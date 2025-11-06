Steadright Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
November 6 th 2025 TheNewswire - Muskoka - Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM ) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), a resource exploration company focused on near-term production announces a non-brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000 CAN (the " Offering ") at a price of $0.22 cents per unit.
Proceeds of the private placement will be for corporate purposes, acquisitions and working capital. Craft Capital Management LLC has been invited to participate in the raising of funds. Steadright is looking forward to working with Craft Capital Management LLC in the near future to pinpoint strategic capital financing, with an emphasis on Straight Debt.
The issuance of up to 18,181,818 units (each, a " Unit ") in the capital of the Company will consist of one common share purchase warrant (each warrant, "Warrant") which will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share at a price of $0.30 per share until the date that is 24 Months from the from the date of issuance.
The private placement may have more than one tranche.
Steadright is presently working on a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for a part of the TitanBeach Titanium Project licenses, one that should be completed by the end of this year. The Company is also seeking an Environmental and a Mining License in the near future, in order for production to commence. The initial assays from the TitanBeach One Titanium Project resulted in the following: " Heavy Mineral beach sand samples reveal the existence of potential ilmenite, titanomagnetite, magnetite, leucoxene and rutile bearing sands with Fe203 values of up to 79.5% and Ti02 as high as 14.9% . " (Press release September 16 th , 2025)
The Historical Goundafa Polymetallic Copper-Zinc-Led- Silver-Gold Mine will see the commencement of Steadright's on-site exploration of the conceptual model of 6.62 million tons with grades of 2.1% Zn, 1.8% Pb and 1.5% - 2.1% Copper and up to 3.5 g/t Gold in selected zones within the next two weeks. (October 28 th , 2025 press release)
Steadright CEO, Matt Lewis states, "Steadright already has two exciting projects, and we are moving on both of them at breakneck speed. Our Geological and Engineering team, made up of industry experts from both Canada and Morocco, will be in the field in the next few weeks - and hard at it at the TitanBeach heavy mineral sands and at the historic Goundafa Mine. I could not be more enthused about these projects."
ABOUT Steadright Critical Minerals INC.
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright has been focused in 2025 on finding exploration and historical mining projects that can be brought into production within the Moroccan critical mineral space. Steadright currently has exposure through a Moroccan entity known as NSM Capital Sarl, with over 192 sq KM's of mineral exploration claims called the TitanBeach Titanium Project, and found in the Southern Provinces of Morocco. Steadright has also recently signed an MOU for the historic Goundafa Mine within the Kingdom of Morocco.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
For further information, please contact:
Matt Lewis
CEO & Director
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
Email: enquires@steadright.ca
Tel: 1-905-410-0587
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Steadright to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: there is no certainty that the ongoing programs will result in significant or successful exploration and development of Steadright's properties; uncertainty as to the actual results of exploration and development or operational activities; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing on acceptable terms; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions and market prices for securities, junior market securities and mining exploration company securities; commodity prices; the actual results of current exploration and development or operational activities; competition; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents and other risks inherent in the mining industry; lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation or income tax legislation, affecting Steadright; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.