidiary MetalsGrove CDI Pty Ltd (MetalsGrove) to advance Stellar's 395.78 square kilometer early-stage exploration permit called Zuénoula in Côte d'Ivoire (see Figure 2 below). Pursuant to the joint venture agreement MetalsGrove, the project operator, may earn up to a 50% interest in the Zuénoula Gold Project by incurring US$3,000,000 in exploration expenditures and up to an 80% interest in the Zuénoula Gold Project by incurring a total of US$6,000,000 in exploration expenditures. (For further details of the Stellar-MetalsGrove Joint Venture Agreement see Stellar news release December 9, 2025.)
Stellar President and CEO J. François Lalonde commented:
"These latest soil sampling results continue to highlight the strong gold discovery potential emerging at our Zuénoula permit in central-west Côte d'Ivoire"
"The emerging 18km combined multiple northeast-trending gold anomalous trends, including a peak soil sample assay result of 1.24 g/t gold located near the border of the Zuénoula permit, provides increasing confidence in the general northeast anomalous trend and reinforcing the broader district-scale potential of the Zuénoula permit ."
"With three field crews currently completing expansive infill soil sampling programs and further assay results pending, we believe the Stellar-MetalsGrove Joint Venture Zuénoula Gold Project is rapidly advancing towards the definition of multiple potential drill targets ahead of planned drilling activities later this year."
MULTIPLE NORTHEAST-TRENDING GOLD ANOMALOUS TRENDS IDENTIFIED
Stellar is pleased to announce that 18km combined multiple northeast-trending gold anomalous trends (Figure 1) have been identified from three major gold anomalous areas by broad-spaced soil sampling programs completed on 400m x 400m and 200m x 200m spacing across the eastern portion of the Zuénoula Permit in Côte d'Ivoire.
At the Central Prospect, a further potential drill target has been identified from a northeast-trending cluster of gold anomalous soil samples (see Figure 2 and Table 1) over greater than 3.5 km-long which remains open to the northeast. The NE orientation of the soil anomalism is interpreted to reflect favourable structural controls associated with major regional fault systems in this highly prospective greenstone belt. Importantly, the general anomalous trends remain open to the northeast reinforcing the broader district-scale exploration potential of the Zuénoula Permit.
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The Fifty-Five Prospect and NE extension stretches for approximately 9km, and incudes a peak soil result of 1,242 ppb Au (1.24 g/t Au) located near the boundary of the Zuénoula Permit. The anomalous trends remain open to the northeast, reinforcing the broader district-scale exploration potential across MetalsGrove's strategic landholding position.
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The Central Prospect and NE-SW extension stretch for approximately 4km.A further potential drill target has been identified from a +3.5 km-long northeast-trending cluster of gold anomaloussoil samples (Figure 2) which remains open to the northeast. The NE- orientation of the soil anomalism is interpreted to reflect favourable structural controls associated with major regional fault systems in this highly prospective greenstone belt.
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The Konezra Prospect and NE extension stretches forapproximately 5km from current sample spacing of 400m x 400m and is pending further infill sampling.
The Joint Venture has integrated completed high-resolution LiDAR and orthophoto survey data imaging into the exploration interpretation process to assist with topographical analysis, drainage interpretation, geochemical dispersion assessment and planning of future infill soil sampling and auger drilling traverses. It is noteworthy that on Figure 2 most of the very high soil sample results are located on the crests of the topography.
Three field crews are currently advancing multiple expansive 200m x 50m infill soil sampling programs designed to tighten target definition ahead of drilling, with approximately 1,500 additional soil samples scheduled. Assay results have now been received for 1,617 soil samples, with a further 388 samples pending laboratory analysis.
MetalsGrove, the Zuénoula Joint Venture Operator, considers that auger drilling during the upcoming wet season (June to September) to be feasible following positive site access assessment by the JV Exploration Manager. Auger drilling is expected to provide important geological and geochemical information beneath transported cover and assist in refining drill targeting ahead of planned RC and/or diamond drilling programs during the dry season.
