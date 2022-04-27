Cleantech Investing News

Facedrive Inc. an integrated ESG technology platform, is pleased to provide a general corporate update detailing plans for its next stages of growth. Plans include a strong focus on existing subscription-based and on-demand offerings in which the Company expects to show significant year-over-year growth, and a re-alignment of operations to drive efficiencies. In particular, STEER will be organizing its operations to ...

Facedrive Inc. (" STEER " or the " Company ") (TSXV:FD), (OTCQX:FDVRF), an integrated ESG technology platform, is pleased to provide a general corporate update detailing plans for its next stages of growth. Plans include a strong focus on existing subscription-based and on-demand offerings in which the Company expects to show significant year-over-year growth, and a re-alignment of operations to drive efficiencies. In particular, STEER will be organizing its operations to reflect "On-Demand" and "Subscription-based" as its two fundamental types of offering, with all services being ultimately powered by its data, analytics and machine learning engine, EcoCRED. This will allow the Company to better capture, analyse, parse and report on key data points that will measure the Company's impact on carbon reductions and offsets. EcoCRED will also use the same data sets to analyse and measure customer behavior and patterns in order further its revenue growth.

The Company feels that its plans will best allow it to execute on its vision to build a one-of-a-kind system that aggregates conscientious users, through a series of connected offerings, and enables them to buy, sell, or invest with the same platform, STEER. This vision, in turn, has been inspired by a number of global megatrends identified by the Company: 1) widespread adoption of environmental, socially conscious and governance oriented (ESG) consumer behaviour and an increased emphasis on social issues as a factor in commercial decision-making; 2) international environmentally-conscious legislation and policy mandating the production of only electric vehicles within a certain timeframe; 3) corporate and institutional commitment of funds towards ESG-related initiatives, and 4) the modern gig economy, reflecting a decline in traditional ownership models in favour of shared, subscription-based and on-demand solutions.

STEER Subscription-Based Offerings

The Company's Subscription-Based Services are led by its flagship STEER EV business unit, which allows consumers (typically on a monthly recurring subscription basis) to choose from a diverse fleet of automobiles that includes a range of premium luxury and entry-level electric vehicles (EV) without the hassles that come with long-term ownership or daily rental. The Company has been pleased with the success of its operations in Toronto and Washington, with strong utilization and subscriber growth rates, and intends to expand into various targeted North American markets that its analytics and research have helped identify. The Company anticipates this expansion translating into strong organic revenue growth on a year-over-year basis from its business-to-consumer (B2C) operations.

On Demand Services Powered By EcoCRED

On-Demand Services include the Company's marketplace and delivery offerings, which cater to both businesses and consumers. This includes the Company's food delivery service, its delivery-as-a-service (DaaS) business, and its fast-growing business-to-business offering "B2B Marketplace". B2B Marketplace provides for the sale and delivery of just-in-time supplies to restaurants so that they can not only reduce their inventory and storage costs, but also choose from among the Company's more environmentally conscious supply options. This adoption of environmentally friendly options will then be reflected in the carbon reduction and offset numbers that the Company plans to begin tracking and reporting. As of today, the Company estimates that approximately 1 in 5 independent restaurants in Ontario are on STEER's Foods and B2B Marketplace platform, a 20 percent market share that the Company feels provides sound footing for its next stages of expansion. These next stages will include, in the coming months, an anticipated launch of STEER's new "super-app", which will bring all On-Demand offerings onto the same platform with a view to streamlining both the user experience and the associated operational footprint.

ESG and Data Driven Intelligence

The company is experiencing an increasing number of users, and businesses are transacting on its EcoCRED platform. EcoCRED, driven by data analytics, will take on a pivotal role in analysing datasets collected related to consumption patterns, carbon impacts and carbon offsets (in addition to general consumer behaviours). First acquired from a wholly-owned subsidiary of Exelon Corporation in April of 2021, EcoCRED has become the Company's ESG big-data analytics machine with which it analyses all carbon impacts and offsets coming through its platform. The goal is to power all of its Subscription-Based and On-Demand services through EcoCRED to automatically capture carbon reductions and offsets created in real-time, particularly by its EV subscription service and its B2B Marketplace The Company is also working closely with industry-leading consultants to better understand all carbon reductions and offsets within the context of global industry standards. The Company intends to not only further integrate key sustainability metrics and statistics into its user interface (as it currently does for consumers on its mobile app), but also to the broader market.

"We continue to be excited by this next stage in the execution of our vision. We are making a conscious effort to focus on our key Subscription-Based and On-Demand product and service offerings which are key in the current gig economy. Recurring and subscription revenues allow us to build an organization in which we are able to better predict and accurately forecast our revenues in the future. We will continue to focus on year-over-year growth in revenue, driven by growth in users, businesses and market share. Ultimately, growth in revenue will directly increase our collection of data and improve our analytics as we continue to push forward into the future of mobility and delivery," said Suman Pushparajah, CEO of STEER.

About the Company

STEER is an integrated ESG technology platform offering subscription-based and on-demand mobility and delivery services aimed at bringing people together, through conscientious commerce, and moving the world forward. As part of this commitment, the Company's vision is to aggregate ESG-conscious users through a series of connected-offerings that serve as entry points to a system that allows them to buy, sell and invest with the same platform, STEER. The Company's offerings generally fall into two categories: subscription-based offerings led by its flagship electric vehicle subscription business, STEER EV, and others such as its health technology business, and On-Demand services incorporating delivery, rideshare and B2B marketplace businesses. The Company's intention is for its entire platform to ultimately be powered by EcoCRED, the company's big data, analytics and machine learning engine.

For more about the Company, visit www.facedrive.com .

