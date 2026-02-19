Steadright Critical Minerals Announces Private Placement Financing For Gross Proceeds Of Up To $2,500,000

Steadright Critical Minerals, Inc.

February 19, 2026 TheNewswire Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE:SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged non-brokered private placement offerings of units for gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000 (the "Offering").

 

Under the Offering, the Company will issue up to 10,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one (1) additional common share at an exercise price of $0.31 per Warrant for a period of twenty-four (24) months following the closing date.

 

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital and corporate purposes and the private placement may close in tranches.

 

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Offering remains subject to regulatory approvals, including approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange, as applicable.

 

The Company may pay finder's fees to eligible parties in connection with the Offering in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

  

Steadright CEO, Matt Lewis, notes:

 

1. "The new Website and February Presentation Deck can be found at www.steadright.ca. Please give them both a good look."

 

2. "I will be at the Prospectors and Developers Association Convention (PDAC) for its duration and will be doing meetings close by with shareholders and other interested parties. If you'd like to meet, please get in contact (see email and numbers below) and I look forward to our chat."

 

ABOUT Steadright Critical Minerals INC.

 

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright has been focused since late spring 2025 on finding exploration and historical mining projects that can be brought into production within the Moroccan critical mineral space. Steadright currently has exposure through a Moroccan entity known as NSM Capital Sarl, with over 192 sq KMs of mineral exploration claims called the TitanBeach Titanium  Project, and found in the Southern Provinces of Morocco. Steadright also has signed a Binding MOU for the historic Goundafa Mine within the Kingdom of Morocco, has acquired the Copper Valley historic copper-lead-silver project and has an LOI with SilverLine Mining Sarl.  

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For further information, please contact:

 

Matt Lewis 

CEO & Director 

Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.

 

Email: enquiries@steadright.ca 

Tel: 1-905-410-0587

Website and Presentation Deck: www.steadright.ca

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the completion and size of the Offering, the expected use of proceeds, the potential payment of finder's fees, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, and the Company's business plans and exploration objectives. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Steadright to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Offering may not be completed or may not be completed on the terms described herein; the use of proceeds may differ from management's current expectations; the risk that regulatory approvals may not be received in a timely manner, or at all; risks related to the junior mining and exploration industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices; access to financing on acceptable terms; general economic, market and business conditions; and changes in laws and regulations. Although Steadright has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained herein is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and is provided as of the date of this news release. Steadright does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the ‎securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United ‎States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and ‎may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons ‎unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an ‎exemption from such registration is available.‎

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States  

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Steadright Critical Minerals