Next Phases of Work
The Joint Venture has planned the following next phases of exploration programs to advance the identification of additional gold exploration targets:
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Central Prospect: Infill soil sampling on 200m x 50m grid (500 samples)
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Fifty-Five Prospect: Infill soil sampling on 200m x 50m grid (630 samples)
Figure 1. Zuénoula Gold Soil Geochemistry on Aeromagnetics (RTP) with Gold Trends Highlighted
Figure 2. Potential drill targets defined at Zuénoula on LiDAR topographical image;
Red and Orange: high ground. Blue: low ground with transported soil cover
Table 1. Zuénoula Permit –
Soil Samples Assaying Above 70 ppb Au
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Sample ID
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Zone
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East
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North
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Au ppb (FA)
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KN1566
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WGS84_29N
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829900
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847800
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1242
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KN0551
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WGS84_29N
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827300
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842600
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583
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KN1364
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WGS84_29N
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827303
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838804
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297
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KN1487
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WGS84_29N
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828499
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840199
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272
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KN0741
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WGS84_29N
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829299
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842800
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263
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KN0955
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WGS84_29N
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827102
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832199
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200
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KN0670
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WGS84_29N
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826299
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842001
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189
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KN0276
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WGS84_29N
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827600
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835800
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148
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KN0089
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WGS84_30N
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169324
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836993
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144
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KN1338
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WGS84_29N
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827700
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837399
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143
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KN0793
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WGS84_29N
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828697
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843798
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131
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KN1095
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WGS84_29N
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825906
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834994
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130
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KN0768
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WGS84_29N
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827901
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843399
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128
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KN1257
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WGS84_30N
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169802
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840202
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118
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KN0802
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WGS84_29N
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829700
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843601
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105
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KN1470
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WGS84_29N
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828499
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839993
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95
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KN1423
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WGS84_29N
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827496
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838597
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84
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KN0783
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WGS84_29N
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829504
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843399
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80
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KN0708
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WGS84_29N
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829100
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842599
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79
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KN1112
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WGS84_29N
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826699
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834999
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79
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KN0749
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WGS84_29N
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828301
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843001
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77
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KN0045
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WGS84_29N
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828001
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831999
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72
The technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Robert Perring, a current member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG) and Exploration Manager of MetalsGrove Mining Limited. Mr. Perring is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.
About Stellar AfricaGold Inc.
Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian precious metal exploration company focused on precious metals
in North and West Africa, with active programs in Morocco and Côte d'Ivoire. Stellar's principal exploration projects are its advancing gold discovery at the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco, and its
early-stage exploration Zuénoula Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire which is operated in Joint Venture with MetalsGrove Mining Ltd subsidiary, MetalsGrove CDI Pty Ltd.
The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange symbol TSX.V: SPX, the Tradegate Exchange TGAT: 6YP and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange FSX: 6YP.
The Company maintains its head office in Vancouver, BC and has a country office in Marrakech, Morocco.
QA/QC
JORC Code, 2012 Edition – Table 1
Section 1- Sampling Techniques and Data
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Criteria
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JORC Code Explanation
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Commentary
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Sampling Techniques
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In cases where ‘industry standard' work has been done, this would be relatively simple (e.g. ‘reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
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No drilling has been undertaken on Zuénoula PR-750
All soil samples collected on Zuénoula PR-750 have been analysed for gold by fire assay at Bureau Veritas laboratory in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.
SOIL SAMPLING STAGES
SOIL SAMPLING PROCEDURES
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Drilling Techniques
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Drill Sample Recovery
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Logging
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Sub-sampling Techniques and Sample Preparation
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Quality of Assay Data and Laboratory Tests
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their derivation, etc.
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Verification of Sampling and Assaying
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FIRE ASSAY ANALYSIS
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Location of Data Points
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Data Spacing and Distribution
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Orientation of data in relation to geological al structure
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Sample security
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Audits or Reviews
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Section 2 - Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
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Criteria
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JORC Code Explanation
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Commentary
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Mineral Tenement and Land Tenure Status
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Exploration Done by Other Parties.
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Geology
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Drillhole Information
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Data Aggregation Methods
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Relationship Between
Mineralisation Widths and
Intercept Lengths
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Diagrams
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Balanced Reporting
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Other Substantive Exploration Data
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The aeromagnetic images used in this ASX announcement were imaged from gridded aeromagnetic data acquired from US-based company Condor Consulting Inc., who compiled the data from multiple company and Government-sponsored surveys and marketed the data as West African Magnetic Compilation. No metadata was supplied with the gridded data. The gridded aeromagnetic data was imaged by a Consultant Geophysicist in Perth, WA, with each image optimized to characterize the published geology of the Birimian granite and greenstone terrains of Cote d'Ivoire, and to highlight the structural features of these terrains.
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Further Work
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Stellar's President and CEO J. François Lalonde can be contacted at +1 514-9940654 or by email at lalondejf@stellarafricagold.com. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.
On Behalf of the Board
J. François Lalonde
President & CEO
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements which may not have been based solely on historical facts but rather may be based on the Company's current expectations about future events and results. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis.
Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, exploration risk, mineral resource risk, the Company not achieving the production milestones described herein, changes in business plans or commodity prices, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, geopolitical country risk, and the risk factors described in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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