STEER
100 Consilium Pl, Unit 400
Scarborough, ON, Canada
M1H 3E3

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information, including with respect to the Company's business, operations and condition, management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions, and the company's forward plans to rebrand. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events, such as those pertaining to the Company's planned expansion of its electric vehicle business, may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

See "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the year ended December 31, 2020 (filed on SEDAR on April 30, 2021) and its interim MD&A for the period ended September 30, 2021 (filed on SEDAR on November 29, 2021) for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements and other risks. Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation and regulatory requirements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Company Contact: Suman Pushparajah, suman@facedrive.com

Media Contact: Sana Srithas, sana@facedrive.com , Tel: 1-888-300-2228

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

FacedriveFD:CACleantech Investing
FD:CA
Northstar Announces 2021 Financial Results and Details of Virtual Investor Webcast

Northstar Announces 2021 Financial Results and Details of Virtual Investor Webcast

Financial Highlights

  • $6.0 million in cash as at December 31, 2021
  • Total assets increased by $7.5 million while total liabilities increased by $0.6 million compared to December 31, 2020
  • Working capital surplus of $5.5 million compared to a working capital deficit of $0.06 million compared to December 31, 2020

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that today it has filed its audited annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on SEDAR for the year ended December 31, 2021 . These documents are also available on the Company's website at www.northstarcleantech.com . The Company has scheduled a virtual investor webcast to discuss these financial results and to provide a business update to the investment community on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 2:00 pm PST 5:00 pm EST . Details are provided below.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
dynaCERT Exhibiting at Truck World Show

dynaCERT Exhibiting at Truck World Show

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is an exhibitor at the Truck World show in Toronto, from April 21, 2022 until Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Truck World is a trade & industry event. The show is a meeting place for Canada's trucking industry with everything trucking: equipment, innovations, connections, solutions, featuring over 500 exhibitors and new products showcase including dynaCERT's flagship HydraGEN line of global solutions to reduce pollution.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Facedrive Announces Name Change to STEER

Facedrive Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: FD), (OTCQX: FDVRF) is pleased to announce its plans for a corporate name change to "Steer Technologies Inc." (" STEER ") including a restyling of most offerings to "STEER", a brand that the Company acquired from Exelon in September of 2020. The rebranding will include a stylized "E" (from the word STEER) as the Company's logo, emphasizing the Company's ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) DNA and values. The Company feels the new name and logo better encapsulate the entirety of its value proposition as an integrated ESG technology platform offering on-demand and subscription-based mobility services aimed at bringing people together, through conscientious commerce, and moving the world forward. As such, the Company sees the rebranding as a catalyst to further demand for its growing EV subscription and other mobility based services such as delivery, reflecting the next stage in the evolution of its original transportation and technology mandate.

The Company anticipates the rebranding of offerings to start immediately and be substantially complete within Q2 2022. The Company also intends to announce a formal notice of shareholder meeting in the coming weeks where it will seek approval for Articles of Amendment to effect an official corporate name change to "STEER Technologies Inc.", among other business.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tantalus to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 10, 2022

Tantalus to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 10, 2022

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities for the future, is pleased to announce that the Company will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, after the market closes. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

Conference Call

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Northstar to Present at 2022 Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association Spring Committee & Board Meeting Series in Kansas City

Northstar to Present at 2022 Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association Spring Committee & Board Meeting Series in Kansas City

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF), (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") has announced that it will be presenting at the 2022 Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association ("ARMA") Spring Committee & Board Meeting Series. The Company's presentation "Repurposing Asphalt Roofing Materials" will highlight the Company's important contribution to the fight against landfill waste. The presentation is scheduled for April 26, 2022 at 8:30 am Central Time . Speaking at this event from Northstar will be the following:

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. logo (CNW Group/Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.)

  • Aidan Mills , President & CEO, Director
  • Gord Johnson, Co-Founder, Director, President of Empower
  • Kellie Johnston , Chief Sustainability Officer

The 2022 ARMA meetings are being held in person in Kansas City, Missouri , from April 25-28, 2022 , and will also be made available virtually for those who are unable to attend in person.

About ARMA

The Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association (ARMA) is a trade association representing North America's asphalt roofing manufacturing companies and their raw material suppliers. The association includes the majority of North American manufacturers of asphalt shingles and asphalt low slope roof membrane systems. Information that ARMA gathers on modern asphalt roofing materials and practices is provided to building and code officials, as well as regulatory agencies and allied trade groups. Committed to advances in the asphalt roofing industry, ARMA is proud of the role it plays in promoting asphalt roofing to those in the building industry and to the public.

For more information about ARMA and the 2022 Spring Committee & Board Meeting Series, visit www.asphaltroofing.org .

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver -based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Pilot Facility in Delta, British Columbia . As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America , extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northstar-to-present-at-2022-asphalt-roofing-manufacturers-association-spring-committee--board-meeting-series-in-kansas-city-301522370.html

SOURCE Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/11/c5604.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
dynaCERT and Galaxy Power Applaud the Canadian Clean Technology Tax Incentives of Budget 2022

dynaCERT and Galaxy Power Applaud the Canadian Clean Technology Tax Incentives of Budget 2022

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company") and Galaxy Power Inc. ("Galaxy Power") applaud the recently announced changes proposed in the Canadian Government's Budget of April 7, 2022 ("Budget 2022") regarding the creation of a 30% new Tax Credit for Investments in Clean Technology focused on net-zero technologies, battery storage and clean hydrogen, the new 30% Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit and certain other provisions relating to expanding clean technology tax incentives associated with flow through shares, including the expansion of Class 43.1 and 43.2 Canadian Renewal and Conservation Expense ("CRCE") tax definitions, and certain new deductions (collectively the "Clean Tech Incentives").

Successful Consultative Meetings:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×